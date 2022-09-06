ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco Fire Department releases all of their collectible station poker chips

By Rylee Fitzgerald
 3 days ago
PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Fire Department is pulling together the community to its stations, while also teaching people about the city’s history.

In the four fire stations across Pasco, there are four different logos, each tied to the station and what their fire station does, and each station actually designed their own logos.

Pasco used to be a train town, according to Ben Shearer, the Public Information Officer with the PFD. The east side of Pasco, which Station 81 serves, has a rich history in the community of locomotives and trains.

He said they first took a picture of the steam locomotive at Volunteer Park, but didn’t stop there. Shearer said, “But that station is also our water rescue team. So, they took the locomotive and it’s actually running through water. You see the water splashing up under the wheels of the locomotive there on that logo. That’s representing our water rescue team.”

Shearer said, “It’s not just a neat design, it’s actually a design that ties that fire station into their part of the community.”

Information on each station and their addresses can be found here.

Pasco poker chips are a hit outside of the Tri-Cities as well

He also said these chips have been a huge hit in the community, but also outside of the Tri-Cities.

“I’m actually up here in Leavenworth at a big state fire up here, state mobilization fire. I just happened to have a Pasco t-shirt on when I went through town. I had a lady ask me, she said ‘Hey, my grandkids live in Pasco, is there any chance that you have some chips on you?’” Shearer recalled. “She was living up here in Leavenworth and heard about them from her grandkids there in Pasco. And she was hitting me up to try and get some tips for grandkids.”

He said he did happen to have a chip on him, and gladly shared.

PFD has released all six chips, one for each; which you can pick up at each corresponding station, a training division chip, and a chip to complete the set, along with a collectors bag.

One of the main reasons for these collectible chips is so the community knows their local station. When a Pasco fire truck pulls up with a logo, Shearer wants people to know which station they’re from.

You can get the chips directly from firefighters, or by visiting the stations. He said there are only 500 of each poker chip.

Shearer said, “When you come down and show us that you’ve got them all, we’ll collect your name and information and you’ll get a special invitation to an open house event this fall.”

With only 500 full sets going around Pasco, the time is now to start collecting.

