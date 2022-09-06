ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester Township, NJ

News 12

Police: Mother, child in stroller struck by pickup truck on Route 36

A mother pushing a stroller and her child were injured when they were struck by a pickup truck Thursday afternoon, Hazlet police say. The incident happened around 12 p.m. on Route 36 between Laurel and Palmer avenues. Security video obtained by News 12 New Jersey showed that the mother was...
HAZLET, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Crash Reported On Jersey Shore

Pedestrians were struck by a vehicle on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash occurred about noon on Thursday, Sept. 8 on Route 36 near Palmer Avenue in Hazlet, according to the state Department of Transporation. As of 1 p.m., all lanes of traffic remained closed, the DOT said. CHECK...
HAZLET, NJ
ocscanner.news

COLTS NECK: OVERTURNED VEHICLE RT 18 SB

Emergency personnel are responding to an accident at mile marker 18.0 on the southbound side of Route 18 for a motor vehicle accident involving an overturned vehicle. This is a developing story and no additional information is available at this time. Rate:. PreviousBAYVILLE: PERSON PASSED OUT IN PARK. NextBEACHWOOD: MOTOR...
COLTS NECK, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE

Emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving an overturned vehicle on New Hampshire and North Maple. Medics were originally called for and canceled. No information available at this time on any injuries. We will update our page should new information become available.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: SERIOUS ACCIDENT ON GSP NB

Emergency personnel were at the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash at mile marker 81.3 northbound on the Garden State Parkway. Traffic remains heavy in this area and if possible you should avoid the parkway.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. restaurant owner killed in crash outside his popular eatery

The owner of a popular Italian restaurant was killed in a crash Saturday night outside his Mount Laurel eatery. Glenn Keen, 52, was pulling out of the parking lot Cucina Carini Italian Restaurant on Hainesport-Mount Laurel Road at about 8 p.m. when his vehicle was struck broadside by another vehicle, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said.
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: FOUR CAR CRASH ON GSP NORTHBOUND

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a four car crash at mile marker 83.9 on the Garden State Parkway northbound. Avoid the parkway north if at all possible. This is a breaking story. We will update our page should additional details become available. After leaving My Previous Job 1...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

MANCHESTER: UPDATE ON VEHICLE IN ATTEMPTED CHILD LURING

The Manchester Township Police Department would like to inform the community that the vehicle and driver involved in the alleged luring incident on September 3, 2022, have been identified thanks to various tips from the public and follow-up investigation. At this time, there is no confirmed threat to the public; however, the investigation is ongoing. Residents are reminded that anyone with information regarding any investigations are encouraged to contact the Manchester Township Police Department at 732-657-6111. As a reminder, anonymous tips can be submitted online at www.manchesterpolicenj.com. Tips may also be submitted through private messages on our social media pages (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tik Tok).
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
centraljersey.com

Police investigate shooting in Old Bridge

OLD BRIDGE – Police are investigating a shooting of a male in the 7-11 parking lot on Morristown Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Police Chief Donald Fritz Jr. of the Old Bridge Police Department. Authorities received a 911 call reporting the shooting at approximately...
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Attempted Luring Suspect Identified

MANCHESTER – The Manchester Township Police Department has announced that they identified the car and driver involved in an alleged luring incident that occurred on September 3. The Department said they were able to identify the suspect thanks to the various tips from the public and follow-up investigation. There...
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRADLEY BEACH: STRUCTURAL COLLAPSE

The APFD is currently assisting Bradley Beach at a structural collapse incident on the 800 block of Fletcher Lake Ave. Approximately 25 feet of foundation wall had collapsed compromising the B side bearing wall. 30 feet of shoring was constructed to prevent further collapse. media and photos courtesy Asbury Park...
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ

