A TEACHER who was found shot dead next to her two kids was in the middle of a custody battle with her estranged husband. The bodies of Laura Moberley, 42, and her two children, 11-year-old Eric and eight-year-old Emily, were discovered in her estranged husband's South Carolina home on August 31 after police were called to perform a welfare check.
richmondobserver
DOBBINS HEIGHTS — A man was shot late Thursday morning leading a local school to shelter in place. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and officers with the Hamlet Police Department were dispatched to an address on Earl Franklin Drive around 11:20 a.m. in reference to “to someone possibly being shot.”
WMBF
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The trial started on Wednesday morning for a man accused of kidnapping an 80-year-old woman from her home in Nichols and then killing her. Dominique Brand is charged with kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death and use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in the death of a person in a manner to constitute murder.
The FBI said they have been able to use electronic devices to track Abby Patterson's activities the day she vanished.
WMBF
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office released new details on a death investigation Wednesday in the Carolina Forest area. Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said Eric and Emily Moberley’s cause of death is homicide. Laura Moberley died by suicide. Willard confirmed to WMBF News the...
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 72-year-old Florence man is accused of inappropriately touching a young child, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Larry Michael Dean was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11. He’s held in the Florence County Detention Center without bond as […]
WMBF
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee woman is facing charges after allegedly stealing three cards from a victim, according to police. The Marion Police Department said 27-year-old Keyessence Ahmarah Foxworth was arrested Wednesday. She’s accused of spending over $1800 using the stolen cards at various locations in Marion and the surrounding area between July 30 and July 31.
cbs17
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville pimp and drug dealer accused of holding a 2-year-old and three adults in a hotel room against their will for hours because he said they stole his money has been convicted on kidnapping and other charges. The U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday...
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Carolina Forest Elementary teacher killed herself after killing her two kids, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said a week after the three were found shot dead in a home. The cause of death for Eric and Emily Moberley was homicide, and the cause of death for Laura Moberley was […]
Worker shortages have plagued law enforcement agencies for months. In Sampson County, the sheriff says his employee shortage is forcing him to rearrange his current staff.
wfxb.com
A suspect is in custody after a chase ended in a crash near Loris yesterday. Police were investigating an attempted murder, while attempting to question the suspect near Stallion Court in Conway, he fled, resulting in the chase. No injuries were reported during the pursuit and there is no threat to the community. More information is expected at a later time.
WECT
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people after discovering marijuana in a car during a vehicle stop on Wednesday, September 7. The BCSO wrote that their team conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle on NC 211 near Robeson County and discovered “a pound and a half of high grade majiruana, along with over 8,000 dollars in US currency.” The arrests happened without incident.
sandhillssentinel.com
An investigation is underway after the Whispering Pines Police Department responded to a home Tuesday evening on South Lakeshore Drive, near Niagara Carthage Road, due to a “psychiatric/suicide attempt.”. “Upon arrival, officers on scene reported finding two bodies inside the residence both were identified as the sole occupants of...
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Dillon police officer and a Walmart asset protection investigator allegedly conspired to accept bribes in exchange for not prosecuting shoplifting crimes, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Jarvis Demaria Graves, 27, of Dillon, was arrested and charged with misconduct in office, two counts of blackmail or […]
WMBF
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Dillon County deputies are investigating a fatal club shooting over the weekend. The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Showroom Club on Willis Street in Latta Sunday morning, around 2:39 a.m. after reports of a shooting. Responding deputies found Tyshaun Ra’Sheen Bethea,...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of exposing himself in the pool area of a North Myrtle Beach resort, according to a police report obtained by News13. William Bradley Langley II, 32, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure. He was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention […]
wfxb.com
Two juveniles and an adult were shot during a house party in Robeson County on Saturday night. Officers were called to a home on West Rockingham Road around 11:20 p.m. on reports of multiple people shot and when they arrived they found three people injured. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rowland Police Department are assisting the Maxton Police Department in the investigation. No other information is currently available.
HAMLET— Police are asking the public’s help in locating a vehicle of interest in connection to an early afternoon shooting that resulted in a nearby school being placed on lockdown. According to Chief Dennis Brown, shots were fired on Monroe Avenue near Seaboard Street around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday.
Students tell CBS 17 Amanda Doll's classes have now been divided up and mixed in with other classes, since their originally assigned teacher remains in jail.
HAMLET — Police are asking the public’s help in identifying three suspects. The Hamlet Police Department on Sunday posted photos of three people on its Facebook page. The photos appear to be of a woman and two men. Investigators say the trio was involved in a breaking and...
