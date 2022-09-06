ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Moline, IL

Comments / 0

Related
KWQC

Jaycees to host Bar-B-QC fest Friday and Saturday in LeClaire Park

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Bar-B-QC is the Jaycees of the Quad Cities newest annual fundraiser that will take place from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9-10, along the shore of the Mississippi River at Davenport’s LeClaire Park. Micah Colbert and Linda Simms, Jaycees of the Quad Cities,...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Historic QC home with dark past back on market

After 27 years, a Quad City landmark with a dark history is back on the market. The home on Marquette street and Royal Oaks Drive in Davenport was previously owned by a local chiropractor, James Klindt. In 1982, Kilndt was convicted of murdering his wife, Joyce Klindt, by chopping her body into pieces with a chainsaw.
DAVENPORT, IA
wcbu.org

Solvera Health open and accepting new patients in Galesburg

Solvera Health operates clinics in Carbondale, Peoria – and now Galesburg. The Galesburg Area Chamber of Commerce and Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday at the newly remodeled facility at 256 S. Soangetaha Road. The new clinic is now serving area residents and helping...
GALESBURG, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Moline, IL
Government
City
East Moline, IL
Rock Island, IL
Lifestyle
East Moline, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Rock Island, IL
Rock Island, IL
Government
Central Illinois Proud

When could it snow in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
ILLINOIS STATE
WQAD

United Way's Day of Caring returns to Quad Cities

BETTENDORF, Iowa — It’s been 3 years since United Way has been able to host its Day of Caring event in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the event is making its return on Sept. 15. “We're excited to be able to bring back the Day of...
CHARITIES
KWQC

QC nonprofit helping homeless and those in need

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - “We are more than helping the homeless. We are here to help people facing food insecurity, poverty. Even if you have a house, don’t be ashamed to come to us for help, we are more than happy to help you,” said Lexi Bull, marketing and events specialist at Christian Care.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
US 104.9

This Free Spirit Quad Cities Mom Could Be The Next Face of Horror

The next Face of Horror could be from right here in the Quad Cities. But, Amanda needs your votes (below) to get her on the screen. The Face of Horror is a competition in which one winner will take home $13,000, (of course it's 13) a walk-on role in an independent film, a 2-night stay at Buffalo Bill’s House, and be in a photo shoot with horror legend Kane Hodder for Rue Morgue Magazine.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Labor Day#Festival#Quad Cities#News 8
QuadCities.com

Rock Island’s Earl Hanson Celebrates New Playground

On Friday, August 26, Earl Hanson Elementary School hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its new playground. The PTO (parent-teacher organization) asked the school’s principal what are the school’s needs. She told them a playground, somewhere for the kids to play. The PTO members reached out to some of its community connections and found a donor.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WQAD

Viking Mississippi arrives in QC Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Viking Mississippi made its first stop in the Quad Cities Wednesday at River Heritage Park in Davenport. The river ship began making stops in Iowa Tuesday when it docked in Dubuque before pulling ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The all-new vessel...
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Tamera Mowry-Housley to speak at WLC Quad Cities conference

Registration is underway for the Women Lead Change (WLC) Quad Cities Conference on October 6 at the Waterfront Convention Center and closes on September 16. Tickets are $199 per person and are available by clicking here. Registration includes access to four keynote speakers, two breakout sessions, the ATHENA Awards Luncheon, a follow-up discussion guide, and […]
BETTENDORF, IA
KICK AM 1530

An Apple Fest in Illinois was named Most Fantastic in the Midwest

A website took a look at Apple Festivals across the midwest this fall and one in Illinois took the top spot on their list. Here is why you must travel to southern Illinois to experience a fantastic fall apple festival!. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, the Murphysboro Apple...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
ourquadcities.com

Moline man gets 20 years for homicide

A two-year-old homicide case that involved the U. S. Marshals has ended in a 20-year sentence for a 37-year-old Moline man. On Wednesday, Brandon Motton, who appeared in Rock Island County Court with his attorney, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and will be given credit for time served.
MOLINE, IL
KBUR

Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River

Dubuque, IA (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on...
DUBUQUE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Neighbors petition to keep a school open

Walcott neighbors are petitioning to keep a school open after hearing about closure plans. The petition claims the Davenport Community School District is planning to close Walcott Elementary School. It’s the only K-8 grade school in the district. The petition has collected nearly 2,000 signatures in a few days.
WALCOTT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy