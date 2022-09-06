Read full article on original website
CNET
Outrageous New Turbo Study Is Singer's First Reimagined Porsche 911 Cabriolet
Singer Vehicle Design has been making "reimagined" Porsche 911s for more than a decade, but it has never produced a true convertible -- until now. Making its debut at Monterey Car Week is the new Singer Turbo Study Cabriolet, a droptop version of the 930 Turbo tribute Turbo Study that was first revealed earlier this year.
CNET
Bugatti W16 Mistral Roadster Is a $5M Send-Off for the Best Engine Ever Made
First introduced in concept form in 2000, Bugatti's W16 engine entered production in the Veyron hypercar in 2005, changing the landscape of performance as we know it forever. Essentially two narrow-angle V8s stuck together, the Veyron's 8.0-liter W16 had four turbochargers and put out 987 horsepower and 922 pound-feet of torque, enough to propel it to 60 mph in less than 2.5 seconds and reach a record-breaking, insane top speed of 253 mph. Output was then boosted to 1,185 hp for the Veyron Super Sport, which hit nearly 268 mph in 2010, breaking the top speed record yet again.
The Lamborghini Urus Performante Elevates The Super SUV
Like all Lamborghini products, the initial offering is never going to be the most exciting version of the chassis. If the various Huracan trims over the years are any example, the Urus is now getting a serious dose of more excitement with the unveiling of the Lamborghini Urus Performante. Yes, the already insanely fast Lamborghini Urus (yet surprisingly off-road capable Super SUV) is getting a boost in power, losing some pounds, and getting a new Rally mode to shred the dirt. The only question we have is when can we take delivery?
Top Speed
Prior Design Goes Wide for the Porsche Taycan
Nowadays businesses spring up nearly every other week selling tunes or aftermarket parts to make supercars or luxury cars even faster or more luxurious. There are just as many that offer aesthetic changes to various models from Ferrari, Lamborghini, numerous German marques, and the occasional Japanese tuner. Now though, Prior Design, one of the original big-name body kit manufacturers, is expanding its catalog to include the Porsche Taycan, and this widebody is actually not that bad.
motor1.com
Porsche 911 GT3 screams at 9,000 rpm during 198-mph Autobahn blast
The hot Porsche 911 GT3 RS debuted less than a month ago, putting it a step above the regular GT3 that broke cover in early 2021. All the attention is on the GT3 RS right now, but the regular GT3 shouldn’t be forgotten about. A new video from AutoTopNL shows the new 911 GT3 rocketing down the German Autobahn for another top-speed test run.
2023 Ford Super Duty To Get New 6.8-liter V8: Report
Ford is putting the finishing touches on the new Super Duty truck, which is scheduled to debut this fall. It won’t be a completely new product and will share many components and technologies with the outgoing truck, including some of its powertrains. However, it seems that a new mill will be added to the lineup, according to a recent report.
BMW M1: The History Behind BMW’s First-Ever Mid-Engine Supercar
In the 1970s, Porsche’s 911 dominated the international racing scene. Then came the BMW M1. Find out more about BMW's first-ever mid-engine supercar here. The post BMW M1: The History Behind BMW’s First-Ever Mid-Engine Supercar appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
All-New Ford Mustang GT3 Possibly Teased Ahead Of S650 Debut: Video
The Blue Oval has been releasing some enticing teasers for the all-new 2024 Ford Mustang recently, giving us a glimpse at the GT’s trunk and rear badge, as well as a sound clip of the car’s V8 in action. The S650 is scheduled to debut very soon – September 14th, 2022, at a special event called “The Stampede,” which will take place on Woodward Avenue – but it may not just be the road-going version of the new pony car that is unveiled, judging by this new teaser that was just tweeted out by Ford Performance that may just preview the glorious sound of the previously-teased Ford Mustang GT3 racer.
Carscoops
Williams Advanced Engineering Has Developed An EV Platform For Niche Brands
Williams Advanced Engineering has developed a composite skateboard-style platform that it will supply to small EV makers. The platform is dubbed the EV-R and builds upon the FW-EVX platform that Williams conceived back in 2017. That platform was created to show car manufacturers how EVs could be launched without the need for re-engineering existing models or developing a new architecture from the ground up.
MotorAuthority
New roof tent turns most Porsches into sporty campers, even the 911
Roof tents have become popular automotive accessories, and now Porsche is getting in on the trend with its own version. The factory-accessory tent is compatible with the Cayenne and Macan crossover SUVs, the Panamera hatchback, the Taycan electric sedan, and most versions of the 911 sports car, both with and without roof rails, Porsche said Thursday in a press release. It can't be installed on the 911 GT3, Targa, or Cabriolet, however, nor on the 718 Boxster/Cayman.
Carscoops
Apple iPhone 14 Lineup Debuts With New Car Crash Detection Feature And Satellite SOS Function
Apple has introduced the iPhone 14 lineup, which features a couple of new automotive safety features. The big news is the addition of OnStar-like crash detection, which is billed as a “groundbreaking” safety feature. As Apple explained, the phones are equipped with a “new dual-core accelerometer, capable of...
