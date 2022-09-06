Read full article on original website
Related
Ole Miss Drops In AP Poll Following Win Over Troy
The Rebels had a small dip in their ranking entering Week 2.
247Sports
Four-star QB Walker White will make fourth trip in five months to Ole Miss this weekend
Ole Miss will once again play host to its top 2024 quarterback target on Saturday when the Rebels play Central Arkansas. Walker White, out of Little Rock (Ark.) Christian, will be making his fourth trip to Oxford in a span of five months. White is a 6-3, 215-pound, four-star quarterback....
WLBT
MDOT interstate closure could impact Ole Miss, JSU game traffic this weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you have plans to attend the Ole Miss Rebels home game in Oxford, Mississippi, or Jackson State University’s Southern Heritage Class game in Memphis, Tennesse, you could be impacted by a big transportation closure. MDOT says it will be closing I-55 southbound in Panola...
desotocountynews.com
Arc Northwest Mississippi class keeps people moving
Photo: SuperABLE Fitness participants go through stretching at the start of class at Longview Heights Baptist Church in Olive Branch. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Each Saturday morning during the school year, Eric Cook of Xpress Fitness in Olive Branch enters the gymnasium at Longview Heights Baptist Church in Olive Branch to lead a class.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SHOOTING RAMPAGE: Impact felt across the Mid-South before ending in Memphis
SOOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Wednesday’s mass shooting spree certainly shook Memphis, but the impact was felt across the Mid-South. The beginning of the end of the mayhem was when police say the suspect carjacked a woman in Southaven, Mississippi, then headed back to Memphis. Police in Southaven were ready....
Officials react to senseless shooting spree that terrorized Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the hours following a shooting spree that left four people dead, three others wounded and most of the Mid-South community terrorized, community leaders and elected officials reacted to the senseless violence. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. “My words can’t describe how awful I feel for them,”...
North Mississippi district attorney John Champion dies
SENATOBIA, Miss. (AP) — Longtime north Mississippi District Attorney John Champion died Sunday at his home in Senatobia, according to a funeral home. No cause of death was given for the 61-year-old. Appointed the chief prosecutor for a five-county circuit including Desoto, Tate, Panola, Tallahatchie and Yalobusha counties in 2001, Champion repeatedly won reelection to […]
Daily Mississippian
Diary of A Black Girl: Bre’Anna Coleman
EDITOR’S NOTE: Diary of a Black Girl is a monthly column focusing on the experiences of Black women at the University of Mississippi. In this installment, Opinion Editor Justice Rose interviews sophomore political science major Bre’Anna Coleman. Transitioning from Drew, Miss., to Oxford for my freshman year was...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mississippi banks announce merger agreement
BankFirst Capital Corporation, parent of BankFirst Financial Services, announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with Mechanics Bank Holding Company , the parent company of Mechanics Bank, Water Valley, Mississippi , under which BankFirst will acquire Mechanics and Mechanics Bank. The transaction has been approved by the board of...
hottytoddy.com
Three Lose Lives on MS Highways Over Labor Day Weekend
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated 143 wrecks over the Labor Day holiday that resulted in three deaths. No fatal wrecks were reported in Lafayette County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol concluded the 2022 Labor Day Holiday Travel Period Monday at midnight. The enforcement period began at 6 a.m. on Friday. The...
multihousingnews.com
Heritage Properties Buys 816-Bed Student Community
BankPlus provided a $30.5 million loan for the acquisition. Heritage Properties has acquired The Connection at Oxford, an 816-bed student housing community in Oxford, Miss. JLL Capital Markets represented the seller of the 300-unit property that serves the University of Mississippi. The buyer financed the purchase with a $30.5 million...
panolian.com
Slip Slidin’ Away
‘You know the nearer your destination, the more you’re slip slidin’ away’. Engineer Greg Smith, who works locally with Mendrop Engineering, examines the advancement of erosion at Batesville Mounds that is threatening overlook areas at the city park located on Hwy. 35N. Grants from the federal Department of the Interior, along with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, allowed for the construction of the park, including more than two miles of paved walking trails among the historic Native American burial mounds. City and county officials have begun holding meetings with state officials, Mendrop engineers, and local landowners to discuss options for seeking grants and loans to fund the design projects necessary to slow, or stop, the erosion caused by the Tallahatchie River. The river is currently at its lowest levels because of the ongoing maintenance at Lower Sardis Lake that has the outlet channel shut.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtva.com
Dove hunting causing serious problems to power lines in Lee and Itawamba counties
Some residents in Lee and Itawamba counties are getting their phone, internet and cable service back after it was suddenly shut off on Saturday. The glitch wasn't the service provider's fault, instead officials say it was local dove hunters. Tombigbee Fiber warns dove hunters. Tombigbee Fiber is warning dove hunters...
Oxford Eagle
Molly Barr roundabouts tricky but necessary
If you have not driven on Molly Barr near Highway 7, you are in for a bit of a surprise. The Molly Barr Road improvement project was completed earlier this month. There are three circular roundabouts to navigate east to west. And what was a straight street is now a 20 mile per hour zone that requires full attention of drivers.
Oxford Eagle
Lexington man charged with kidnapping after being arrested in Oxford
A Lexington, Miss. man was charged with kidnapping and assault last week after he was arrested in Oxford following a two-day manhunt. Tamarius Webster was arrested on Sept. 1 and charged with two counts of felony kidnapping, aggravated assault and disturbance of a family. The 35-year-old was arrested without incident...
ourmshome.com
The Twisted Whisker: Mississippi’s First Cat Lounge
This new Mississippi café is a cat lover’s dream. As the state’s first cat lounge, The Twisted Whisker Cat Cafe in Tupelo provides rescued cats with a unique temporary foster home. The café fosters the kitties in the chill-out lounge providing them a free-range safe space for their personalities to flourish.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mississippi man arrested for stealing vehicle
A Mississippi man has been arrested for stealing a vehicle. On Aug. 15, the Oxford Police Department responded to reports of a stolen vehicle at a business in the 2000 block of University Avenue. After an investigation, Isaiah Glover, 26, of Lafayette County, was charged with motor vehicle theft. A...
Remembering those killed and hurt during the Memphis shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 is working to gather more information about the victims involved in one man’s shooting rampage across Memphis and the Mid-South. Four people died and three others were injured after a gunman went on a shooting spree Wednesday. The suspect, Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was arrested...
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette Pediatrics Welcomes New Provider to the Community
Lafayette Pediatric Group is proud to announce that Anne Kristen Glaser, D.O., has joined their clinic. “Dr. Glaser has a passion for medicine and for children,” said Tanya Fitts, M.D., Lafayette Pediatric Clinic’s founding pediatrician. “Her energy and commitment to patients will help us continue to provide the highest quality of care for children in the area.”
wtva.com
Search ongoing for man wanted after Pontotoc County chase
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is wanted after he fled from authorities near Palmetto Road southwest of Tupelo. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said his office was asked Thursday morning to help the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department in the pursuit of a stolen truck. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo...
Comments / 0