Las Vegas, NV

Woman at Vegas airport claims she was arrested for her good looks

By David Charns
 3 days ago

Las Vegas Metro police said they arrested a woman for allegedly skipping out on a restaurant tab and violating airport rules. The suspect told officers she was under arrest because she was so good-looking, an arrest report said.

Hend Bustami faces a charge of violating airport conduct. Police said they were called to a Chili’s restaurant in Harry Reid International Airport on Wednesday for a report of a woman who had left without paying her bill, the report said.

Police searched for the woman, later identified as Bustami, but initially could not find her.

“Soon after, officers working D gates were notified by TSA that [a] female matching that description was observed sleeping near the security checkpoint, hindering their operations,” the report said.

Officers later found Bustami in the baggage claim area, where she was “belligerent with officers, saying she was being harassed because cops [had] never seen anyone as pretty as her,” police said.

Police later learned Bustami had a warrant out of Las Vegas Municipal Court.

While officers were arresting her, Bustami said “that she was going to spit on all [the officers] and that officers were perverts and were trying to rape her because they [had] never seen anyone as good looking,” the report said.

Bustami was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. A booking photo was not available.

