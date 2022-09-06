A Powellton man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. On August 18, 2022, deputies responded to an abandoned vehicle that appeared to have wrecked on Armstrong Creek Road. During their investigation, deputies identified the person that was driving the vehicle, as well as the vehicle owner. When contacting the vehicle owner, deputies were advised that the car had been stolen. When deputies finally got to the driver, they were informed that the driver had purchased the vehicle for $30 from a female who was not the owner. Deputies could determine that this female did not have permission to have the car, nor did she have the authority to sell it.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV ・ 11 HOURS AGO