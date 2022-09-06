Read full article on original website
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who died after falling from NYC high rise was subject of insider trading and fraud lawsuit just before death, documents show
The lawsuit claims that Gustavo Arnal and investor Ryan Cohen collaborated in a "pump and dump" scheme to artificially inflate the company's stock.
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading
The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO was implicated in insider trading and fraud scheme days before death, court docs show
The Bed Bath & Beyond executive who fell to his death from the 18th floor of a skyscraper in Manhattan on Friday was recently named in a lawsuit accusing him of fraud.Gustavo Arnal, the CFO at the home goods company, died at a time when his company was experiencing severe losses in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic and this year’s substantial inflation, according to Insider.Less than two weeks ago he was named in a federal class-action lawsuit concerning allegations of federal securities fraud, insider trading and breach of fiduciary duty, court documents reviewed by The Independent show.The lawsuit...
NYC Man Who Jumped to Death From Skyscraper Is Bed Bath & Beyond Executive
The man who jumped to his death from the 18th floor of a Manhattan skyscraper on Friday has been identified as 52-year-old Gustavo Arnal, the chief financial officer of troubled Bed Bath & Beyond.The executive’s death came as his employer has been dealing with financial difficulties—laying off 20 percent of the staff, closing 150 storefronts, and watching its stock price plummet.It also comes weeks after Arnal was named in a federal class-action lawsuit that claimed he helped push up the price of Bed Bath & Beyond stock so he could sell off his own shares at a bigger profit.However,...
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal Falls To Death From Jenga Building In NYC
Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc.’s BBBY chief financial officer Gustavo Arnal has been identified as the person who jumped off the 18th floor of a Tribeca skyscraper, aka the Jenga Building, to his death on Friday, the New York Post reported. The building is located in Manhattan. Although the...
Bed Bath & Beyond stock in focus after CFO death ruled a suicide, shareholder lawsuit
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond slid following a tragic weekend for the home goods retailer amid even more questions about its future.
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO identified as man who fell to his death from home on 18th floor of NYC Tribeca tower
Gustavo Arnal, 52, fell from an apartment building on Leonard Street in Manhattan on Friday, the New York Police Department confirmed to Insider.
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Who Fell To His Death Was Named In Trading Scheme Lawsuit
Gustavo Arnal, 52, was found dead at the bottom of a 57-floor high rise known as the "Jenga" tower in Manhattan.
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Dies After Falling From 18th Floor
Gustavo Arnal, 52, fell from the 18th floor of the tower on Leonard Street. Arnal was the chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond. His fall follows news that the company will close 150 stores and lay off 20% of its employees. (source)
Bed Bath & Beyond shares fall 15% at opening after death of CFO named in alleged fraud scheme
Shares in Bed Bath & Beyond continued their sharp fall following the sudden death of the company’s CFO last week, and the news he was named in an insider trading lawsuit.As Wall Street reopened after the Labor Day holiday, the home goods retailer saw its share price fall 15 per cent to just over $7.30, less than half of what they were a week ago and down from a mid-August high of $23.08.CFO Gustavo Arnal, who fell to his death from the 18th floor of a skyscraper in Manhattan on Friday, was recently named in a lawsuit accusing him...
