Huntington Beach, CA

mynewsla.com

Silver Alert Issued for Missing Man in Hemet

A 64-year-old at risk man last seen in Hemet was reported missing Thursday, authorities said. Alvaro Caceres was last seen at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday near Stanford Street and Florida Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Caceres on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
HEMET, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Found Dead in Parked Van in Center Divider Area of 710 Freeway

A person was found dead Thursday inside a parked van near the center divider of the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in the East Los Angeles area, authorities said. The body was discovered shortly after 6 a.m. near East Cesar Chavez Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was...
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

New information to be released in slaying of 16-year-old in Lynwood

Detectives on Thursday planned to release new information they received about the 2016 slaying of 16-year-old Danah Rojo-Rivas in Lynwood. The information was received through an anonymous tip and will be shared during a 3 p.m. news conference that will be streamed on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. Detectives also […]
LYNWOOD, CA
mynewsla.com

One Killed in Shooting in Pomona

A person was shot and killed in Pomona Thursday. The shooting was reported about 3:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Fillmore Place, near Hamilton Park, according to the Pomona Police Department. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name was not released pending notification of their next...
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in South Los Angeles Shooting

Authorities Thursday identified a man who was shot to death in South Los Angeles, and investigators continued their efforts to solve the crime. Officers sent to the 9600 block of South Main Street about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday on a report of shots fired found the mortally wounded man lying on the front lawn of a residence, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Driver Killed, Passenger Seriously Hurt in Crash at Riverside Intersection

A motorist was killed and her passenger seriously injured Thursday when her sedan slammed into a telephone pole at a Riverside intersection. The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. at Audrey Avenue and Jackson Street, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. Emilio Angulo said that the driver, identified only as...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Plead Not Guilty in Off-Duty Police Officer’s Killing

Two men pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what Los Angeles County District Attorney George GascÃ³n called a botched robbery attempt in Downey. Carlos Delcid — who is accused of gunning down off-duty Officer...
DOWNEY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Missing, 73-year-old man last seen in Yorba Linda

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 73-year-old man that planned a trip to Bakersfield, according to police. Loel Seedorf, 73, was last seen Monday, Sept. 5 in Yorba Linda. He is considered at-risk due to suspicious circumstances. Seedorf is described...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
L.A. Weekly

Child Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Accident on Rosita Street [Santa Ana, CA]

7-Year-Old Boy Pronounced Dead after Pedestrian Crash on 7th Street. The incident occurred around 8:50 p.m., just north of 7th Street. Per reports, the driver of a passing vehicle struck the child at the intersection. Responding officers located the child in the roadway with serious injuries. Eventually, paramedics transported the...
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Pursuit Involving Sheriff’s Department Prompts Closure of 91 Freeway Lanes

A pursuit involving the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Thursday prompted closure of two eastbound lanes of the Artesia (91) Freeway and an off-ramp in Bellflower. The Lakewood Boulevard off-ramp and freeway lanes 5 and 6 were closed about 9:40 a.m., and the closures were continuing early Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
BELLFLOWER, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect Arrested in Attempted Burglary at Elementary School

A man who police said allegedly attempted to burglarize an elementary school in San Marino is in custody Thursday. Officers from the San Marino Police Department responded at 4:03 a.m. Wednesday to an audible alarm call for service at Carver Elementary School, located at 3100 Huntington Drive. Upon their arrival, officers noticed a suspect attempting to open the teacher’s lounge door located on the east side of the campus, said Cpl. Juan Salcido.
SAN MARINO, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Downtown Shooting

A man in his 30s was shot and killed by an assailant during an altercation Thursday evening in downtown Los Angeles. Police responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:45 p.m. to the 700 block of South Spring Street between Broadway and Main Street. When the officers arrived at the scene they found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Accused of Killing Man, Dumping Body in Church Parking Lot Arraigned

A probationer accused of killing a man and dumping his body outside a Corona church pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and other offenses. Javier Lopez Martinez, 44, of Corona, was arrested last month with his girlfriend, 37-year-old Marena Nicolas, following a Corona Police Department investigation into the slaying of Eduardo Jesus Cortez on Aug. 17.
CORONA, CA
mynewsla.com

2 Killed in Santa Monica Plane Crash; Investigation Underway

Two people were killed Thursday when a small plane crashed at Santa Monica Airport. Fire crews and paramedics were called just before 4:30 p.m. to the 3300 block of Donald Douglas Loop on reports of the crash and found the aircraft down on the tarmac, according to the Santa Monica Fire Department.
SANTA MONICA, CA
mynewsla.com

Three Teens Arrested In Connection With Coachella Robberies, Stolen Vehicle

Three teens were arrested Thursday in an alleged connection to two Coachella robberies and a stolen vehicle. Jason Orozco, 18, of Riverside, Fabian Mondragon, 18, of Indio and a 14-year old juvenile were arrested Thursday morning after a pair of robberies in Coachella, Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department told City News Service.
COACHELLA, CA
foxla.com

Officials seeking help identifying woman brought to LA hospital

LOS ANGELES - Do you recognize this woman?. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Services is asking for your help identifying this patient who has been hospitalized since Sept. 4. Officials said the woman is around 30-years-old, 5'9" tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with an average build and...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

