ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Florida father, son wanted for allegedly 'severely' beating man at wedding reception

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A father and son are wanted after they allegedly beat a Lake Mary man at a wedding reception in Lake Helen Saturday night. Joel O’Grady, 38, and his son Julian Falkinburg, 21, both of Sanford are wanted on charges of aggravated battery for a fight that left a man seriously injured, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
LAKE MARY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Woman bit by shark at New Smyrna Beach, 7th shark bite of this year

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 27-year-old woman was bitten by a shark Tuesday afternoon while swimming at New Smyrna Beach. A deputy with the Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue said the woman was wading at New Smyrna Beach in waist-deep water near the Crawford beach approach when the shark bit her. Only the dorsal fin and tail were seen during the incident.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sanford, FL
Lifestyle
Sanford, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Sanford, FL
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Mexico#Monkeys#Central Florida Zoo#Mexican
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Bobcat spotted in Central Florida neighborhood

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida woman was taken by surprise Tuesday after she spotted a bobcat in her neighbor's front yard while walking her dogs. The bobcat was strolling Thompson Road in the Markham Woods area near Lake Mary. Lynne Maynard Lopez told FOX 35 she initially thought it was a big cat before spotting the animal sitting in her neighbor's front yard.
LAKE MARY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Police, crime scene tape surround home in Rockledge

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - Police swarmed a home in Brevard County on Thursday morning and one person was reportedly seen being placed in the back of a police cruiser. This happened on South Carolina Avenue in Rockledge, Florida. Officers are at the home, but have not said what the investigation is about.
ROCKLEDGE, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Neighborhood Watch of the 21st century': Orlando creating camera surveillance network

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is launching a new program that it said will make the city safer. Orlando Connect is described as a collaboration between the City of Orlando and residents or business owners that aims to integrate city-owned cameras and privately-owned cameras from voluntary participants, "to transform the way police officers can respond to, solve, and deter crime."
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Bobcat sneaks around Florida home

A Florida woman was taken by surprise Tuesday after she spotted a bobcat in her neighbor's front yard while walking her dogs. The bobcat was strolling Thompson Road in the Markham Woods area near Lake Mary. Lynne Maynard Lopez told FOX 35 she initially thought it was a big cat before spotting the animal sitting in her neighbor's front yard.
LAKE MARY, FL
fox35orlando.com

More families displaced after second fire strikes same Orlando apartment complex in a week

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County firefighters responded to the Osprey Links apartments in Hunters Creek on Wednesday to battle a fire at the complex. It was the second fire this week to strike the property, this time damaging another building at the complex. A fire on Monday is believed to have been sparked by lightning and resulted in the displacement of some 20 families.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man charged in shootings at Orlando hotel that left 2 brothers dead

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Florida deputies have arrested a man on charges of murder in the shooting deaths of two brothers in July outside a hotel in Orlando. Rafael Villaverde, 24, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 2, and booked into jail on second-degree nuder in the death of 21-year-old Dylan Michael Jimenez, and second-degree felony murder in the death of 28-year-old Bryan Matthew Richardson.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 Florida men accused of robbing Osceola County jewelry store

OSCEOLA, Fla. - Two men have been arrested after they allegedly stole a necklace from a Kay Jewelers store in Osceola County. Deputies said Luis Chavez Madrid and Eli Aldana Rodriguez went to Kay Jewelers and one of the men asked to see a necklace. He then grabbed the necklace and allegedly took off running.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Family says Vietnam veteran laid to rest with their knowledge

Last month FOX 35 News reported about a service held by the Orlando VA Medical Center to honor the lives of two veterans with no families to claim them. After our story was published, the family of one of those veterans reached out to say he was not abandoned, but rather, he was laid to rest without their knowledge.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando apartment fire, likely sparked by lightning, displaces some 20 families

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Nearly two dozen families have been displaced from their apartment homes in Orange County due to a fire that was reportedly sparked by lightning. Orange County firefighters responded to the Osprey Links apartment complex in Hunters Creek around 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening to find flames burning through the roof and eaves of a building that houses several units.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy