Several People Injured, House Damaged After Chippewa County Two-Car Crash

A two-car accident in Chippewa County Monday night sent several people to the hospital.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. at the corner of Riverside Driver and 12 Mile Road in Bruce Township, which is about 12 miles south of Sault Ste. Marie.

One of the cars crashed through the corner of a home, while the other rested on it’s side.

Michigan State Police can only confirm that several people were injured.

People were home at the time of the crash, but nobody was hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.