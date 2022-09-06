Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Golden State Freeway To Be Closed In Castaic To Undergo Repairs
The northbound Golden State (5) Freeway will be closed for several nights to allow crews to repair roughly two miles of roadway that was damaged due to the Route Fire, authorities announced Thursday. The first closure will begin Thursday at 10 p.m., and the freeway will be reopened at 10...
mynewsla.com
Blaze Erupts Along Hillside on West End of Lakeland Village
A brush fire erupted Thursday on the eastern perimeter of the Cleveland National Forest in Lakeland Village, scorching an acre as crews deployed to stop it. The non-injury blaze was reported at 4:10 p.m. in the area of Hayes Avenue and Churchill Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Evacuations ordered near Big Bear as Radford Fire spreads to 200 acres with 0% containment
Evacuations are being ordered near Big Bear as a brush fire spreads to 200 acres and threatens homes.
theavtimes.com
Fire scorches about 2 acres of brush in Littlerock
LITTLEROCK – A brush fire apparently sparked by a vehicle fire scorched about two acres in the Littlerock area of the Antelope Valley Wednesday and left a firefighter with a minor injury, authorities said. Firefighters were sent to Mount Emma and Cheseboro roads around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7....
mynewsla.com
Deadly Blaze Burning near Hemet Grows to More Than 7,000 Acres
A deadly wildfire that has prompted evacuations south of Hemet swelled to more than 7,000 acres Wednesday, with no change in containment as fire crews stepped up their response in hopes of slowing the pace of the flames. The Fairview Fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Monday on Fairview...
Laist.com
Driving North Out Of LA? Here’s How To Avoid Route Fire Lane Closures On I-5
IN THIS ARTICLE. Terrible Traffic Weekend.
NBC Los Angeles
Firefighters Attack Small Brush Fire Near 5 Freeway in Castaic
A brush fire burned Tuesday just off the 5 Freeway in Castaic where a brush fire last week forced lane closures on the heavily traveled route in northern Los Angeles County. The Five Fire, estimated at about three acres, was reported at about noon near Templin Highway, according to Angeles National Forest officials.
mynewsla.com
Pursuit Involving Sheriff’s Department Prompts Closure of 91 Freeway Lanes
A pursuit involving the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Thursday prompted closure of two eastbound lanes of the Artesia (91) Freeway and an off-ramp in Bellflower. The Lakewood Boulevard off-ramp and freeway lanes 5 and 6 were closed about 9:40 a.m., and the closures were continuing early Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
rtands.com
Preferred alternative for 30-mile high-speed rail segment in Calif. calls for tunnel construction
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast, and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
mynewsla.com
Death Investigation Underway in Bellflower; 91 Freeway Lanes, Off-Ramp Closed
A man was found dead Thursday in Bellflower near the scene of a reported law enforcement pursuit, prompting an hours-long closure of some lanes of the Artesia (91) Freeway. Sheriff’s officials said a man was found dead around 8:35 a.m. in the 17200 block of Lakewood Boulevard. No information was immediately released about the cause of death or the person’s identity.
Search crews find body of missing hiker in Gaviota
A hiker reported missing along a Gaviota Hot Springs trail over the weekend was found dead Thursday morning.
Small Brush Fire Burning Near Golden State Freeway in Castaic Area
A three-acre brush fire was burning Tuesday near the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway in the Castaic area.
mynewsla.com
Brush Fire Kills Two People, Engulfs Structures in Hemet; Schools Closed
Firefighters were battling a fast-moving brush fire just east of Hemet Tuesday that killed two people and injured another person, destroying several structures and prompting evacuation orders. The Fairview Fire was reported a little after 2 p.m. Monday on Fairview Avenue and Bautista Road, and had burned 2,000 acres by...
mynewsla.com
2 Killed in Santa Monica Plane Crash; Investigation Underway
Two people were killed Thursday when a small plane crashed at Santa Monica Airport. Fire crews and paramedics were called about 2:40 p.m. to the 3300 block of Donald Douglas Loop on reports of the crash and found the aircraft down on the tarmac, according to the Santa Monica Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Person Found Dead in Parked Van in Center Divider Area of 710 Freeway
A person was found dead Thursday inside a parked van near the center divider of the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in the East Los Angeles area, authorities said. The body was discovered shortly after 6 a.m. near East Cesar Chavez Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was...
signalscv.com
Interstate 5 road closures listed as ‘long-term’
Two lanes of Interstate 5 remained closed north of Castaic on Tuesday due to damage sustained in last week’s Route Fire. According to the California Department of Transportation’s District 7 Planned Lane Closures web report, lanes three and four of Interstate 5 stand at an indefinite, long-term closure as of Sunday at 8:01 a.m.
mynewsla.com
Flex Alerts Extended by 2 Hours as California Enters Ninth Day of Heat Wave
With Southern California in a ninth straight day of a prolonged heat wave, the state’s power regulators are again hoping to avoid rolling blackouts by asking all residents to conserve electricity during the hours of 3 to 10 p.m., extending the previous Flex Alerts by two hours. But an...
mynewsla.com
High Wind, Flood Warnings in Forecast Amid Heat Wave
As the nearly two-week-long heat wave draws to a close, high winds and possible flash flooding are in the forecast going into the weekend as a weakening hurricane approaches the California coast, according to the National Weather Service. The agency posted a flash flood watch for Riverside County mountains, the...
After girlfriend suffers heat exhaustion in Santa Barbara wilderness, man dies while trying to get help
A man from Ventura was found dead in the mountains of southern Santa Barbara County Thursday morning following a dayslong search after he left his girlfriend behind to get help when she began suffering heat exhaustion. The body of 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli was found around 9:30 a.m. Thursday near Gaviota State Park along Highway 101, […]
foxla.com
29-year-old hiker dies in possible heat-related death in Santa Barbara County
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A missing hiker has been found dead in Santa Barbara County and authorities believe the hot weather may have been to blame. This comes after authorities were searching for 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli, of Ventura, following his disappearance. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office said Sgrignoli was found dead between Trespass Trail and Highway 101 in the Gaviota area.
