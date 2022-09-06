Read full article on original website
News 12
Police: Mother, child in stroller struck by pickup truck on Route 36
A mother pushing a stroller and her child were injured when they were struck by a pickup truck Thursday afternoon, Hazlet police say. The incident happened around 12 p.m. on Route 36 between Laurel and Palmer avenues. Security video obtained by News 12 New Jersey showed that the mother was...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: POLE FIRE CLOSES RT 37 EAST BY BRIDGE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an active pole fire causing police to close Route 37 East just before the Mathis Bridge. Expect delays in the area.
Pedestrian Crash Reported On Jersey Shore
Pedestrians were struck by a vehicle on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash occurred about noon on Thursday, Sept. 8 on Route 36 near Palmer Avenue in Hazlet, according to the state Department of Transporation. As of 1 p.m., all lanes of traffic remained closed, the DOT said. CHECK...
fox29.com
Car with 3 kids inside trapped under tractor-trailer on the way to school in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, N.J. - An early morning school run took a terrifying turn Wednesday morning when a car crashed into a tractor-trailer. Police say three students were inside when the car became trapped under the truck on Route 130 and Melrich Road. A photo from the scene shows the front of the car completely under the truck.
5 seriously injured, including 2 children, in SUV crash in N.J. town
Five people were seriously hurt — including two children — when an SUV crashed into a fence and a tree after veering off a road in Burlington County on Tuesday afternoon, police said. A 48-year-old Mount Holly woman was driving south on the Mount Holly Bypass in Westampton...
ocscanner.news
MANCHESTER: ROAD CLOSURE DUE TO ACCIDENT
Please note that Route 37 is closed in both directions from Bone Hill to Union. Plan alternate routes.
Owner dies in car crash in front of his Mount Laurel restaurant
Glenn Keen, 52, was struck and killed by a car in front of his own restaurant, Cucina Carini, last week in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. He was leaving the parking lot when he was hit by another car.
ocscanner.news
COLTS NECK: OVERTURNED VEHICLE RT 18 SB
Emergency personnel are responding to an accident at mile marker 18.0 on the southbound side of Route 18 for a motor vehicle accident involving an overturned vehicle. This is a developing story and no additional information is available at this time. Rate:. PreviousBAYVILLE: PERSON PASSED OUT IN PARK. NextBEACHWOOD: MOTOR...
Police Arrest Carjacker Who Beat Victim With Chunk of Asphalt While Relaxing on Beach in Asbury Park
ASBURY PARK, NJ – Police in Asbury Park have arrested a Newark man who was...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE
Emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving an overturned vehicle on New Hampshire and North Maple. Medics were originally called for and canceled. No information available at this time on any injuries. We will update our page should new information become available.
Police: Car thefts on the rise in Monmouth and Ocean counties
Car thefts continue to be an ongoing issue in the Garden State, despite acting attorney general Matt Platkin allowing police to chase suspected stolen cars back in April.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: SERIOUS ACCIDENT ON GSP NB
Emergency personnel were at the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash at mile marker 81.3 northbound on the Garden State Parkway. Traffic remains heavy in this area and if possible you should avoid the parkway.
News 12
New body camera video released in case of Edison teacher accused of abusing 2-year-old
New video is being released in the case of a teacher who is facing charges for allegedly abusing a 2-year-old boy in Edison. Nusrat Ameen, a teacher at the "I Can Kids" day care for the last 12 years, was arrested in August. Body camera footage is now being released...
N.J. restaurant owner killed in crash outside his popular eatery
The owner of a popular Italian restaurant was killed in a crash Saturday night outside his Mount Laurel eatery. Glenn Keen, 52, was pulling out of the parking lot Cucina Carini Italian Restaurant on Hainesport-Mount Laurel Road at about 8 p.m. when his vehicle was struck broadside by another vehicle, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FOUR CAR CRASH ON GSP NORTHBOUND
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a four car crash at mile marker 83.9 on the Garden State Parkway northbound. Avoid the parkway north if at all possible. This is a breaking story. We will update our page should additional details become available. After leaving My Previous Job 1...
ocscanner.news
MANCHESTER: UPDATE ON VEHICLE IN ATTEMPTED CHILD LURING
The Manchester Township Police Department would like to inform the community that the vehicle and driver involved in the alleged luring incident on September 3, 2022, have been identified thanks to various tips from the public and follow-up investigation. At this time, there is no confirmed threat to the public; however, the investigation is ongoing. Residents are reminded that anyone with information regarding any investigations are encouraged to contact the Manchester Township Police Department at 732-657-6111. As a reminder, anonymous tips can be submitted online at www.manchesterpolicenj.com. Tips may also be submitted through private messages on our social media pages (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tik Tok).
Police investigate shooting in Old Bridge
OLD BRIDGE – Police are investigating a shooting of a male in the 7-11 parking lot on Morristown Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Police Chief Donald Fritz Jr. of the Old Bridge Police Department. Authorities received a 911 call reporting the shooting at approximately...
Attempted Luring Suspect Identified
MANCHESTER – The Manchester Township Police Department has announced that they identified the car and driver involved in an alleged luring incident that occurred on September 3. The Department said they were able to identify the suspect thanks to the various tips from the public and follow-up investigation. There...
ocscanner.news
STAFFORD: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK CAUSING SERIOUS INJURIES WHILE TRYING TO CROSS ROUTE 72
On Monday morning, September 5, 2022 at approximately 12:48 AM, the Stafford Township Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian being struck on Route 72 in the area of Marsha Drive. Investigation indicated Kathryn Loftus, 27 years old of Harvey Cedars, New Jersey was traveling east...
ocscanner.news
BRADLEY BEACH: STRUCTURAL COLLAPSE
The APFD is currently assisting Bradley Beach at a structural collapse incident on the 800 block of Fletcher Lake Ave. Approximately 25 feet of foundation wall had collapsed compromising the B side bearing wall. 30 feet of shoring was constructed to prevent further collapse. media and photos courtesy Asbury Park...
