Motley Fool

86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
tipranks.com

2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge at Least 40%

Not long ago, the key to success in the market was growth – but in today’s environment, with inflation running at a 40+ year high level and the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates in an effort to push back, growth stocks have taken a beating. According to data from investment bank Goldman Sachs, defining high-growth companies as those forecasting 30% or better expected sales gains, these stocks have contracted by 58% so far this year.
International Business Times

Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out

In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
investing.com

Dollar gains, euro slips further from parity

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -The dollar marched higher on Tuesday after a report on the U.S. services industry in August reinforced the view that the United States was not in recession, while the euro and rate-sensitive Japanese yen tumbled further against the greenback. The dollar index rose 0.547% after the Institute...
tipranks.com

Is the Recently Listed Global-E (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock a Good Investment Option?

Israeli company Global-E Online appears to be well-positioned to benefit from an increase in online e-commerce activities across the globe. The company, which got listed on the stock exchange in 2021, is already in the good books of analysts, hedge funds, and retail investors. Since its inception in 2013, Global-E...
International Business Times

Russia's VTB Open To Swaps As It Seeks To Reclaim $10 Billion In Frozen Assets

Russia's VTB Bank is interested in an asset swap with Russian subsidiaries of European lenders as it seeks to recover some 600 billion roubles ($9.86 billion) in frozen assets it has in the West, its Chief Executive Andrei Kostin said on Tuesday. Western countries and allies, including Japan, have piled...
Markets Insider

US stocks gain after a back-and-forth session as Wall Street weighs the latest hawkish remarks from Fed Chair Powell

US stocks ended higher Thursday after a volatile trading session, marking a second straight day of gains. Investors weighed more hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Earlier Thursday, the European Central Bank hiked benchmark rates by 75 basis points, it's biggest-ever increase. US stocks ended higher Thursday after...
The Independent

Asian shares decline on Wall Street losses, rate worries

Asian shares were mostly lower Wednesday, as pessimism prevailed about higher interest rates ahead and Wall Street continued a late-summer slump. Shares fell in Tokyo, Sydney, South Korea and Hong Kong, but were little changed in Shanghai. Oil prices fell, while the Japanese yen continued to decline against the U.S. dollar to about 144 yen. “The mood in markets is defensive ahead of key central bank decisions,” said Anderson Alves at ActivTrades. Rising energy prices are adding to the worries about recessions in some parts of the world, he said. In Japan, the government is giving 50,000 yen ($350)...
Axios

Goldman and Morgan Stanley expect new bear market lows

As the summer rally sputters, top Wall Street analysts expect new lows for stocks. Why it matters: The S&P 500 is already on track for its worst year since 2008, but these analysts suggest things may get much worse. The S&P 500 is already down 16.5% in 2022. The Nasdaq...
Markets Insider

As Russia vows to retaliate against oil price caps, a slate of geopolitical risks could send crude prices soaring — or bring it crashing down

Good morning, readers. I'm Phil Rosen, reporting from Manhattan. Let's start with two key energy moves. First, as you may have heard, Russia cut the tap indefinitely for Nord Stream 1 pipeline gas flows. Russian President Vladimir Putin today blamed Germany and Western sanctions for the halt in operations, but said that gas flows could restart tomorrow, provided it gets the key turbines needed.
CNBC

European markets close higher after ECB rate hike; Stoxx 600 up 0.5%

European markets closed higher Thursday, hours after the European Central Bank announced a 75 basis point interest rate rise. Markets in Asia-Pacific were mixed following Wall Street's solid rebound rally overnight in the best day since Aug. 10 for all three averages. U.S. markets were higher in mid-morning trade. Investors...
TheStreet

Goldman Sachs: Bear Stock Market isn't Over

Many investors grew optimistic about stocks as the S&P 500 climbed 17% from June 16 through Aug. 16. But since then, the index has slid 9%, as Federal Reserve officials have made it clear they won’t pivot away from interest-rate hikes any time soon. That decline has left the S&P 500 down 18% year to date.
tokenist.com

BTC Drops Below $19,000 as September Spells Bad News for Stocks and Crypto

Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. September is earning its reputation as the worst month for digital assets, starting with Bitcoin. For the first time since Independence Day, Bitcoin dropped below $19k. Historically, since November 2017, the “September Effect” pummeled Bitcoin with an average -8.5% price drop.
