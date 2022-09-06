A man who police said allegedly attempted to burglarize an elementary school in San Marino is in custody Thursday. Officers from the San Marino Police Department responded at 4:03 a.m. Wednesday to an audible alarm call for service at Carver Elementary School, located at 3100 Huntington Drive. Upon their arrival, officers noticed a suspect attempting to open the teacher’s lounge door located on the east side of the campus, said Cpl. Juan Salcido.

