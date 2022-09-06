Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
LA County Homeless Count Results Show Increase from 2020
The number of unhoused people in Los Angeles County has increased by 4.1% since 2020, according to the latest point-in-time tally released Thursday by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. In the city of Los Angeles, the figure is up 1.7% from 2020. The count tallied 69,144 homeless people in...
Flex Alerts Extended by 2 Hours as California Enters 9th Day of Heat Wave
With Southern California in a ninth straight day of a prolonged heat wave, the state's power regulators are again hoping to avoid rolling blackouts by asking all residents to conserve electricity during the hours of 3 to 10 p.m., extending the previous Flex Alerts by two hours.
rtands.com
Preferred alternative for 30-mile high-speed rail segment in Calif. calls for tunnel construction
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast, and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
metro-magazine.com
Project Looks to Bring High-Speed Rail to California’s High Desert
Following some hiccups, high-speed rail in California continues to move closer to a reality. Proof of that point is what is being dubbed the High Desert Corridor (HDC) — an estimated $4.3 billion project, which is currently projected to launch in 2030, that will also connect to the California High-Speed Rail system, the Metrolink commuter rail system, and the Las Vegas High-Speed Rail project.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
This is California's most photo-worthy restaurant, according to Yelp
LOS ANGELES - As some people say - the 'gram eats first!. One Los Angeles restaurant recently ranked among Yelp's most photo-worthy restaurants in the United States - can you guess which one?. It's Bottega Louie, the downtown LA market, patisserie and cafe known for its open kitchen and menu...
mynewsla.com
Community Center to Get $2.25M in Re-Distributed Funding from LAPD
City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell was expected to present a $2.25 million check to a nonprofit community center that works to alleviate poverty Wednesday, with funding re-distributed from the Los Angeles Police Department in the summer of 2020. The council re-distributed the funds with the intention of investing in underserved...
mynewsla.com
California Issues Flex Alert for Eighth Straight Day
California’s power regulators are hoping to continue their streak of avoiding rolling blackouts as another day of oppressive heat bears down on the state, once again asking all residents to conserve electricity Wednesday during the hours of 4 to 9 p.m. The California Independent System Operator extended a Flex...
scvnews.com
California High-Speed Rail Releases Draft Environmental Document for Palmdale to Burbank Section
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in Southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Things to do this week: Sept. 9-15
We’ve been in the midst of a scorcher lately, and there doesn’t seem to be any end in sight. That doesn’t mean we can’t have a little bit of fun, though. Dive into crustaceous treats at the Lobster Festival, or find a sweet spot outside to watch ‘Encanto’ for the hundredth time.
AccuWeather
LIVE: SoCal braces for an unusual drenching from a tropical system
Tropical downpours are expected to spread from San Diego and L.A. to as far north as Las Vegas. Watch AccuWeather NOW for the latest on Kay as it approaches Southern California. 1 hour ago. Kay could come closer to Los Angeles than any tropical system has in 50 years. By...
mynewsla.com
Public’s Help Sought Regarding Three Patients at LAC+UC Medical Center
Authorities at LAC+USC Medical Center Thursday sought the public’s help to identify two patients and to identify the family of a third. An unidentified man was brought to the medical facility by ambulance on Saturday from the 400 block of South Wall Street in downtown Los Angeles, according to the hospital. He is in his 50s, 6 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 260 pounds, is bald and has blue/gray eyes. He has tattoos with the letters “WS,” the number 23 and a cross.
enjoyorangecounty.com
Corn Mazes Near Orange County
As fall settles over Orange County, families all around are looking forward to enjoying the beauty the season has to offer. While the leaves on the palm trees might not change, there is a different plant that never fails to bring joy: corn! Specifically, corn mazes!. Whether you’re looking for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com
Will Hurricane Kay hit California? Here's how Los Angeles, San Diego could be impacted
It's been 83 years since a tropical cyclone last made an official landfall in California, and Hurricane Kay will not end that streak because it won't actually move onshore in the Golden State. However, that doesn't mean cities such as Los Angeles and San Diego will be spared the hurricane's rain and wind impacts.
nypressnews.com
Three men charged in brazen daylight robberies targeting Asian Americans
Three men have been charged with robbing victims, many of whom were Asian American, of pricey watches, other designer items and cash in a series of brazen daylight crimes across Los Angeles and Orange counties, prosecutors announced Tuesday. One robbery, in the parking lot of a 99 Ranch supermarket in...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Downtown Shooting
A man in his 30s was shot and killed by an assailant during an altercation Thursday evening in downtown Los Angeles. Police responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:45 p.m. to the 700 block of South Spring Street between Broadway and Main Street. When the officers arrived at the scene they found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz told City News Service.
foxla.com
City council to LAPD: Which LA intersections are most dangerous for street takeovers?
LOS ANGELES - A panel will hold virtual conferences starting at 9 a.m. to address the dangers of street takeovers. Those in attendance will include local law enforcement, elected officials, and community outreach groups. SUGGESTED:. The meeting comes as the city of Los Angeles looks to crack down on illegal...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theeastsiderla.com
Southwest Museum in Mount Washington closes amid safety concerns
Mount Washington -- The Southwest Museum, one of the city's oldest, has closed its doors indefinitely following a fire department inspection, according to museum officials. The abrupt closure sent the organizers of the upcoming Discovery Tour Revival scrambling to find another starting point for the art event and Northeast L.A. studio tour.
California’s College Savings Program Offers Money For All Kids, And Some 2022 Graduates Can Get It Now
Students from low-income backgrounds will have seed money that research suggests will help make college much more accessible.
Here’s How One West Hollywood Renter Fought An Illegal Rent Hike And Won
Despite COVID rent freezes, tenants still get demands from landlords to pay more. Whether they can fight back depends on where they live.
Our Favorite Fall Festivals for Families near LA
From the largest corn mazes to the best photo-ops imaginable, discover the best family-favorite fall fairs and festivals around Los Angeles. Los Angeles, with its plentiful palm trees and summery temperatures, may not feel like fall, but there are still plenty of chances for you and your kiddos to experience some of those classic autumn experiences aka: the fall festival (if you’re looking specifically for apples and pumpkins and leaf peeping—check out all the best places to go apple picking around LA, where to find your perfect pumpkin and all the nearby fall foliage spots we love around LA).
Comments / 0