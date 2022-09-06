ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

mynewsla.com

LA County Homeless Count Results Show Increase from 2020

The number of unhoused people in Los Angeles County has increased by 4.1% since 2020, according to the latest point-in-time tally released Thursday by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. In the city of Los Angeles, the figure is up 1.7% from 2020. The count tallied 69,144 homeless people in...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
rtands.com

Preferred alternative for 30-mile high-speed rail segment in Calif. calls for tunnel construction

The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast, and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
metro-magazine.com

Project Looks to Bring High-Speed Rail to California’s High Desert

Following some hiccups, high-speed rail in California continues to move closer to a reality. Proof of that point is what is being dubbed the High Desert Corridor (HDC) — an estimated $4.3 billion project, which is currently projected to launch in 2030, that will also connect to the California High-Speed Rail system, the Metrolink commuter rail system, and the Las Vegas High-Speed Rail project.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
foxla.com

This is California's most photo-worthy restaurant, according to Yelp

LOS ANGELES - As some people say - the 'gram eats first!. One Los Angeles restaurant recently ranked among Yelp's most photo-worthy restaurants in the United States - can you guess which one?. It's Bottega Louie, the downtown LA market, patisserie and cafe known for its open kitchen and menu...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Community Center to Get $2.25M in Re-Distributed Funding from LAPD

City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell was expected to present a $2.25 million check to a nonprofit community center that works to alleviate poverty Wednesday, with funding re-distributed from the Los Angeles Police Department in the summer of 2020. The council re-distributed the funds with the intention of investing in underserved...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

California Issues Flex Alert for Eighth Straight Day

California’s power regulators are hoping to continue their streak of avoiding rolling blackouts as another day of oppressive heat bears down on the state, once again asking all residents to conserve electricity Wednesday during the hours of 4 to 9 p.m. The California Independent System Operator extended a Flex...
CALIFORNIA STATE
scvnews.com

California High-Speed Rail Releases Draft Environmental Document for Palmdale to Burbank Section

The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in Southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
PALMDALE, CA
HeySoCal

Things to do this week: Sept. 9-15

We’ve been in the midst of a scorcher lately, and there doesn’t seem to be any end in sight. That doesn’t mean we can’t have a little bit of fun, though. Dive into crustaceous treats at the Lobster Festival, or find a sweet spot outside to watch ‘Encanto’ for the hundredth time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Public’s Help Sought Regarding Three Patients at LAC+UC Medical Center

Authorities at LAC+USC Medical Center Thursday sought the public’s help to identify two patients and to identify the family of a third. An unidentified man was brought to the medical facility by ambulance on Saturday from the 400 block of South Wall Street in downtown Los Angeles, according to the hospital. He is in his 50s, 6 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 260 pounds, is bald and has blue/gray eyes. He has tattoos with the letters “WS,” the number 23 and a cross.
LOS ANGELES, CA
enjoyorangecounty.com

Corn Mazes Near Orange County

As fall settles over Orange County, families all around are looking forward to enjoying the beauty the season has to offer. While the leaves on the palm trees might not change, there is a different plant that never fails to bring joy: corn! Specifically, corn mazes!. Whether you’re looking for...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Downtown Shooting

A man in his 30s was shot and killed by an assailant during an altercation Thursday evening in downtown Los Angeles. Police responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:45 p.m. to the 700 block of South Spring Street between Broadway and Main Street. When the officers arrived at the scene they found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Southwest Museum in Mount Washington closes amid safety concerns

Mount Washington -- The Southwest Museum, one of the city's oldest, has closed its doors indefinitely following a fire department inspection, according to museum officials. The abrupt closure sent the organizers of the upcoming Discovery Tour Revival scrambling to find another starting point for the art event and Northeast L.A. studio tour.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Red Tricycle Los Angeles

Our Favorite Fall Festivals for Families near LA

From the largest corn mazes to the best photo-ops imaginable, discover the best family-favorite fall fairs and festivals around Los Angeles. Los Angeles, with its plentiful palm trees and summery temperatures, may not feel like fall, but there are still plenty of chances for you and your kiddos to experience some of those classic autumn experiences aka: the fall festival (if you’re looking specifically for apples and pumpkins and leaf peeping—check out all the best places to go apple picking around LA, where to find your perfect pumpkin and all the nearby fall foliage spots we love around LA).
LOS ANGELES, CA

