Abrupt closure of air ambulance company leaves many in shock
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The parent company of LifeSave KuPono shut down the air ambulance service Wednesday, leaving just one air ambulance company serving the islands. “I now there’s a lot of people that are hurting today,” said certified flight registered nurse Noel Kuehner. “It was a very abrupt...
HIDTA Warning: Fentanyl-laced pills sold in Hawaii look identical to those from pharmacy
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal narcotics agents say drugs laced with fentanyl are flooding the state. Not only is it showing up in meth and heroin. It’s also being found in pills that look identical to the ones at the pharmacy. Meanwhile, fentanyl is having a devastating fallout in the...
Honolulu painting company fined $94k in back wages, damages for 44 underpaid workers
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The owner of a Honolulu painting company has been ordered to pay more than $84,000 in back wages and damages for failing to pay its workers for pre-shift activities as on-the-clock work, according to the US Department of Labor. Raymond’s Painting Co. Inc., located in the Kalihi...
Push to remove age requirement for police officers to retire
There is a push coming from a Maui County Councilmember to improve the recruitment of police officers by removing the minimum age of 55 for retirement, instead only taking years of service into account.
Proposal requiring homes be built further from ocean on Oahu faces growing opposition
Proposal requiring homes be built further from ocean on Oahu faces growing opposition
Maui County to start new program for homeless
Maui County to start new program for homeless
Hawaii reports 1,215 COVID cases, 11 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,215 new coronavirus cases and 11 new deaths in the last week. There are 805 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 134 on the Big Island, 86 on Kauai, 151 on Maui, seven on Molokai, and 32 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 340,729. […]
Nearly 100% of Hawaii is in drought — and it’s expected to get worse
The situation is expected to continue or get worse over the next several weeks.
Air ambulance company on the verge of closing its Hawai'i bases, leaving the islands with one provider
Despite trying to keep operations afloat, air ambulance company Lifesave Kupono announced Wednesday it halted operations, and plans to officially close Friday. The company owns and operates three fixed-wing aircrafts here in the islands, one each at Honolulu, Hilo, and Kahului airports, to transport patients from neighbor islands to O'ahu.
Free UH skilled job training program expands eligibility to employed residents
A free training program at the University of Hawaiʻi system is expanding its eligibility requirements for residents. The Hana Career Pathways began in 2020 through the UH community college system to help the state recover from the pandemic. It offers free training courses to unemployed or underemployed residents to...
Disposable plastic food ware ban goes into effect on Oʻahu
Honolulu's disposable food ware ordinance went into full effect Tuesday, Sept. 6. The sale of polystyrene foam food containers and plastic service and food ware are banned on Oʻahu. Restrictions of those items are also in effect for food vendors and businesses. Disposable service ware can still be provided,...
Common ground: Josh Green and Duke Aiona vow to fast track reform at Hilo Medical Center
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two candidates vying to be Hawaii’s next governor tackle the issue of health care on the Big Island — specifically addressing the situation at one of the state’s most overcrowded and understaffed hospitals. Hilo Medical Center isn’t just in dire need of beds.
Hawaii crowdfunding platform focuses on promoting community service
Hawaii crowdfunding platform focuses on community service
Classless Southwest Hawaii Review SJC to LIH: Quirky, Unique
After flying and reviewing Alaska Airlines to the mainland last week, we returned home on Southwest from San Jose to Lihue. We wanted to see what Southwest Hawaii flights are about and why they are so popular. The prior week we flew interisland with Hawaiian Airlines and Southwest and reported on those short island hops.
Bystanders rescue snorkeler off Kauai
A snorkeler was rescued off Kealia Beach on Kauai by bystanders and first responders, according to the County of Kauai.
A ‘Tremendous Need’ For Affordable Housing In Hawaii Leads To Long Waitlists
With many Hawaii residents priced out of the real estate market on Oahu, affordable housing projects are filling up as fast as they can be built. That means waitlists may be anywhere from six months to three years. To increase their chances, property managers encourage people to apply for units...
Investigation underway into aggravated assault at Ala Moana Beach Park
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an attack at Ala Moana Beach Park on Thursday that they classified as an aggravated assault. It happened around 1:40 p.m. near the L&L Hawaiian Barbecue at the park. Emergency Medical Service treated a man in his 60s. Officials said he may have...
Former CEO of Hawaii company pleads guilty to fraud, money laundering
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former CEO of a Hawaii company has pleaded guilty to eight federal counts, including fraud and money laundering. Martin Kao is the former CEO of Martin Defense Group, which was formerly known as Navatek. His plea agreement comes two years after the FBI raided the downtown...
Fallen tree caused by semi-truck crash in Ala Moana
Fallen tree caused by semi-truck crash in Ala Moana
Former Japanese apparel executive's group sells Honolulu Country Club
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A group of investors led by former Japanese apparel executive Tomio Taki, which purchased the Honolulu Country Club about two decades ago, has sold the nearly 180-acre golf course to an unnamed buyer. The buyer’s representative, Coldwell Banker Realty’s Jordan Chow and Darin Araki, confirmed the sale...
