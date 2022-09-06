Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
State DWR calls out Utah fish ditchers
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is asking aquatic pet owners to stop ditching goldfish and other aquarium dwellers in the wild. “Don’t do it!,” says a Utah DWR statement released Thursday. “The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is...
ABC 4
More water donations needed for Mississippi water-crisis
More water donations needed for Mississippi water-crisis.
5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’
UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
Hundreds of goldfish found illegally dumped in Utah pond
Biologists from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources discovered hundreds of goldfish illegally dumped in a local pond, causing officials to warn residents about dumping fish in state waterways
utahstories.com
5 Utah Burgers You Must Try
Utah has a passion for burgers, and if you’re craving one, there is no shortage of burger joints to choose from. Whether you’re in Salt Lake City, or a tiny Southern Utah town, no matter what type of burger you prefer, you’ll find one you should try on this list:
ABC 4
Good Things Utah is live at the Utah State Fair
Today on Good Things Utah – We are live at the Utah State Fair for opening day! The fair runs September 8-18th and it’s ten days of food, rides, animals, rodeo and concerts. And there is a rich history when it comes to the Utah State Fair. Only nine years after the 1847 arrival of the Mormon pioneers to the Salt Lake Valley, the Deseret Agricultural and Manufacturing Society organized the first Fair and continued to organize and sponsor the Fairs until 1907. The first fair, then called “The Deseret Fair,” was held October 2–4, 1856 in the building known as the “Deseret Store and Tithing Office,” in downtown Salt Lake City across the street from where the Salt Lake City Utah LDS Temple was to be built. Later in 1909 the Deseret Store and Tithing Office (a bishop’s storehouse) and the Deseret News printing plant were moved to accommodate the construction of the Hotel Utah, which is now the Joseph Smith Building. The basement of the Deseret Store, displayed agriculture products including, “large hens from Land’s End England.” The handicraft products were displayed on the first floor, including, “a very handsome bridle, saddle and buckskin suit” and on the second floor were fruits of the orchard and garden, and household items.
ABC 4
Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Thomas Geboy
Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Thomas Geboy.
ABC 4
Valley Fire serves as warning: fire danger remains high in Utah
Valley Fire serves as warning: fire danger remains high in Utah.
ksl.com
When will Utah's record-breaking heat wave end?
SALT LAKE CITY — September has already shattered all sorts of Utah heat records, as temperatures across the state continue to soar to levels typically experienced in July. Salt Lake City, for instance, reached 100 degrees or hotter for the first five days this month, including a September record 104 degrees set on Monday. The National Weather Service expects that high temperatures will remain near or above 100 degrees through Thursday.
Feds complete removal of Native American slur from Utah landmarks
The Department of Interior has completed renaming nearly 650 geographic landmarks, including 50 Utah landmarks, that once featured a Native American slur
kslnewsradio.com
Cooler temperatures are on the way Utah, but get used to the heat domes
SALT LAKE CITY — After a week of record-breaking Utah heat, including a 107 degree scorcher today, KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson has good news for those itching for sweater weather. “A desperately needed pattern change that we’ve been waiting for. It’s more ‘fall like,'” Johnson told KSL NewsRadio....
Summit Daily News
Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River
Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
deseret.com
The Utah gondola: A timeline
Last week, the Utah Department of Transportation recommended a gondola for Little Cottonwood Canyon to combat the paralyzing skier traffic that often spills out into surrounding neighborhoods. The recommendation was the result of years of deliberation over how to improve transportation up the canyon, home to Alta and Snowbird ski...
ABC 4
Water Donation Drive for Mississippi
Water Donation Drive for Mississippi
cachevalleydaily.com
Utah Climate Center says Utah’s water patterns are changing
LOGAN – Utah’s winters are getting warmer according to Utah State University professor Robert Davies who said in a February report that particularly in lower and mid elevations snowpack has declined over the last 40 years. In a report issued last week USU’s Utah Climate Center, revisiting a...
ABC 4
Utah's Most Accurate Weather Forecast With ABC 4 Meteorologist Nate Larsen
Utah's Most Accurate Weather Forecast With ABC 4 Meteorologist Nate Larsen.
jacobbarlow.com
The Rebirth of a River
Before 1940, the middle Provo River meandered relatively freely through Heber Valley. It was a haven for wildlife and offered outstanding fishing. From the 1940’s to the 1960’s, the river was dammed, diked, and channelized by Federal and local partners for water delivery and flood control purposes. The...
Gephardt Daily
Utah DWR inspects 14.7K boats for quagga mussels over holiday weekend
UTAH, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Services says it and DWR partners inspected more than 14,700 boats for quagga mussels during Labor Day weekend. “Law enforcement officers and technicians for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and other agencies wound down the summer...
gastronomicslc.com
One of a kind beer festival comes to Salt Lake City
If the current heat wave has you reaching for liquid refreshment for the suds, I’m guessing this unique event might be for for you. The inaugural Utah Brewers Guild Collab Fest is a one of a kind opportunity to taste some seriously intriguing collabs between some of Utah’s best brewers. As Teri Mumm of the UBG writes, “Chances are the collab brew kegs won’t outlast the festival.”
ABC 4
Valley Fire Causes Overnight Evacuations
Valley Fire Causes Overnight Evacuations.
