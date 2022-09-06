Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
Jaycees to host Bar-B-QC fest Friday and Saturday in LeClaire Park
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Bar-B-QC is the Jaycees of the Quad Cities newest annual fundraiser that will take place from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9-10, along the shore of the Mississippi River at Davenport’s LeClaire Park. Micah Colbert and Linda Simms, Jaycees of the Quad Cities,...
ourquadcities.com
Historic QC home with dark past back on market
After 27 years, a Quad City landmark with a dark history is back on the market. The home on Marquette street and Royal Oaks Drive in Davenport was previously owned by a local chiropractor, James Klindt. In 1982, Kilndt was convicted of murdering his wife, Joyce Klindt, by chopping her body into pieces with a chainsaw.
wcbu.org
Solvera Health open and accepting new patients in Galesburg
Solvera Health operates clinics in Carbondale, Peoria – and now Galesburg. The Galesburg Area Chamber of Commerce and Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday at the newly remodeled facility at 256 S. Soangetaha Road. The new clinic is now serving area residents and helping...
WQAD wins 4 prizes from 2nd annual Illinois News Broadcaster Association Crystal Mic Awards
MOLINE, Ill. — WQAD's reporters have added four awards to our collection at the second annual Illinois News Broadcaster Association Crystal Mic Awards!. The competition involves small and large radio and TV broadcasters from across the state competing in multiple categories for various types of reporting, writing and broadcast content.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Illinois Proud
When could it snow in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
United Way's Day of Caring returns to Quad Cities
BETTENDORF, Iowa — It’s been 3 years since United Way has been able to host its Day of Caring event in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the event is making its return on Sept. 15. “We're excited to be able to bring back the Day of...
KWQC
QC nonprofit helping homeless and those in need
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - “We are more than helping the homeless. We are here to help people facing food insecurity, poverty. Even if you have a house, don’t be ashamed to come to us for help, we are more than happy to help you,” said Lexi Bull, marketing and events specialist at Christian Care.
This Free Spirit Quad Cities Mom Could Be The Next Face of Horror
The next Face of Horror could be from right here in the Quad Cities. But, Amanda needs your votes (below) to get her on the screen. The Face of Horror is a competition in which one winner will take home $13,000, (of course it's 13) a walk-on role in an independent film, a 2-night stay at Buffalo Bill’s House, and be in a photo shoot with horror legend Kane Hodder for Rue Morgue Magazine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rock Island’s Earl Hanson Celebrates New Playground
On Friday, August 26, Earl Hanson Elementary School hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its new playground. The PTO (parent-teacher organization) asked the school’s principal what are the school’s needs. She told them a playground, somewhere for the kids to play. The PTO members reached out to some of its community connections and found a donor.
Viking Mississippi arrives in QC Wednesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Viking Mississippi made its first stop in the Quad Cities Wednesday at River Heritage Park in Davenport. The river ship began making stops in Iowa Tuesday when it docked in Dubuque before pulling ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The all-new vessel...
Tamera Mowry-Housley to speak at WLC Quad Cities conference
Registration is underway for the Women Lead Change (WLC) Quad Cities Conference on October 6 at the Waterfront Convention Center and closes on September 16. Tickets are $199 per person and are available by clicking here. Registration includes access to four keynote speakers, two breakout sessions, the ATHENA Awards Luncheon, a follow-up discussion guide, and […]
An Apple Fest in Illinois was named Most Fantastic in the Midwest
A website took a look at Apple Festivals across the midwest this fall and one in Illinois took the top spot on their list. Here is why you must travel to southern Illinois to experience a fantastic fall apple festival!. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, the Murphysboro Apple...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ourquadcities.com
Moline man gets 20 years for homicide
A two-year-old homicide case that involved the U. S. Marshals has ended in a 20-year sentence for a 37-year-old Moline man. On Wednesday, Brandon Motton, who appeared in Rock Island County Court with his attorney, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and will be given credit for time served.
geneseorepublic.com
KBUR
Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River
Dubuque, IA (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on...
Galesburg's OSF PromptCare moves into old Cottage Hospital building
GALESBURG, Ill. — The facility that used to be Cottage Hospital has been vacant since January when the hospital completely shut down. Now, OSF Saint Mary Medical Center is bringing healthcare services back into the building. The hospital opened the new location of its PromptCare facility in Cottage's old...
LeClaire native set to become city's first full-time fire chief
LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Ask any firefighter and they will tell you seconds count. Ask Shane Bleeker how he is feeling right now, and he is likely counting seconds, too. "It has been a juggle of back and forth and getting this ready to start on Monday, too," Bleeker said.
Muscatine allowing deer bow hunting on two city property sites this season
MUSCATINE, Iowa — The deer bow hunting season will once again be held in Muscatine within city limits on approved private property, but this year, some hunters will be able to hunt on two city-owned property sites. The season will begin on Sept. 17 and mark the 15th year...
nrgmediadixon.com
New Ordinance Makes Meeting Between Organizers and City of Sterling Mandatory in Regards to Outdoor Events
Sterling Mayor Skip Lee said at the City Council meeting Tuesday night, when he first became mayor there were only a few outdoor events in Sterling. Times have changed and more and more venues are moving to the outdoors. The mayor said this has always brought with it safety concerns....
ourquadcities.com
Neighbors petition to keep a school open
Walcott neighbors are petitioning to keep a school open after hearing about closure plans. The petition claims the Davenport Community School District is planning to close Walcott Elementary School. It’s the only K-8 grade school in the district. The petition has collected nearly 2,000 signatures in a few days.
Comments / 0