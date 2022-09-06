ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving a semi and car in North Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are on scene of a crash involving a semi and a car in North Lubbock County. Police say it happened just before 7:00 a.m. A car ended up underneath the semi trailer at East Drew Street and North Fir. One person was moderately injured and taken to the hospital.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

One with serious injuries, Lubbock overnight shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 1:09 a.m., a person was shot resulting in a serious injury in the 4800 block of 37th street, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. A family member of the victim recognized the suspect, according to LPD, but...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock police provide more details, overnight shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — Police released additional information Thursday afternoon about an overnight shooting incident with injuries. According to the Lubbock Police Department, 61-year-old Anthony Breckenridge, along with three other individuals, were trying to leave the 4600 block of 36th Street due to an altercation with a suspect. Around 1:09...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 87 near Woodrow Rd.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A multi-vehicle crash was reported on Hwy 87 and Woodrow Road just around 9:15 p.m. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s office wasn’t able to confirm injuries at this time. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible. This story is developing.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD: Lubbock woman robbed while walking to friends house

Lubbock, Texas— A Lubbock woman was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the victim was walking to a friend’s house in 1900 block of Avenue N when the suspect physically assaulted her. The suspect demanded the victim give...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

61-Year-Old Shot While Fleeing From Suspect in Lubbock

A 61-year-old in Lubbock was shot while he and a group of 3 other people were fleeing from an unknown suspect. KAMC News reports that Anthony Breckenridge and the 3 unnamed individuals were leaving the 4600 block of 36th Street after they had an altercation with the suspect, who has yet to be identified. This was a bit after 1 a.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Updated: victims of fatal crash identified

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Department of Transportation has released the names of the people involved in the crash that resulted in a fatality. The drivers of the pickup trucks, Robert Alvin Stevens and Robbie Jean Stevens were transported to University Medical Center to be treated for injuries. Jay Guy...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Shots fired reported at multiple homes, LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Police Department responded to several incidents of shots fired at multiple residences in Lubbock in the last week, according to police reports. One report happened in the 300 block of 39th street at around 3:00 AM. According to the police report, the victim found bullet holes in the cars he had in his driveway.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 killed, multiple injured in crash east of Lorenzo

CROSBY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - One person is dead and several others were injured after a crash Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 62/82, just east of Lorenzo. According to DPS, an SUV was legally parked on the shoulder of the east side of the highway. That’s when investigators say another car, driven by 38-year-old Enrique Martinez, of Floydada, partially crossed over into the shoulder and struck the rear of the SUV.
LORENZO, TX
Talk 1340

26 People Arrested on September 7th, One with a Small $50 Bond

Today is Thursday, but it does feel like a Wednesday. Unfortunately, no one told today's perps that and they seem to have partied on all day yesterday. If you take a look at yesterday's Lubbock arrestees, you'll notice there are a few people with Public Intoxication charges. I'm not sure if they just wanted to get the weekend done early or maybe they went to Wednesday church and had too much Communion wine, or grape juice depending on your religious affiliation. All in all, don't get drunk to the point that you become crazed. Everyone remembers that one game game when Texas Tech fans flipped a car.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Dumpster fire upgraded to structure fire in central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to a structure fire around 10:46 p.m. at 1515 34th street. The fire was initially reported as a dumpster fire but was upgraded to a structure fire after it spread from the dumpster to the building. LFR confirms that the fire...

