Lubbock, TX

LPD: One seriously hurt after vehicle drops on motorist

By Caitlyn Rooney
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously hurt at South Loop 289 and Indiana Avenue late Monday evening after a vehicle dropped on a motorist, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the incident was called in at 8:24 p.m. According to police, a driver pulled over to change a tire and the car fell on him.

Police confirmed this was not related to a crash on the South Loop at 8:25 p.m. One person was moderately hurt and another had minor injuries in the crash, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

FMX 94.5

61-Year-Old Shot While Fleeing From Suspect in Lubbock

A 61-year-old in Lubbock was shot while he and a group of 3 other people were fleeing from an unknown suspect. KAMC News reports that Anthony Breckenridge and the 3 unnamed individuals were leaving the 4600 block of 36th Street after they had an altercation with the suspect, who has yet to be identified. This was a bit after 1 a.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD: Lubbock woman robbed while walking to friends house

Lubbock, Texas— A Lubbock woman was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the victim was walking to a friend’s house in 1900 block of Avenue N when the suspect physically assaulted her. The suspect demanded the victim give...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

