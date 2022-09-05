ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

2 northbound lanes of Interstate 5 to remain closed along the Grapevine

By Staff reports
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 3 days ago
Two northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Castaic will remain closed for an undetermined period due to damage from the Route Fire, officials said Monday evening.

The lanes on the heavily traveled route have been closed since the brush fire erupted on Aug. 31, shutting the freeway in both directions for a time.

After other lanes reopened, the two right lanes on the northbound side stayed shut during the busy Labor Day holiday weekend as California Department of Transportation crews tried to repair damaged infrastructure.

The closures are in place between Lake Hughes Road and Templin Highway in Los Angeles County, about three miles north of the juncture with Highway 126. The mountainous corridor, popularly called the Grapevine, connects Ventura and Los Angeles counties to the Central Valley and beyond over Tejon Pass.

The Route Fire damaged two retaining walls as well as other infrastructure including signs and guardrails.

The retaining wall has since stopped smoldering, allowing structural and geotechnical engineers to perform field reviews, officials said. Their initial visual inspections turned up problems.

"Some of the vertical steel columns are warped, wall tiebacks are broken and horizontal anchors into the dirt may have been damaged," Caltrans officials said in their Monday release.

What's more, cracks where the asphalt road meets the concrete shoulder have widened to 2 inches, timber has fallen off the retaining walls and boards have been burned, the agency said.

Engineers took steel samples Monday that will be tested at a Sacramento laboratory on Tuesday, with more samples expected to be collected Tuesday.

"Once they conduct analysis and discuss permanent repairs, there will be a further decision on when lanes may reopen," officials said in the statement.

Potentially lengthy delays are expected for northbound motorists while the closures are in place.

Officials recommend delaying trips if possible or taking alternate routes such as Highway 126 to Highway 101, or Highway 14 to Highway 138.

Caltrans offers travel information via 1-800-427-7623.

VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

