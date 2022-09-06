Read full article on original website
Related
China has dumped US Treasuries for a 7th straight month as it defends the yuan against the dollar
China has cut its holdings of US government bonds for the 7th month running, official data Monday showed. Analysts have said China could be trying to prop up its currency, the yuan, as the dollar surges. China may also be looking to diversify away from dollar assets amid geopolitical tensions.
Motley Fool
86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks
A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
This safe haven currency just slipped to a 24-year low against the dollar. Is it time to rethink its status as a solid hedge?
The Japanese yen has fallen to a 24-year low against the U.S. dollar. Japan’s currency has long been seen as a safe investment in an unpredictable world—but as the yen slumped to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar in more than two decades this week, analysts have speculated that its safe haven status may be dwindling.
Stock Market Today - 9/6: Stocks End Lower, Dollar Gains As Europe's Energy Crisis Deepens: Fed In Focus
Stocks finished lower Tuesday, while the dollar traded past its highest levels in two decades on foreign exchange markets, as investors eased out of risk markets amid concerns over Europe's escalating energy crisis and a hawkish Federal Reserve. Russia's decision to halt the flow of natural gas to Europe from...
RELATED PEOPLE
tipranks.com
2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge at Least 40%
Not long ago, the key to success in the market was growth – but in today’s environment, with inflation running at a 40+ year high level and the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates in an effort to push back, growth stocks have taken a beating. According to data from investment bank Goldman Sachs, defining high-growth companies as those forecasting 30% or better expected sales gains, these stocks have contracted by 58% so far this year.
International Business Times
Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out
In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
investing.com
Dollar gains, euro slips further from parity
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -The dollar marched higher on Tuesday after a report on the U.S. services industry in August reinforced the view that the United States was not in recession, while the euro and rate-sensitive Japanese yen tumbled further against the greenback. The dollar index rose 0.547% after the Institute...
Amazon is closing 2 facilities with a total of 300 employees and reportedly scrapping plans for 42 new buildings
Amazon is starting to tighten its belt. The e-commerce giant announced Wednesday it was shutting down two delivery stations in Baltimore which employ a total of over 300 people, as first reported by local news outlet WMAR-2. An Amazon spokesperson told WMAR-2 the company will offer staff at the stations...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
Is the Recently Listed Global-E (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock a Good Investment Option?
Israeli company Global-E Online appears to be well-positioned to benefit from an increase in online e-commerce activities across the globe. The company, which got listed on the stock exchange in 2021, is already in the good books of analysts, hedge funds, and retail investors. Since its inception in 2013, Global-E...
International Business Times
Russia's VTB Open To Swaps As It Seeks To Reclaim $10 Billion In Frozen Assets
Russia's VTB Bank is interested in an asset swap with Russian subsidiaries of European lenders as it seeks to recover some 600 billion roubles ($9.86 billion) in frozen assets it has in the West, its Chief Executive Andrei Kostin said on Tuesday. Western countries and allies, including Japan, have piled...
US stocks gain after a back-and-forth session as Wall Street weighs the latest hawkish remarks from Fed Chair Powell
US stocks ended higher Thursday after a volatile trading session, marking a second straight day of gains. Investors weighed more hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Earlier Thursday, the European Central Bank hiked benchmark rates by 75 basis points, it's biggest-ever increase. US stocks ended higher Thursday after...
Asian shares decline on Wall Street losses, rate worries
Asian shares were mostly lower Wednesday, as pessimism prevailed about higher interest rates ahead and Wall Street continued a late-summer slump. Shares fell in Tokyo, Sydney, South Korea and Hong Kong, but were little changed in Shanghai. Oil prices fell, while the Japanese yen continued to decline against the U.S. dollar to about 144 yen. “The mood in markets is defensive ahead of key central bank decisions,” said Anderson Alves at ActivTrades. Rising energy prices are adding to the worries about recessions in some parts of the world, he said. In Japan, the government is giving 50,000 yen ($350)...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
‘The Market Bottom Is Near,’ Says Oppenheimer — Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Sentiment
In a market trending down, there are fewer scenarios more appealing to investors than ones outlining bearish sentiment is about to turn positive. And according to Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, we’re on the cusp of one such turnaround right now. “Our analysis indicates September weakness...
msn.com
Dow climbs over 250 points, Nasdaq aims to break historic losing streak as investors assess Fed Brainard’s speech, await Beige Book
U.S. stocks traded higher in early afternoon on Wednesday as investors assessed remarks by Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard and other senior Fed officials, while awaiting the release of the latest Fed-compiled Beige Book. What’s happening. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 267 points, or 0.8%, to 31,413.
Goldman and Morgan Stanley expect new bear market lows
As the summer rally sputters, top Wall Street analysts expect new lows for stocks. Why it matters: The S&P 500 is already on track for its worst year since 2008, but these analysts suggest things may get much worse. The S&P 500 is already down 16.5% in 2022. The Nasdaq...
Stocks charge higher on Wall Street, erasing weekly losses
Stock indexes on Wall Street closed solidly higher Wednesday, placing the market on pace to break a three-week losing streak.
As Russia vows to retaliate against oil price caps, a slate of geopolitical risks could send crude prices soaring — or bring it crashing down
Good morning, readers. I'm Phil Rosen, reporting from Manhattan. Let's start with two key energy moves. First, as you may have heard, Russia cut the tap indefinitely for Nord Stream 1 pipeline gas flows. Russian President Vladimir Putin today blamed Germany and Western sanctions for the halt in operations, but said that gas flows could restart tomorrow, provided it gets the key turbines needed.
CNBC
European markets close higher after ECB rate hike; Stoxx 600 up 0.5%
European markets closed higher Thursday, hours after the European Central Bank announced a 75 basis point interest rate rise. Markets in Asia-Pacific were mixed following Wall Street's solid rebound rally overnight in the best day since Aug. 10 for all three averages. U.S. markets were higher in mid-morning trade. Investors...
Goldman Sachs: Bear Stock Market isn't Over
Many investors grew optimistic about stocks as the S&P 500 climbed 17% from June 16 through Aug. 16. But since then, the index has slid 9%, as Federal Reserve officials have made it clear they won’t pivot away from interest-rate hikes any time soon. That decline has left the S&P 500 down 18% year to date.
tokenist.com
BTC Drops Below $19,000 as September Spells Bad News for Stocks and Crypto
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. September is earning its reputation as the worst month for digital assets, starting with Bitcoin. For the first time since Independence Day, Bitcoin dropped below $19k. Historically, since November 2017, the “September Effect” pummeled Bitcoin with an average -8.5% price drop.
Comments / 0