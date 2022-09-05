ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Benzinga

Around $8 Million Bet On This Biotechnology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
tipranks.com

Is the Recently Listed Global-E (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock a Good Investment Option?

Israeli company Global-E Online appears to be well-positioned to benefit from an increase in online e-commerce activities across the globe. The company, which got listed on the stock exchange in 2021, is already in the good books of analysts, hedge funds, and retail investors. Since its inception in 2013, Global-E...
Entrepreneur

Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good For Income Portfolios

The price action in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) shed 7% in the wake of the Q4 earnings report but income investors should be cheering the news. Campbell Soup Company is a high-yielding value among consumer staples (NYSEARCA: XLP) stocks, a buy-and-hold name for income investors, and it just went on sale. Yes, the Q4 results were only as-expected and the guidance was tepid, but neither is worth a high-single-digit decline in share prices, especially with risk-off names back in favor. The decline is driven more by the CEO commentary than anything else and even it is not as bad as it may sound. The company says inflationary pressures are still a risk but growth is still expected on the top and bottom lines and there is an opening for outperformance as well.
tipranks.com

Why Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Investors Should Consider Securing Some Profits

With 2022 being the pandemic of soaring inflation, department stores like Dillard’s should be one of the worst-hit companies. Surprisingly, though, DDS stock is up double digits this year, outperforming a myriad of other public investments. Nevertheless, it may be time for contrarians to secure their profits in DDS stock.
Benzinga

HP, Ambarella, Bed Bath & Beyond And Other Big Losers From Wednesday

U.S. stocks closed lower with the Dow Jones dropping around 280 points on Wednesday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving lower in the previous session. Daktronics, Inc. DAKT dropped 22.1% to close at $3.20 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and reported a 6.3% year-over-year drop in orders.
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Benzinga

13 Analysts Have This to Say About SunPower

Analysts have provided the following ratings for SunPower SPWR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for SunPower. The company has an average price target of $21.54 with a high of $31.00 and a low of $13.00.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Seagate Tech Hldgs

Seagate Tech Hldgs STX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 26 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Seagate Tech Hldgs. The company has an average price target of $81.0 with a high of $120.00 and a low of $58.00.
Benzinga

Where Rocket Companies Stands With Analysts

Rocket Companies RKT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $8.25 versus the current price of Rocket Companies at $7.215, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
