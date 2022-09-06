ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

CNET

Bugatti W16 Mistral Roadster Is a $5M Send-Off for the Best Engine Ever Made

First introduced in concept form in 2000, Bugatti's W16 engine entered production in the Veyron hypercar in 2005, changing the landscape of performance as we know it forever. Essentially two narrow-angle V8s stuck together, the Veyron's 8.0-liter W16 had four turbochargers and put out 987 horsepower and 922 pound-feet of torque, enough to propel it to 60 mph in less than 2.5 seconds and reach a record-breaking, insane top speed of 253 mph. Output was then boosted to 1,185 hp for the Veyron Super Sport, which hit nearly 268 mph in 2010, breaking the top speed record yet again.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Lamborghini Urus Performante Elevates The Super SUV

Like all Lamborghini products, the initial offering is never going to be the most exciting version of the chassis. If the various Huracan trims over the years are any example, the Urus is now getting a serious dose of more excitement with the unveiling of the Lamborghini Urus Performante. Yes, the already insanely fast Lamborghini Urus (yet surprisingly off-road capable Super SUV) is getting a boost in power, losing some pounds, and getting a new Rally mode to shred the dirt. The only question we have is when can we take delivery?
CARS
Top Speed

Prior Design Goes Wide for the Porsche Taycan

Nowadays businesses spring up nearly every other week selling tunes or aftermarket parts to make supercars or luxury cars even faster or more luxurious. There are just as many that offer aesthetic changes to various models from Ferrari, Lamborghini, numerous German marques, and the occasional Japanese tuner. Now though, Prior Design, one of the original big-name body kit manufacturers, is expanding its catalog to include the Porsche Taycan, and this widebody is actually not that bad.
CARS
motor1.com

Porsche 911 GT3 screams at 9,000 rpm during 198-mph Autobahn blast

The hot Porsche 911 GT3 RS debuted less than a month ago, putting it a step above the regular GT3 that broke cover in early 2021. All the attention is on the GT3 RS right now, but the regular GT3 shouldn’t be forgotten about. A new video from AutoTopNL shows the new 911 GT3 rocketing down the German Autobahn for another top-speed test run.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Ford Super Duty To Get New 6.8-liter V8: Report

Ford is putting the finishing touches on the new Super Duty truck, which is scheduled to debut this fall. It won’t be a completely new product and will share many components and technologies with the outgoing truck, including some of its powertrains. However, it seems that a new mill will be added to the lineup, according to a recent report.
CARS
fordauthority.com

All-New Ford Mustang GT3 Possibly Teased Ahead Of S650 Debut: Video

The Blue Oval has been releasing some enticing teasers for the all-new 2024 Ford Mustang recently, giving us a glimpse at the GT’s trunk and rear badge, as well as a sound clip of the car’s V8 in action. The S650 is scheduled to debut very soon – September 14th, 2022, at a special event called “The Stampede,” which will take place on Woodward Avenue – but it may not just be the road-going version of the new pony car that is unveiled, judging by this new teaser that was just tweeted out by Ford Performance that may just preview the glorious sound of the previously-teased Ford Mustang GT3 racer.
CARS
Carscoops

Williams Advanced Engineering Has Developed An EV Platform For Niche Brands

Williams Advanced Engineering has developed a composite skateboard-style platform that it will supply to small EV makers. The platform is dubbed the EV-R and builds upon the FW-EVX platform that Williams conceived back in 2017. That platform was created to show car manufacturers how EVs could be launched without the need for re-engineering existing models or developing a new architecture from the ground up.
BUSINESS
MotorAuthority

New roof tent turns most Porsches into sporty campers, even the 911

Roof tents have become popular automotive accessories, and now Porsche is getting in on the trend with its own version. The factory-accessory tent is compatible with the Cayenne and Macan crossover SUVs, the Panamera hatchback, the Taycan electric sedan, and most versions of the 911 sports car, both with and without roof rails, Porsche said Thursday in a press release. It can't be installed on the 911 GT3, Targa, or Cabriolet, however, nor on the 718 Boxster/Cayman.
