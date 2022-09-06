ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading

The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOXBusiness

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO was implicated in insider trading and fraud scheme days before death, court docs show

The Bed Bath & Beyond executive who fell to his death from the 18th floor of a skyscraper in Manhattan on Friday was recently named in a lawsuit accusing him of fraud.Gustavo Arnal, the CFO at the home goods company, died at a time when his company was experiencing severe losses in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic and this year’s substantial inflation, according to Insider.Less than two weeks ago he was named in a federal class-action lawsuit concerning allegations of federal securities fraud, insider trading and breach of fiduciary duty, court documents reviewed by The Independent show.The lawsuit...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bath, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
City
Avon, NY
TheDailyBeast

NYC Man Who Jumped to Death From Skyscraper Is Bed Bath & Beyond Executive

The man who jumped to his death from the 18th floor of a Manhattan skyscraper on Friday has been identified as 52-year-old Gustavo Arnal, the chief financial officer of troubled Bed Bath & Beyond.The executive’s death came as his employer has been dealing with financial difficulties—laying off 20 percent of the staff, closing 150 storefronts, and watching its stock price plummet.It also comes weeks after Arnal was named in a federal class-action lawsuit that claimed he helped push up the price of Bed Bath & Beyond stock so he could sell off his own shares at a bigger profit.However,...
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Linkedin#Cfo#Procter Gamble Co
Daily Mail

Shoppers 'stepped over' mother-of-five as she lay dying on the street after suffering an allergic reaction from vegan Pret wrap which contained dairy, inquest hears

Shoppers 'stepped over' a mother-of-five as she lay dying on the ground after suffering an allergic reaction, an inquest heard on Tuesday. Celia Marsh, 42, suffered a fatal anaphylactic reaction after eating a vegan £3.75 Pret sandwich from a Pret A Manger store in Bath, Somerset, in December 2017.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Bed Bath & Beyond shares fall 15% at opening after death of CFO named in alleged fraud scheme

Shares in Bed Bath & Beyond continued their sharp fall following the sudden death of the company’s CFO last week, and the news he was named in an insider trading lawsuit.As Wall Street reopened after the Labor Day holiday, the home goods retailer saw its share price fall 15 per cent to just over $7.30, less than half of what they were a week ago and down from a mid-August high of $23.08.CFO Gustavo Arnal, who fell to his death from the 18th floor of a skyscraper in Manhattan on Friday, was recently named in a lawsuit accusing him...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy