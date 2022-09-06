Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Blaze Erupts Along Hillside on West End of Lakeland Village
A brush fire erupted Thursday on the eastern perimeter of the Cleveland National Forest in Lakeland Village, scorching an acre as crews deployed to stop it. The non-injury blaze was reported at 4:10 p.m. in the area of Hayes Avenue and Churchill Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Fire Burning in Commercial Building in Pomona Area
A fire was burning in a commercial building in the Pomona area Thursday. The fire was reported about 7 a.m. in the 1300 block of Reservoir Street. The building houses a distribution company, according to Fox 11.
mynewsla.com
Deadly Blaze Southeast of Hemet Scorches Nearly 19,000 Acres
More residents near the deadly Fairview Fire near Hemet were under evacuation orders Thursday as the deadly wildfire’s size was listed at 18,657 acres, with an “expected full containment” date listed by authorities as Monday. Meanwhile, the containment remained the same at 5%, despite a stepped-up response...
mynewsla.com
Deadly Fire Southeast of Hemet Close to 19,000 Acres
Additional evacuations were ordered Thursday on the front lines of the deadly Fairview Fire southeast of Hemet, now close to 19,000 acres, but expanding at a slower rate, with containment possible early next week. At 1 p.m. Thursday, Cal Fire announced that the area east of De Portola Road, west...
mynewsla.com
Deadly Blaze Burning near Hemet Grows to More Than 7,000 Acres
A deadly wildfire that has prompted evacuations south of Hemet swelled to more than 7,000 acres Wednesday, with no change in containment as fire crews stepped up their response in hopes of slowing the pace of the flames. The Fairview Fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Monday on Fairview...
mynewsla.com
Deadly Blaze Southeast of Hemet Tops 9,800 Acres, Still Just 5% Contained
A deadly wildfire that prompted evacuations south of Hemet grew to more than 9,800 acres Wednesday, with no change in containment despite a stepped-up response by firefighters struggling to slow the speed of the flames’ advance. The Fairview Fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Monday on Fairview Avenue...
mynewsla.com
Brush Fire Kills Two People, Engulfs Structures in Hemet; Schools Closed
Firefighters were battling a fast-moving brush fire just east of Hemet Tuesday that killed two people and injured another person, destroying several structures and prompting evacuation orders. The Fairview Fire was reported a little after 2 p.m. Monday on Fairview Avenue and Bautista Road, and had burned 2,000 acres by...
mynewsla.com
Brush Fire Burning Near Interstate 10 in Covina Area
A vehicle crash apparently sparked a two-acre brush fire Tuesday near the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway in the Covina area. The crash was reported at about 12:45 p.m. near Via Verde, according to the California Highway Patrol. Firefighters were working an hour afterward to contain the flames, according to...
mynewsla.com
Driver Killed, Passenger Seriously Hurt in Crash at Riverside Intersection
A motorist was killed and her passenger seriously injured Thursday when her sedan slammed into a telephone pole at a Riverside intersection. The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. at Audrey Avenue and Jackson Street, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. Emilio Angulo said that the driver, identified only as...
mynewsla.com
One Killed in Shooting in Pomona
A person was shot and killed in Pomona Thursday. The shooting was reported about 3:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Fillmore Place, near Hamilton Park, according to the Pomona Police Department. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name was not released pending notification of their next...
mynewsla.com
Silver Alert Issued for Missing Man in Hemet
A 64-year-old at risk man last seen in Hemet was reported missing Thursday, authorities said. Alvaro Caceres was last seen at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday near Stanford Street and Florida Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Caceres on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Person in Wheelchair Killed by Vehicle on Jurupa Valley Road
A male in a wheelchair was killed early Monday when he was struck by a vehicle while in the middle of a Jurupa Valley road. The accident occurred at about 3:15 a.m. on Hall Avenue north of El Rio Avenue, according to Sgt. Javier Morando of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Three Teens Arrested In Connection With Coachella Robberies, Stolen Vehicle
Three teens were arrested Thursday in an alleged connection to two Coachella robberies and a stolen vehicle. Jason Orozco, 18, of Riverside, Fabian Mondragon, 18, of Indio and a 14-year old juvenile were arrested Thursday morning after a pair of robberies in Coachella, Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Riverside Man Fatally Ejected From Vehicle
Authorities Tuesday identified a 21-year-old Riverside man who died after he lost control of and was ejected from his vehicle in Palm Springs. Officers responded to a report of a traffic crash at Garnet Avenue by Interstate 10 around 2:20 a.m. Monday, Officer Jason Montez with the California Highway Patrol told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
State Warns of Possible Rolling Blackouts Amid Scorching Heat Wave
With electricity demand reaching record levels due to a drawn-out heat wave, the Southland and state avoided rolling power blackouts as the manager of the power grid called for maximum conservation efforts by residents. The California Independent System Operator extended a Flex Alert until Tuesday, urging residents to take all...
mynewsla.com
Male Inmate Dies at Robert Presley Detention Center
An investigation was underway Thursday into the death of an inmate at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. Deputies responded to a cell in the detention center at 6:53 p.m. Wednesday for an unresponsive inmate, according to Correctional Captain Victoria Varisco-Flores from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Varisco-Flores...
mynewsla.com
Police: Body Found in Menifee Park, No Signs Foul Play
A man was discovered dead in a Menifee park Wednesday, but police said there were no signs of foul play. The victim, whose identity was not immediately released, was located at about 8 a.m. adjacent to a tennis court at Wheatfield Park, in the 30600 block of Menifee Road. According...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Man Shot to Death at Party in Coachella
Authorities Wednesday identified a man who died and a woman who was injured in a shooting at a party in Coachella. Deputies from the Thermal sheriff’s station responded to a report of a loud party in the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn on Friday night, according to Sgt. Ed Baeza from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Felon Suspected of Fatally Shooting Man in Menifee
A felon suspected of gunning down a 58-year-old man in Menifee was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder. Arturo Recinos of Menifee was booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta in connection with the slaying of Jesus Carlon of Wildomar Tuesday. In addition to murder, Recinos was booked for...
mynewsla.com
Man Accused of Killing Man, Dumping Body in Church Parking Lot Arraigned
A probationer accused of killing a man and dumping his body outside a Corona church pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and other offenses. Javier Lopez Martinez, 44, of Corona, was arrested last month with his girlfriend, 37-year-old Marena Nicolas, following a Corona Police Department investigation into the slaying of Eduardo Jesus Cortez on Aug. 17.
