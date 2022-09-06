Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Arrest made weeks after boy lured away from Chandler bus stop, molested
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a maintenance worker who is now accused of luring a 7-year-old boy away from his bus stop and molesting him two months ago in Chandler. Police arrested Jesus Jorge Delcampo at his Peoria home on Thursday afternoon and claim DNA links him to the crime. On July 29, the victim’s parents called 911 after their son told them he followed a man in a “go-kart” behind a shed and was molested near McQueen and Warner roads, court paperwork said. The parents suspected maintenance staff and confronted them before calling police.
hot96.com
Teen Faces Serious Charges After Sending Text Message
Mt. Vernon Police and Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation after a high school student received a threatening text message. The message was sent through an app that disguises the true sender. The message alleged a shooting was going to happen the next day at Mt. Vernon High School.
'An extremely unusual charge': Why Queen Creek police are going after parents of kid who brought gun to school
PHOENIX — An elementary school student who brought a gun to campus could face criminal charges. Queen Creek police say the 9-year-old boy told them he carried the gun to avoid a "potential abduction" while walking to Legacy Traditional School-Queen Creek. Two weeks after the incident, authorities are now...
Suspect arrested for drive-by shooting outside Mesa restaurant
MESA, Ariz. — A Silent Witness tip has helped law enforcement detain a suspect accused of committing a drive-by shooting outside a Mesa restaurant. Greg Gomez, 33, was taken into custody this week after he was identified as the suspect who allegedly fired multiple gunshots on May 12 outside Native Grill & Wings, located near Gilbert Road and Hampton Avenue.
AZFamily
Phoenix woman’s disappearance investigated as homicide; family asks for help
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The family of a missing Phoenix woman is asking for the public’s help as detectives investigate her disappearance as a homicide. Veronica Mondragon-Rodriguez, 28, was last seen near I-17 and Indian School Road on June 27. Her family reported her missing on July 15.
New details released surrounding killing of 4 family members near Casa Grande
CASA GRANDE, Ariz — New details have been released about the 21-year-old man who is accused of killing four of his family members near Casa Grande on Sunday. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office confirmed the arrest and a court hearing date for 21-year-old Richard Wilson IV, who deputies say killed his parents, sister and niece.
Phoenix PD asking for help finding missing woman who may have been murdered
Phoenix police are searching for a missing woman they believe may have been killed in what they describe as a violent attack.
Child told Queen Creek police they carried gun to school to avoid a 'potential abduction'
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — The Queen Creek Police Department is recommending criminal charges for the parents of a child who brought a gun to school last month. The agency said Wednesday it was submitting charges against the student and their parents after officers allegedly found a firearm in the child's backpack.
Man accused of killing 4 family members in Casa Grande area
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A 21-year-old man is behind bars, accused of murdering four members of his own family, authorities said Monday. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said Sunday, around 1:45 p.m., deputies received a frantic 911 call from a home near Rosemead Drive and Bel Air Road, just outside of Casa Grande.
KTAR.com
Man arrested after allegedly murdering 4 family members in Casa Grande
PHOENIX — A 21-year-old man was arrested and booked into the Pinal County Jail on four counts of 1st degree murder. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office received a “frantic” call from a home near Rosemead Drive and Bel Air Road outside Casa Grande at around 1:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon, authorities said.
thefoothillsfocus.com
2 dead, 5 injured in Deer Valley shooting spree
Two people were killed and five injured, including two Phoenix police officers, after a shooting that occurred near 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. Police identified the shooter as 24-year-old Isaiah Steven Williams. The Maricopa County medical examiner found a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound...
AZFamily
Phoenix police officer who suffered 4 heart attacks, stroke needs community’s help
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s a call for the community to help a longtime Phoenix Police officer. Officer Jen Smith has worked on the city’s fugitive apprehension team, helping to round up the most violent criminals. She had an embolism last fall and then four consecutive heart attacks and a stroke. Thanks to the incredible response from first responders and her medical team, she survived.
ouraynews.com
Arizona man killed in ATV wreck
A man was killed and his wife was injured when their side-by-side all-terrain vehicle rolled about 500 feet in the Imogene Basin southwest of Ouray on Monday, authorities said. Tory Coonrod, 52, of Mesa, Arizona, was driving up a steep spur road in an area known as the Chicago Tunnel near Imogene Pass when the trail ended and he tried to back up or turn around. He called for his wife to jump out,…
AZFamily
Former Scottsdale investment broker begins sentence for $20 million fraud scheme. Court documents show David Alcorn's involvement as knowingly selling fraudulent investments and licenses to investors — most nearing retirement age. Mobile home residents in Apache Junction blindsided by sudden increase in rent.
AZFamily
Son of Lori Vallow accused of raping woman in Mesa
Community holds vigil for cousins killed at south Phoenix house party. Loved ones and community leaders held a vigil to honor the lives of Robert Puentes and Zavier Martinez, who were shot and killed on August 28. Shootout ends with 2 men hurt, others hit by stray bullets in South...
ABC 15 News
Valley woman's fresh start outside prison made possible by what she did inside
PHOENIX — After nearly ten years behind bars at Perryville State Prison in Goodyear, Danna Tongate is grateful to begin a new life. She embraced family moments after walking into freedom back in August. “So overwhelming but in the best of ways, I’ve never felt more prepared for anything,”...
fox10phoenix.com
Police investigating two shootings in Peoria
The shootings, according to officials, happened less than a mile apart, and one of the shootings left a man with serious injuries. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
L.A. Weekly
Deborah Connel Killed in Vehicle Crash near Bell Road [Phoenix, AZ]
72-Year-Old Woman Killed in Car Accident on 43rd Avenue. The incident happened on September 6th, at around 7:00 a.m., near the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Bell Road. According to police, the vehicles involved were a pickup truck and an SUV. Reports state that Connel attempted to pull out of a private driveway, headed northbound, when she was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix neighborhood left shaken after several were hurt in a shooting, including innocent bystanders
Four people, including a juvenile, were shot when an argument between three brothers led to a shooting in Phoenix. Phoenix Police say the shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 5 at an apartment near 28th Street and Broadway Road.
KOLD-TV
Several Phoenix families report drive-by shootings, at least one home riddled in bullets
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Families in Phoenix say their homes were shot at by a drive-by shooter near 29th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Phoenix Police say no one was hurt, but two mothers in the neighborhood say they were sleeping when more than a dozen shots were fired at the homes and cars. “On Saturday I heard basically just a bunch shots go off,” said Martin Bonilla, who lives in the neighborhood.
