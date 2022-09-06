Read full article on original website
Mingo woman ordered to pay restitution for receiving benefits on behalf of dead relative
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Mingo County woman has been ordered to pay restitution after illegally acquiring government benefits on behalf of a dead relative over the span of nearly four years. Diana Cisco, 70, of Delbarton was ordered to pay $46,356 in restitution Thursday after unlawfully receiving Social...
Police talk about solving violent crimes and homicides in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston saw more than 10 shootings in the month of August. Investigative Services Bureau Chief Lt. Tony Hazelett said they have seen repeat offenders, but that does not tell the whole story. “We are seeing people that are getting out of prison for second-degree murder that...
UPDATE: Man charged in accidental Tornado shooting
UPDATE (7:38 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8): A man has been charged in connection to a shooting this morning in Tornado. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Tacoma Barker, 19, is charged with felony wanton endangerment in the shooting. Deputies say the victim is still in the hospital in stable condition. A criminal complaint […]
Troopers investigate cold case in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Investigation of a cold case resulted Thursday in a heavy law enforcement presence down a rural Boone County road. West Virginia State Police troopers told us they were just outside the town of Jeffrey investigating the case. While troopers wouldn’t tell us which cold case...
West Virginia woman sentenced for Social Security fraud
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Jackson County, West Virginia, woman has been sentenced in connection to Social Security fraud. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Monique Casto, 37, of Kenna, will spend the next 10 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. She has also been ordered to pay $41,166 in […]
‘You gotta watch what you’re doing with a gun’: Tornado gunowner reacts to accidental shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 19-year-old man from St. Albans was arrested Thursday after admitting to drunkenly shooting a teenager by accident. According to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, Tacoma Barker was charged with one count of wanton endangerment. The 18-year-old victim remains in a...
Man tosses meth out car window during police chase
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is in the Western Regional Jail Wednesday after police say he tried to evade officers and tossed meth out of the car window while being pursued by police. Officials with the West Hamlin Police Department tell WSAZ.com Terrance Kinzer, of Tennessee, was arrested...
19 sentenced for their roles in drug trafficking organization
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After a lengthy investigation, 19 individuals were sentenced to prison for their roles in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) operating in Huntington that distributed large amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and other illegal substances in the Huntington area. Brayan Luces, 25, of Columbus, Ohio, was sentenced today...
Ohio man arrested in Dunlow with 77 grams of fentanyl
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—An Ohio man was arrested on drug charges in Dunlow. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says that the Drug Enforcement Unit found a cardboard box containing 77 grams of fentanyl in 10 bags during a traffic stop. They say they also found a handgun, cash, marijuana, and crystal methamphetamine. Timothy Jenkins was […]
Two men charged in West Virginia with concealing body of woman found in freezer
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The identity of the woman found dead in a Cross Lanes freezer has officially been released, and two men have been charged for hiding her body. In a press conference on Tuesday, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office announced that Cynthia Mudd’s body was found in a freezer on the 5000 block of Saulton […]
Teenager injured in late-night shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting in Tornado, West Virginia. Sgt. Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 700 block of Ferrell Rd in Tornado for a shooting call. An investigation revealed that...
Charleston Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Joe Butler, 34, of Charleston, was sentenced today to five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing 5 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 8, 2021, Butler aided...
Frontier offering reward in copper thefts
HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Copper thefts are on the rise in West Virginia, causing serious -- even life-threatening problems for those who need their landlines. Frontier Communications officials say this year compared to last, copper line thefts are up more than 400%. For the first time in West Virginia, Frontier...
Fraud suspect tied to body found in Cross Lanes freezer
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK)–A man arrested for fraud used a debit card belonging to a woman whose body was found in a freezer, according to police records. Arnold Hiller was arrested in Beckley on Friday. A criminal complaint listed his home address as 5135 Saulton Drive in Cross Lanes. According to court documents, this is […]
Huntington Woman Sentenced to Prison for Straw Firearm Purchase
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Whitney Kathlyn Hershey, 35, of Huntington, was sentenced today to one year and six months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for making false statements in the acquisition of firearms. According to court documents and statements made in court, Hershey...
Missing Kanawha County teen found safe
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A missing 16-year-old has been found safe. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Marissa Peters was located today, Sept. 8, 2022. She had last been seen Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, leaving the Hardee’s in Big Chimney.
Woman arrested for DUI crash with child in car
SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. — A Williamson woman was taken to jail, after crashing her car while allegedly driving drunk with a child in the back seat. Police were called around 11 p.m. Saturday to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 612 at Turkey Creek. When the officer...
Fayette County man arrested after buying a car for 30 dollars and wrecking it
A Powellton man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. On August 18, 2022, deputies responded to an abandoned vehicle that appeared to have wrecked on Armstrong Creek Road. During their investigation, deputies identified the person that was driving the vehicle, as well as the vehicle owner. When contacting the vehicle owner, deputies were advised that the car had been stolen. When deputies finally got to the driver, they were informed that the driver had purchased the vehicle for $30 from a female who was not the owner. Deputies could determine that this female did not have permission to have the car, nor did she have the authority to sell it.
West Virginia woman survives 140-foot drop car crash
A woman whose vehicle went off the road and rolled down a 140-foot hill on Wednesday said it's a miracle she survived.
Man sentenced for damage to West Virginia mine
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man will spend one year in prison for aiding and abetting the destruction of a mine in Boone and Lincoln counties. The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia says that 57-year-old Danny Griffy, of Sylvester, was sentenced to a year in prison and three years of supervised release. […]
