LPD: One seriously hurt after vehicle drops on motorist
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously hurt at South Loop 289 and Indiana Avenue late Monday evening after a vehicle dropped on a motorist, according to the Lubbock Police Department.
LPD said the incident was called in at 8:24 p.m. According to police, a driver pulled over to change a tire and the car fell on him.
Police confirmed this was not related to a crash on the South Loop at 8:25 p.m. One person was moderately hurt and another had minor injuries in the crash, according to police.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
