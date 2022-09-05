Read full article on original website
wogx.com
Orlando weather forecast: Strong storms expected Thursday in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - More wild weather could be in store for Central Florida on Thursday after a morning of tornado warnings across several counties. Severe weather prompted tornado warnings in Marion and Alachua counties, which expired at 9 a.m. Levy County was also under a Tornado Warning until 8:45 a.m.
click orlando
LIVE RADAR: Heavy rains drench Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are increasing rain chances for the next couple of days, expecting an 80% coverage across Central Florida on Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville issued a tornado warning for the area of Archer in Marion County that lasted from 8:26 a.m. until 9 a.m. An earlier tornado warning issued by the NWS at 7:53 a.m. for parts of western Marion County was allowed to expire before 8:30 a.m.
wogx.com
Orlando weather forecast: Storm chances linger into Wednesday evening for Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Thursday will see a sharp rise in afternoon showers and storm coverage. Chances move up mainly after 2-3 pm. Don't rule out a shower or isolated storm before that. Tonight's low: 74 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 92 degrees | Rain: 80% chance PM Storms. Main Weather Concerns:...
wogx.com
Orlando weather forecast: Central Florida storms chances increase over the week
ORLANDO, Fla. - This week, Orlando and Central Florida will see increased chances for afternoon and evening storms. Tonight's low: 76 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 94 degrees | Rain: 40% chance of storms. Main weather concerns:. It was another scorcher on Tuesday afternoon, with highs across the interior soaring into...
allears.net
NEWS: Flood Advisory Now in Effect for Disney World Counties
If you’re in Disney World today, we hope you packed your ponchos!. Disney has seen some severe weather in the past with flooding and flood advisories, and it seems like today is expected to be another rainy day at the Most Magical Place on Earth. As of the writing...
click orlando
Here are 3 ways to keep lovebugs from bugging you this season
ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’ve washed your car lately or taken a stroll around the neighborhood, you may have noticed the return of Florida’s pesky visitor. Lovebugs — also referred to as honeymoon flies or two-headed bugs — are all abuzz after taking a brief break last year. News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges explained how the lovebug larvae -- which lives in decaying vegetation at the soil surface -- very much needs the perfect weather story to really thrive. If the habitat is too wet, they drown. If the environment is too dry, the larvae dries up.
Snorkeling tourist on cruise out of Port Canaveral killed by shark in Bahamas
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Investigators in the Bahamas are trying to understand what led to a deadly shark attack. Police said a 58-year-old woman from Pennsylvania was killed after leaving on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship out of Port Canaveral. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The...
fox35orlando.com
Woman sailing from Florida to Bahamas killed in shark attack, cruise line says
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - A woman traveling on a Royal Caribbean cruise out of Port Canaveral, Florida has died from injuries she sustained during an encounter with a shark while snorkeling in the Bahamas, a Royal Caribbean spokesperson confirmed to FOX 35 News. The incident involved a 58-year-old woman from...
Horror after woman, 27, attacked by a shark in waist-deep water in 7th mauling at bite capital of the world
A SWIMMER has been attacked by a shark in waist-deep water, marking the seventh mauling at the bite capital of the world this summer. The woman, 27, was bitten by the beast at New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County, Florida on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. She was rushed to hospital...
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022
Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022. Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022 An all-new seasonal attraction debuts this November in Orlando, offering affordable holiday fun for all ages. Located at Dezerland Park on International Drive, Christmas Nights in Lights is an immersive light show experience unlike any other presented during the holiday season in Central Florida.
spacecoastdaily.com
Woman on Cruise Ship Out of Port Canaveral Dies After Deadly Shark Attack in the Bahamas
BREVARD COUNTY • PORT CANAVERAL, FLORIDA (WFTV) – Investigators in the Bahamas are trying to understand what led to a deadly shark attack. Police said a 58-year-old woman from Pennsylvania was killed after leaving on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship out of Port Canaveral. The woman and her...
WESH
Meaghan Mackey joins WESH 2 News as First Warning Traffic anchor and transportation reporter
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 News has announced that Meaghan Mackey will join the Sunrise team as the First Warning Traffic Anchor and Transportation Reporter. She will provide traffic reports Monday – Friday from 4:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. during WESH 2 News Sunrise on both WESH 2 and CW18.
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Bobcat spotted in Central Florida neighborhood
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida woman was taken by surprise Tuesday after she spotted a bobcat in her neighbor's front yard while walking her dogs. The bobcat was strolling Thompson Road in the Markham Woods area near Lake Mary. Lynne Maynard Lopez told FOX 35 she initially thought it was a big cat before spotting the animal sitting in her neighbor's front yard.
lakemarylife.com
Orlando Sanford International Airport
A product of the Seminole County Public School system and the University of Central Florida, Nicole Guillet, AICP, took the reins of the Orlando Sanford International Airport in August. The new CEO and president is off and running, building on the airport’s status as a major economic engine for the City of Sanford and Seminole County.
wogx.com
'3 Beez Honey Farm' in Florida specializes raw honey, bees wax, soaps
A four-generation beekeeping family is creating a ton of buzz in Osceola County with a new retail operation. Good Day Orlando's David Martin shows you why “3 Beez Honey Farm” has been the bee's knees for more than a hundred years regarding protecting the animal and selling healthful honey.
click orlando
OIA sees hundreds of thousands of passengers over Labor Day weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. – This year, nearly 20% more travelers were expected to travel through Orlando International Airport over Labor Day weekend than during the same period in 2021, according to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. GOAA predicted Orlando International Airport would see more than 764,000 passengers over the six-day...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando apartment fire, likely sparked by lightning, displaces some 20 families
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Nearly two dozen families have been displaced from their apartment homes in Orange County due to a fire that was reportedly sparked by lightning. Orange County firefighters responded to the Osprey Links apartment complex in Hunters Creek around 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening to find flames burning through the roof and eaves of a building that houses several units.
Impressive Lakeside Grill to Make its Debut in Eustis
The restaurant boasts five thousand square feet, seats one hundred and seventy, and stands two stories tall
Chick-fil-A announces first new milkshake flavor in 4 years
ORLANDO, Fla. — Chick-fil-A is adding a new milkshake flavor to its menu for the first time in four years. The Autumn Spice Milkshake will feature a cinnamon flavor with crunchy bits of brown sugar cookie. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The company also announced that...
aroundosceola.com
BVL Farm Share food distribution Saturday
Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s food bank specializing in distributing produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to imperfections, will hold an event Saturday in Kissimmee. Fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods will be distributed from 10 a.m. until supplies last...
