ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Chilling details after mother and her two kids, 8 and 11, are found shot dead at home as parents fought for custody

A TEACHER who was found shot dead next to her two kids was in the middle of a custody battle with her estranged husband. The bodies of Laura Moberley, 42, and her two children, 11-year-old Eric and eight-year-old Emily, were discovered in her estranged husband's South Carolina home on August 31 after police were called to perform a welfare check.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
richmondobserver

Male victim shot in Dobbins Heights, sheriff’s office investigating

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — A man was shot late Thursday morning leading a local school to shelter in place. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and officers with the Hamlet Police Department were dispatched to an address on Earl Franklin Drive around 11:20 a.m. in reference to “to someone possibly being shot.”
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Prosecution: Suspect broke into 80-year-old Horry County woman’s home before kidnapping, ate frozen pizza

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The trial started on Wednesday morning for a man accused of kidnapping an 80-year-old woman from her home in Nichols and then killing her. Dominique Brand is charged with kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death and use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in the death of a person in a manner to constitute murder.
NICHOLS, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Patterson, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Lumberton, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Lumberton, NC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

72-year-old Florence man inappropriately touched child, deputies say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 72-year-old Florence man is accused of inappropriately touching a young child, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Larry Michael Dean was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11. He’s held in the Florence County Detention Center without bond as […]
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Marion woman spent over $1800 using stolen cards, police say

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee woman is facing charges after allegedly stealing three cards from a victim, according to police. The Marion Police Department said 27-year-old Keyessence Ahmarah Foxworth was arrested Wednesday. She’s accused of spending over $1800 using the stolen cards at various locations in Marion and the surrounding area between July 30 and July 31.
MARION, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Missing Person#Tattoos#Brown Hair#Buick##American
wfxb.com

Murder Investigation Leads to Police Chase in Loris

A suspect is in custody after a chase ended in a crash near Loris yesterday. Police were investigating an attempted murder, while attempting to question the suspect near Stallion Court in Conway, he fled, resulting in the chase. No injuries were reported during the pursuit and there is no threat to the community. More information is expected at a later time.
LORIS, SC
WECT

Two arrested for outstanding warrants after vehicle stop in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people after discovering marijuana in a car during a vehicle stop on Wednesday, September 7. The BCSO wrote that their team conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle on NC 211 near Robeson County and discovered “a pound and a half of high grade majiruana, along with over 8,000 dollars in US currency.” The arrests happened without incident.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sandhillssentinel.com

Police investigating murder-suicide in Whispering Pines

An investigation is underway after the Whispering Pines Police Department responded to a home Tuesday evening on South Lakeshore Drive, near Niagara Carthage Road, due to a “psychiatric/suicide attempt.”. “Upon arrival, officers on scene reported finding two bodies inside the residence both were identified as the sole occupants of...
WHISPERING PINES, NC
WBTW News13

Ex-Dillon police officer, Walmart employee accepted money to not pursue shoplifting charges, SLED says

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Dillon police officer and a Walmart asset protection investigator allegedly conspired to accept bribes in exchange for not prosecuting shoplifting crimes, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Jarvis Demaria Graves, 27, of Dillon, was arrested and charged with misconduct in office, two counts of blackmail or […]
DILLON, SC
WMBF

Dillon County Sheriff’s Office seeks info after fatal club shooting

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Dillon County deputies are investigating a fatal club shooting over the weekend. The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Showroom Club on Willis Street in Latta Sunday morning, around 2:39 a.m. after reports of a shooting. Responding deputies found Tyshaun Ra’Sheen Bethea,...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

2 Juveniles, 1 Adult Shot During House Party in Robeson County

Two juveniles and an adult were shot during a house party in Robeson County on Saturday night. Officers were called to a home on West Rockingham Road around 11:20 p.m. on reports of multiple people shot and when they arrived they found three people injured. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rowland Police Department are assisting the Maxton Police Department in the investigation. No other information is currently available.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Hamlet Police seek break-in suspects

HAMLET — Police are asking the public’s help in identifying three suspects. The Hamlet Police Department on Sunday posted photos of three people on its Facebook page. The photos appear to be of a woman and two men. Investigators say the trio was involved in a breaking and...
HAMLET, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy