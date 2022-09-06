ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family offers $25,000 reward for info leading to arrest in teenager’s homicide

By Lindsey Eaton
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

INDIANPOLIS — A renewed push for justice and a new reward as an Indianapolis family is now offering $25,000 for information that leads to the person who killed 17-year-old Ross Mitchell.

Last year over Labor Day weekend, Mitchell was playing ball with his younger brother outside their home on the city’s near east side.  In the middle of the afternoon, someone opened fire.

“And everything kind of stopped that day,” said Ross Hunt, the victim’s father.

Surveillance cameras captured the deadly shooting. Footage shows a man wearing a gray hoodie, sneaking behind some bushes, firing several shots and then taking off running down an alley. Mitchell was shot and killed. Now a year later, his killer is still out there.

“Unfortunately, we’re still waiting. We still have hope. We will never give up. We will always fight for this boy,” said Hunt.

Ross Hunt lost his only child. Mitchell was killed a month before his 18th birthday. He had plans to join the military.

“He was a clown, a good kid. He was full of heart, full of spirit. People loved him and respected him,” said Hunt.

Mitchell was one of five people shot and killed within a 13-hour timespan last year over the holiday weekend. Four of those cases are still unsolved.

“Everybody who loses a loved one, that’s all they think about,” said Hunt.

Hunt said he is confident there are people out there, perhaps even some who were close to his son, that know something that could help police track down the killer.

“We need somebody who actually calls him a friend to come forward. Come forward. Let’s put an end to this,” said Hunt.

Hunt hopes more money will motivate the right people to start talking. Again, the family has increased the reward to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest. Whether someone wants to do the right or they want the money, Hunt just wants his son’s case solved.

“God is going to hold you accountable and the cops will hold you accountable,” said Hunt.

If you know anything that can help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

ashlee
2d ago

I really hope god answers this fathers hope, if this was to ever happen to one of my kids I would do the same i would do anything sell my house everything for a answer because at the end of the day my child got their answer and my soul can rest. I hearts go out to this boy and I hope we can be the family we are and work together. It’s sad we ALL are suppose to be family but walk around like we have extra lives. If you know that’s your ticket to heaven, if you sit their and watch a family suffer because you know the answer you will suffer with the devil in hell while gods angels sit their and watch you suffer.

Trickle Pickle
2d ago

Someone has to know something. people like that always slip up one day, I hope they find this young man's killer. Whether they want the money or they want to do what's right, it doesn't matter, just come forward.

Tony Hill
3d ago

Somebody knows something, this day and age someone like that doesn't keep a secret, he had to brag to someone about it.

FOX59

FOX59

