ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

IMPD investigating shooting that left 2 injured

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in the hospital tonight after a shooting on the north side that happened just before 9:30 p.m. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed a call came in around 9:25 p.m. about a person shot in the 200 block of West 38th Street, near the intersection with North Capitol Avenue. Two […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
cbs4indy.com

‘This is a civil case’: Indianapolis woman charged in AMBER Alert had court order removing girl from her custody

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman faces multiple charges after taking her non-custodial daughter from school, prompting an AMBER Alert. The AMBER Alert was issued after police said Burdine removed the girl from her school on Indy’s near southeast side. She was later found at an apartment complex, where there was a brief barricaded subject incident.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD make arrest after 19-year-old gunned down outside convenience store; shooting caught on camera

INDIANAPOLIS — An arrest has been made in connection to the deadly shooting caught on camera outside of a convenience store on N. High School Road on Sunday night. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 19-year-old Julius Beverly was arrested on Wednesday. He is preliminarily charged with criminal recklessness and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to jail records.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Family of Kyle Moorman and kids react to news of accidental death

The deaths of an Indianapolis father and his three kids have been ruled an accident by the Marion County Coroner. Family of Kyle Moorman and kids react to news of …. Naked man accused of entering home, waking sleeping …. IMPD investigating shooting that left 2 injured. Family shares 4-year-old’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
FOX59

Kokomo man accused of child molestation, threatening to ‘whoop’ boy unless he smoked marijuana

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo man was charged after investigators learned he molested children and allowed and even coerced them to smoke marijuana, according to court documents. Police in Howard County interviewed four children about James Phillips after an investigation involving the Department of Child Services. A female child told investigators Phillips would often […]
KOKOMO, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIBC.com

IMPD Uses Drones, K-9s in Search for Shooting Suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers were using drones and K-9s to search for the suspect in a Monday night shooting on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 10 p.m., police found a man shot in the living room of a house in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Parke Co. couple charged with neglect, drug charges

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people have been arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent among other drug-related charges. According to court documents, Crystal Pope, 36, as well as Wade Bumgarner, 36, were arrested following a search of their residence on Main Street in Marshall, Indiana on September 6. During the search, deputies […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Franklin man arrested, accused of drunk driving, firing gun in cornfield as police approached truck

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Franklin man was arrested after police say he drove into a cornfield and fired a gun several times while under the influence. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was initially called to the area of Graham Road and County Road 400 North just after 7 p.m. on Monday for what was described as an accident with unknown injuries.
FRANKLIN, IN
FOX59

Deadly shooting of 19-year-old on Indy’s northwest side caught on camera

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for two suspects following a deadly shooting on Indy’s northwest side. Just before 6 p.m. Sunday night, police were called to the parking lot outside an Express Pantry convenience store at 4281 N. High School Road to find a man shot to death inside a car. That entire crime was […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy