Orlando, FL

LIVE RADAR: Heavy rains drench Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are increasing rain chances for the next couple of days, expecting an 80% coverage across Central Florida on Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville issued a tornado warning for the area of Archer in Marion County that lasted from 8:26 a.m. until 9 a.m. An earlier tornado warning issued by the NWS at 7:53 a.m. for parts of western Marion County was allowed to expire before 8:30 a.m.
Here are 3 ways to keep lovebugs from bugging you this season

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’ve washed your car lately or taken a stroll around the neighborhood, you may have noticed the return of Florida’s pesky visitor. Lovebugs — also referred to as honeymoon flies or two-headed bugs — are all abuzz after taking a brief break last year. News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges explained how the lovebug larvae -- which lives in decaying vegetation at the soil surface -- very much needs the perfect weather story to really thrive. If the habitat is too wet, they drown. If the environment is too dry, the larvae dries up.
Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022

Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022. Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022 An all-new seasonal attraction debuts this November in Orlando, offering affordable holiday fun for all ages. Located at Dezerland Park on International Drive, Christmas Nights in Lights is an immersive light show experience unlike any other presented during the holiday season in Central Florida.
WATCH: Bobcat spotted in Central Florida neighborhood

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida woman was taken by surprise Tuesday after she spotted a bobcat in her neighbor's front yard while walking her dogs. The bobcat was strolling Thompson Road in the Markham Woods area near Lake Mary. Lynne Maynard Lopez told FOX 35 she initially thought it was a big cat before spotting the animal sitting in her neighbor's front yard.
Orlando Sanford International Airport

A product of the Seminole County Public School system and the University of Central Florida, Nicole Guillet, AICP, took the reins of the Orlando Sanford International Airport in August. The new CEO and president is off and running, building on the airport’s status as a major economic engine for the City of Sanford and Seminole County.
OIA sees hundreds of thousands of passengers over Labor Day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – This year, nearly 20% more travelers were expected to travel through Orlando International Airport over Labor Day weekend than during the same period in 2021, according to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. GOAA predicted Orlando International Airport would see more than 764,000 passengers over the six-day...
Orlando apartment fire, likely sparked by lightning, displaces some 20 families

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Nearly two dozen families have been displaced from their apartment homes in Orange County due to a fire that was reportedly sparked by lightning. Orange County firefighters responded to the Osprey Links apartment complex in Hunters Creek around 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening to find flames burning through the roof and eaves of a building that houses several units.
BVL Farm Share food distribution Saturday

Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s food bank specializing in distributing produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to imperfections, will hold an event Saturday in Kissimmee. Fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods will be distributed from 10 a.m. until supplies last...
