Effective: 2022-09-08 10:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lee THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL LEE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

