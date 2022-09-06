TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is dead after an overnight crash in west Toledo at the intersection of Monroe and Sylvania Avenue. According to a police report, the driver of the car, 21-year-old Arsahwn Hines, was speeding and running red lights before sideswiping a second vehicle, which witnesses said was a Kia. Hines' vehicle continued through the intersection, struck a curb, a tree and a pole before coming to rest in a parking lot. This occurred shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO