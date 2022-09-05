ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Jefferson (knee) only player listed on Rams' first injury report of 2022

By Cameron DaSilva
 3 days ago
It’s officially game week for the Los Angeles Rams, and they’ve put out their first injury report of the season. After practicing on Monday, the Rams released their report with only one player listed: Van Jefferson.

Jefferson was listed as a non-participant, missing practice due to a knee injury. He underwent surgery on his knee this summer after tweaking it in practice, which has sidelined him from practice a bunch.

McVay said Sunday that Jefferson is making progress, but the team is still taking it a day at a time with its No. 3 receiver. His status for Thursday’s season opener against the Bills remains up in the air.

If Jefferson is unable to play, Ben Skowronek or Tutu Atwell could get increased opportunities on offense. The Rams could also go with more two-tight end packages with Tyler Higbee and Brycen Hopkins, making up for the loss of their No. 3 wideout.

