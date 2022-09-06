ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Abrupt closure of air ambulance company leaves many in shock

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The parent company of LifeSave KuPono shut down the air ambulance service Wednesday, leaving just one air ambulance company serving the islands. “I now there’s a lot of people that are hurting today,” said certified flight registered nurse Noel Kuehner. “It was a very abrupt...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui County to start new program for homeless

All westbound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard are closed from Mahukona Street. Northbound lanes of Mahukona Street are also closed from Kona Street. For Richard Obrero today's ruling represents vindication after nearly three years fighting murder and attempted murder charges. Woman beaten in Kihei asks public to help police find her...
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,215 COVID cases, 11 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,215 new coronavirus cases and 11 new deaths in the last week. There are 805 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 134 on the Big Island, 86 on Kauai, 151 on Maui, seven on Molokai, and 32 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 340,729. […]
hawaiipublicradio.org

Free UH skilled job training program expands eligibility to employed residents

A free training program at the University of Hawaiʻi system is expanding its eligibility requirements for residents. The Hana Career Pathways began in 2020 through the UH community college system to help the state recover from the pandemic. It offers free training courses to unemployed or underemployed residents to...
hawaiipublicradio.org

Disposable plastic food ware ban goes into effect on Oʻahu

Honolulu's disposable food ware ordinance went into full effect Tuesday, Sept. 6. The sale of polystyrene foam food containers and plastic service and food ware are banned on Oʻahu. Restrictions of those items are also in effect for food vendors and businesses. Disposable service ware can still be provided,...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii crowdfunding platform focuses on promoting community service

The rise and fall of Hawaii home prices in August 2022. The prices rose astronomically and sold quickly for Hawaii homes and condos. That trend may be changing in some neighborhoods. Following death of Queen Elizabeth II, Hawaii remembers special ties to Britain’s royal family. Updated: 10 hours ago.
BEAT OF HAWAII

Classless Southwest Hawaii Review SJC to LIH: Quirky, Unique

After flying and reviewing Alaska Airlines to the mainland last week, we returned home on Southwest from San Jose to Lihue. We wanted to see what Southwest Hawaii flights are about and why they are so popular. The prior week we flew interisland with Hawaiian Airlines and Southwest and reported on those short island hops.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Investigation underway into aggravated assault at Ala Moana Beach Park

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an attack at Ala Moana Beach Park on Thursday that they classified as an aggravated assault. It happened around 1:40 p.m. near the L&L Hawaiian Barbecue at the park. Emergency Medical Service treated a man in his 60s. Officials said he may have...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Former CEO of Hawaii company pleads guilty to fraud, money laundering

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former CEO of a Hawaii company has pleaded guilty to eight federal counts, including fraud and money laundering. Martin Kao is the former CEO of Martin Defense Group, which was formerly known as Navatek. His plea agreement comes two years after the FBI raided the downtown...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fallen tree caused by semi-truck crash in Ala Moana

Maui Mayor Mike Victorino has signed a bill that will allow homeless people to sleep in their cars in a county parking lot overnight. Hawaii Supreme Court strikes down murder case against Kalihi man. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. For Richard Obrero today's ruling represents vindication after nearly three years...
KITV.com

Former Japanese apparel executive's group sells Honolulu Country Club

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A group of investors led by former Japanese apparel executive Tomio Taki, which purchased the Honolulu Country Club about two decades ago, has sold the nearly 180-acre golf course to an unnamed buyer. The buyer’s representative, Coldwell Banker Realty’s Jordan Chow and Darin Araki, confirmed the sale...
