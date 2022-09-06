Sharon Williams Ellis, 70, of Stoney Brook Road, Hopkinton, passed away peacefully on Aug. 17. Sharon was born on Sept. 21, 1951, in Sacramento, California, into a large and loving extended family. After graduating from St. Francis High School in 1969, she went on to receive her bachelor’s degree from Cal State Sacramento and then to work for the investment firm Dean Witter Reynolds. After several years, she accepted a position with Goldman Sachs, and during that time she met Don and they were married in Inverness, California. Shortly after that, Emily was born, and in 1997, the family moved to Hopkinton, where Sharon began working for the Hopkinton Public Schools.

HOPKINTON, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO