Aztecs Scouting Report: Idaho State

The soft spot in a school’s football schedule often comes during the season’s opening week in an effort to get started on the right foot.

The only FCS team on San Diego State’s 2022 schedule comes in Week 2, which, it turns out, couldn’t be better for the Aztecs after a season-opening loss to Arizona.

Idaho State, here for Saturday’s 5 p.m. game at Snapdragon Stadium, was 1-10 last season. The Bengals opened this season with a 52-21 Week 0 loss at UNLV.

SDSU and Idaho State have met only once previously. The Aztecs opened the 2004 season with a 38-21 win — scoring the game’s first 38 points — over Idaho State at Qualcomm Stadium.

There is no line on the game, although one Nevada sports book has SDSU as a 37-point favorite.

About the Bengals

New head coach Charlie Ragle replaces Rob Phenicie, who was fired after going 1-10 last season.

“My life’s dream was to be a head coach and that dream and vision has taken me here to Idaho State University,” Ragle said at his introductory press conference. “As I told our players a short time ago, today is a new day for Idaho State football.

“The past is just that. It’s just not about where you’ve been, but it’s about where we are going as a program and university.”

The focus is on the future because the past is pretty forgettable.

Idaho State has won only one Big Sky championship over the past 20 years and managed just two winning seasons — going 6-5 in 2018 and 8-4 in 2014 — since 2004.

The Bengals haven’t had a head coach with a winning record at the school since Dave Kragthorpe went 21-14 (.667) over the 1980-82 seasons.

Ragle, the program’s ninth head coach since Kragthorpe, was the special teams coordinator at Arizona and Cal the past decade before getting this opportunity.

Idaho State could be getting some intel from former SDSU graduate assistant Pierre Cormier, who was hired over the summer by the Bengals.

Cormier’s departure opened a spot on the SDSU staff for DJ Pumphrey to become a grad assistant.

What set all this in motion was Idaho State losing two of its secondary coaches, including one, DaVonte’ Neal, who was dismissed in June after being charged with the 2017 murder of an Arizona man.

The offense

Junior Tyler Vander Waal has returned as Idaho State’s starting quarterback after a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 3 last year.

Vander Waal, who played two seasons at Wyoming before transferring, completed 7 of 13 passes for 130 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the season opener against UNLV.

He was dinged up in the second half against the Rebels. With the game lopsided, sophomore backup Hunter Hays came on and also completed 7 of 13 passes, for 61 yards with one touchdown.

Vander Waal is expected to start this week, although the Bengals may have a couple of packages in place to take advantage of Hays’ running ability

Sophomore Raiden Hunter, a San Diego High graduate, led Idaho State in rushing against the Rebels, collecting 26 yards on 10 carries.

A pair of receivers to watch are sophomore Xavier Guillory and freshman Jalen Johnson, who had 19- and 55-yard touchdown catches, respectively, against UNLV.

Ragle was actually encouraged by the 21-point performance, which was marked improvement over last season. It’s not a high bar. The Bengals averaged 15.2 points a game a year ago.

The defense

Idaho State’s struggling offense last season didn’t get much help from a defense that allowed 34.1 points a game.

UNLV should be improved this season, but giving up 52 points to the Rebels was more than Idaho State allowed to anyone but BYU (59 points) last year.

Among the leaders up front for the Bengals is defensive end Tyler Gonzalez, a sophomore from Granite Hills High. His seven tackles in the opener included a sack.

Two of the most active players on defense are senior linebackers DJ Hagler and Charles Ike. Sophomore cornerback Josh Alford is the player to keep an eye on in the secondary.

Idaho State gave up 429.5 yards a game last season (255.9 passing/173.6 rushing), showing little ability to stop opponents in the air or on the ground.

The Bengals did not start or finish particularly well, allowing 100 points in the first quarter and 102 points in the fourth quarter.

Burmeister practices

SDSU starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister appeared good to go in Monday's workout, participating in most throwing drills during the portion of practice that was open to the media.

There was some question about Burmeister's fitness after he suffered a right shoulder injury on a third-quarter play against Arizona and was replaced by backup Will Haskell, though SDSU head coach Brady Hoke said after the game that he expected Burmeister to be fine.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .