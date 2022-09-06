Read full article on original website
IMPD arrests suspect after ‘disturbance’ between friends leads to Labor Day shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a 30-year-old suspect in connection with a Labor Day shooting that left a man in serious condition. Around 9:45 p.m. Monday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 300 block of S. Gray Street, where they found a man had been shot. The man was taken to an […]
IMPD investigating shooting that left 2 injured
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in the hospital tonight after a shooting on the north side that happened just before 9:30 p.m. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed a call came in around 9:25 p.m. about a person shot in the 200 block of West 38th Street, near the intersection with North Capitol Avenue. Two […]
cbs4indy.com
19-year-old declared dead just 15 minutes after picking up shooting suspect, say investigators
INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents reveal a 19-year-old Indianapolis man was declared dead just 15 minutes after picking up the man he referred to as “brother” and who is now accused of shooting and killing him. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested 19-year-old Julius Beverly on Wednesday in...
Man arrested for alleged role in shooting on Indy's near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested for his alleged involvement in a Monday shooting on Indianapolis' near east side, IMPD said. Joshua Burke, 33, is facing preliminary charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Around 9:45 p.m....
wrtv.com
Mother of girl sought in Amber Alert took her from school, shoved principal, court doc says
INDIANAPOLIS — The mother accused in the abduction of her 9-year-old daughter that prompted an Amber Alert took the child while she was at school and shoved a principal when he tried to stop her, a court document alleges. Monica M. Burdine, 34, but didn't have custody rights over...
cbs4indy.com
‘This is a civil case’: Indianapolis woman charged in AMBER Alert had court order removing girl from her custody
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman faces multiple charges after taking her non-custodial daughter from school, prompting an AMBER Alert. The AMBER Alert was issued after police said Burdine removed the girl from her school on Indy’s near southeast side. She was later found at an apartment complex, where there was a brief barricaded subject incident.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD make arrest after 19-year-old gunned down outside convenience store; shooting caught on camera
INDIANAPOLIS — An arrest has been made in connection to the deadly shooting caught on camera outside of a convenience store on N. High School Road on Sunday night. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 19-year-old Julius Beverly was arrested on Wednesday. He is preliminarily charged with criminal recklessness and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to jail records.
cbs4indy.com
Family of Kyle Moorman and kids react to news of accidental death
The deaths of an Indianapolis father and his three kids have been ruled an accident by the Marion County Coroner. Family of Kyle Moorman and kids react to news of …. Naked man accused of entering home, waking sleeping …. IMPD investigating shooting that left 2 injured. Family shares 4-year-old’s...
Family of 59-year-old man killed while riding Lime scooter seeks help finding driver
INDIANAPOLIS — The family of a 59-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run on Indy’s west side is pleading for help finding the driver who fled the scene. Just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night, police were called to W. Washington near the intersection of New Haven Drive and found a Lime scooter damaged in the street […]
Kokomo man accused of child molestation, threatening to ‘whoop’ boy unless he smoked marijuana
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo man was charged after investigators learned he molested children and allowed and even coerced them to smoke marijuana, according to court documents. Police in Howard County interviewed four children about James Phillips after an investigation involving the Department of Child Services. A female child told investigators Phillips would often […]
Man sentenced to four years after carrying gun into Avon Costco while wearing fake DEA badge
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man, who carried a gun into an Avon Costco while wearing a fake law enforcement badge, was sentenced to four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, the Justice Department said Thursday. According to court documents,...
Court docs: Muncie woman punched grandmother, attacked her with butter knife before stealing bank card
MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie woman lured her grandmother into her own yard and then attacked her, all so she could get access to her bank card, police say. According to court documents filed in Delaware County, the incident was reported around 6:15 p.m. Friday. Police found a woman lying on the ground outside her […]
Police looking for help identifying robbery suspect
Police are looking for help identifying a suspect in a recent robbery investigation.
WIBC.com
IMPD Uses Drones, K-9s in Search for Shooting Suspect
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers were using drones and K-9s to search for the suspect in a Monday night shooting on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 10 p.m., police found a man shot in the living room of a house in...
Parke Co. couple charged with neglect, drug charges
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people have been arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent among other drug-related charges. According to court documents, Crystal Pope, 36, as well as Wade Bumgarner, 36, were arrested following a search of their residence on Main Street in Marshall, Indiana on September 6. During the search, deputies […]
cbs4indy.com
Franklin man arrested, accused of drunk driving, firing gun in cornfield as police approached truck
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Franklin man was arrested after police say he drove into a cornfield and fired a gun several times while under the influence. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was initially called to the area of Graham Road and County Road 400 North just after 7 p.m. on Monday for what was described as an accident with unknown injuries.
cbs4indy.com
Bloomington PD arrest Illinois man for rape of 18-year-old in parking garage
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 27-year-old man has been arrested by the Bloomington Police Department after an 18-year-old woman told officers she was sexually assaulted in a parking garage on Sept. 1. Andre J. Hardy of Joliet, Illinois, was arrested at 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday. Hardy was taken into custody...
cbs4indy.com
Coroner releases cause of death of Kyle Moorman and his 3 children
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death of Kyle Moorman and his three young children after their bodies and Mooreman’s car were found in a pond on Indy’s southwest side in July. After the bodies were recovered from the pond...
Deadly shooting of 19-year-old on Indy’s northwest side caught on camera
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for two suspects following a deadly shooting on Indy’s northwest side. Just before 6 p.m. Sunday night, police were called to the parking lot outside an Express Pantry convenience store at 4281 N. High School Road to find a man shot to death inside a car. That entire crime was […]
Community responds after teen shot in Indy's Christian Park neighborhood
A shooting early Sunday morning in the Christian Park Neighborhood on the city's east side injured a 16-year-old girl.
