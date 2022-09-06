Read full article on original website
Michael Dwyer, 73
Michael John Dwyer, 73, of Millis died Aug. 29 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital due to complications from Waldenström Macroglobulinemia (WM), a very rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that he courageously fought the last couple of years. Michael was born in Marlborough, and following his father’s passing, Mike...
Marshall Brennan, 36
Marshall Skiff Brennan, the beloved son of Edward and Deborah Brennan of Skaneateles, New York, passed away peacefully on Aug. 17 at his home in Boston. Marshall was born Aug. 10, 1986. A 2006 graduate of Tilton School, he received his B.A. in communications from Hobart William Smith College in 2010.
Donna Pomeroy, 62
Donna L. Pomeroy, 62, died Sept. 6 at Westborough Healthcare. Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of the late Robert Pomeroy and Marie Janet Brock of Hopkinton. Donna worked for many years as a waitress at several restaurants in the area. In addition to her mother, she is survived...
Leone Burns, 87
Leone (Kelley) Burns, 87, died Sept. 1 at Christopher Heights Assisted Living in Webster with her family at her side. Her husband of 42 years, Robert C. Burns, died in 1997, 25 years and one day before Kelley’s passing. She leaves three children, Terrence D. Burns of Plainville, Patti...
Sharon Ellis, 70
Sharon Williams Ellis, 70, of Stoney Brook Road, Hopkinton, passed away peacefully on Aug. 17. Sharon was born on Sept. 21, 1951, in Sacramento, California, into a large and loving extended family. After graduating from St. Francis High School in 1969, she went on to receive her bachelor’s degree from Cal State Sacramento and then to work for the investment firm Dean Witter Reynolds. After several years, she accepted a position with Goldman Sachs, and during that time she met Don and they were married in Inverness, California. Shortly after that, Emily was born, and in 1997, the family moved to Hopkinton, where Sharon began working for the Hopkinton Public Schools.
Letter to the Editor: Resident mourns longtime friend
Richard Dexter Sails, son of Dexter and Muriel Sails, was born in 1938 and grew up in Hopkinton at 22 Grove Street. He graduated from Hopkinton High School, Class of 1956. I met Dick in 1952, when I was 11 years old and he was 14. He was my first patrol leader in Boy Scouts. Dick had all the knowledge of camping, fishing, etc., that I wanted to have, so I spent a lot of time with him learning those skills.
Hopkinton Today: Tuesday, Sept. 6
Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. Voting in the state primary election will take place today from 7 a.m. until 8...
Letter to the Editor: Thanks to police details
We owe our police staff, men and women, a big thank you as you direct us as we drive around all the road work downtown. The severe heat and strong sunshine made it a challenge for each one of you. Thank you. You have strength and courage. — Mary McLeod,...
Cars collide at West Main, School Street
The Hopkinton Fire Department shared a photo of a car accident that occurred Thursday afternoon at the intersection of West Main Street and School Street. The HFD Twitter page indicated it was a “serious” motor vehicle crash. Details on the drivers’ conditions were not immediately available.
Free meals available at Hopkinton schools
Hopkinton Public Schools (HPS) are participating in the National School Lunch Program and/or the School Breakfast Program this year. As part of this program, HPS will offer healthy meals every school day. The Massachusetts legislature has provided funding to make meals available at no cost to all students during school year 2022-23 regardless of household income. However, families still should complete a meal benefit application, as this provides data for key funding for academic resources and also may connect families to additional benefits. This data will also support the additional funds provided by the commonwealth for this pilot.
Primary election: Arena-DeRosa bests Degan in Democratic state rep race
Holliston resident James Arena-DeRosa defeated Hopkinton Town Clerk Connor Degan in Tuesday’s Democratic primary for state representative in the 8th Middlesex District, which includes Hopkinton, Holliston, Sherborn and part of Millis. According to an Associated Press accounting of the race shortly before midnight Tuesday, with 99 percent of votes...
Rec, travel basketball registration open
Registration for Hopkinton Basketball Association travel basketball is open for the 2022-23 season, with tryouts the next two Sundays. HBA travel basketball is for boys and girls in Grades 4-8. There are mandatory tryouts, and players must be registered in advance. The tryout schedule is available at the HBA website.
Health Department to host senior flu vaccine clinic Sept. 30
The Hopkinton Health Department, in partnership with the Hopkinton Senior Center, will host a drive-through flu vaccine clinic for seniors on Friday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The clinic will be held in the Senior Center parking lot (28 Mayhew Street). Registration is available via home.color.com/vaccine/register/hopkinton.
Town survey seeks residents’ input on budget process
Town Manager Norman Khumalo and Senior Accounting Manager Benjamin Sweeney are inviting residents to complete a survey as the town prepares to begin the fiscal year 2024 budget process. The town will use the survey results to garner the community’s understanding of the town’s budget and how the process can...
