Several sick animals in Volusia County rescued from deplorable living conditions
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Over a dozen dogs, along with four ducks and one horse were seized Thursday after it was discovered the animals had been living in deplorable conditions. The animals were living at Wet Nose Big Heart Animal Rescue facility and had no access to food, water, or...
Florida couple says man tried to lure daughter into car
A security camera captured the moments a suspicious vehicle drove in front of a Winter Garden home multiple times. A couple who lives in the home said the driver of that car attempted to lure their daughter into his car.
Florida father, son wanted for allegedly 'severely' beating man at wedding reception
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A father and son are wanted after they allegedly beat a Lake Mary man at a wedding reception in Lake Helen Saturday night. Joel O’Grady, 38, and his son Julian Falkinburg, 21, both of Sanford are wanted on charges of aggravated battery for a fight that left a man seriously injured, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
Woman bit by shark at New Smyrna Beach, 7th shark bite of this year
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 27-year-old woman was bitten by a shark Tuesday afternoon while swimming at New Smyrna Beach. A deputy with the Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue said the woman was wading at New Smyrna Beach in waist-deep water near the Crawford beach approach when the shark bit her. Only the dorsal fin and tail were seen during the incident.
Orlando runners react to alleged attack on popular Little Econ Greenway Trail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - After a woman was attacked at the Little Econ Greenway Trail while jogging this week, other runners have safety top of mind. "Kind of hit me close to home when I heard about that story, because that is a trail I run on," said Heather Schulz, a marathon runner in Orlando.
Florida teen accused of stabbing his grandmother to death
A Rockledge teen allegedly stabbed his 57-year-old grandmother to death on Thursday. He texted the police telling them that he had killed her after running to a gas station.
Florida jogger fights off man who attacked her in Orlando, police say; more victims possible
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies said a woman fought off a 19-year-old man who allegedly attacked her while she was jogging Sunday in Orlando. Deputies said the woman was running on Little Econ Greenway Trail around 5 p.m. on Sunday when the man grabbed her. Deputies identified the...
Florida neighborhood evacuated after ammunition found in backyard of Cocoa home
COCOA, Fla. - A Florida neighborhood in Brevard County was partly evacuated Wednesday after ordnances were found in the backyard of a home, officials said. The area has since been cleared and deemed safe, and homeowners have been allowed back into their homes. Cocoa Fire Chief Jonathan Lamm said in...
WATCH: Bobcat spotted in Central Florida neighborhood
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida woman was taken by surprise Tuesday after she spotted a bobcat in her neighbor's front yard while walking her dogs. The bobcat was strolling Thompson Road in the Markham Woods area near Lake Mary. Lynne Maynard Lopez told FOX 35 she initially thought it was a big cat before spotting the animal sitting in her neighbor's front yard.
Police, crime scene tape surround home in Rockledge
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - Police swarmed a home in Brevard County on Thursday morning and one person was reportedly seen being placed in the back of a police cruiser. This happened on South Carolina Avenue in Rockledge, Florida. Officers are at the home, but have not said what the investigation is about.
'Neighborhood Watch of the 21st century': Orlando creating camera surveillance network
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is launching a new program that it said will make the city safer. Orlando Connect is described as a collaboration between the City of Orlando and residents or business owners that aims to integrate city-owned cameras and privately-owned cameras from voluntary participants, "to transform the way police officers can respond to, solve, and deter crime."
Viral TikTok video shows Florida deputy chasing man: Here is the apparent story about what happened
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida deputy has gone viral after a 15-second TikTok video of him chasing a suspect amassed nearly 4 million views on the popular social media app. It all started during a traffic stop involving a seatbelt violation. Volusia County Sheriff's Deputy Caleb Jones said he...
Car crashes after Florida couple shot at while driving in Eustis
Witnesses said a car crashed around 5 p.m. Wednesday along S. Bay St. in Eustis. Two people exited with injuries that those witness said appeared to be from gunshots.
More families displaced after second fire strikes same Orlando apartment complex in a week
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County firefighters responded to the Osprey Links apartments in Hunters Creek on Wednesday to battle a fire at the complex. It was the second fire this week to strike the property, this time damaging another building at the complex. A fire on Monday is believed to have been sparked by lightning and resulted in the displacement of some 20 families.
Florida man charged in shootings at Orlando hotel that left 2 brothers dead
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Florida deputies have arrested a man on charges of murder in the shooting deaths of two brothers in July outside a hotel in Orlando. Rafael Villaverde, 24, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 2, and booked into jail on second-degree nuder in the death of 21-year-old Dylan Michael Jimenez, and second-degree felony murder in the death of 28-year-old Bryan Matthew Richardson.
2 Florida men accused of robbing Osceola County jewelry store
OSCEOLA, Fla. - Two men have been arrested after they allegedly stole a necklace from a Kay Jewelers store in Osceola County. Deputies said Luis Chavez Madrid and Eli Aldana Rodriguez went to Kay Jewelers and one of the men asked to see a necklace. He then grabbed the necklace and allegedly took off running.
Family says Vietnam veteran laid to rest with their knowledge
Last month FOX 35 News reported about a service held by the Orlando VA Medical Center to honor the lives of two veterans with no families to claim them. After our story was published, the family of one of those veterans reached out to say he was not abandoned, but rather, he was laid to rest without their knowledge.
Orlando apartment fire, likely sparked by lightning, displaces some 20 families
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Nearly two dozen families have been displaced from their apartment homes in Orange County due to a fire that was reportedly sparked by lightning. Orange County firefighters responded to the Osprey Links apartment complex in Hunters Creek around 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening to find flames burning through the roof and eaves of a building that houses several units.
