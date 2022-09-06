Asian shares were mostly lower Wednesday, as pessimism prevailed about higher interest rates ahead and Wall Street continued a late-summer slump. Shares fell in Tokyo, Sydney, South Korea and Hong Kong, but were little changed in Shanghai. Oil prices fell, while the Japanese yen continued to decline against the U.S. dollar to about 144 yen. “The mood in markets is defensive ahead of key central bank decisions,” said Anderson Alves at ActivTrades. Rising energy prices are adding to the worries about recessions in some parts of the world, he said. In Japan, the government is giving 50,000 yen ($350)...

