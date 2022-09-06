Two juveniles and an adult were shot during a house party in Robeson County on Saturday night. Officers were called to a home on West Rockingham Road around 11:20 p.m. on reports of multiple people shot and when they arrived they found three people injured. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rowland Police Department are assisting the Maxton Police Department in the investigation. No other information is currently available.

ROBESON COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO