Today on Good Things Utah – We are live at the Utah State Fair for opening day! The fair runs September 8-18th and it’s ten days of food, rides, animals, rodeo and concerts. And there is a rich history when it comes to the Utah State Fair. Only nine years after the 1847 arrival of the Mormon pioneers to the Salt Lake Valley, the Deseret Agricultural and Manufacturing Society organized the first Fair and continued to organize and sponsor the Fairs until 1907. The first fair, then called “The Deseret Fair,” was held October 2–4, 1856 in the building known as the “Deseret Store and Tithing Office,” in downtown Salt Lake City across the street from where the Salt Lake City Utah LDS Temple was to be built. Later in 1909 the Deseret Store and Tithing Office (a bishop’s storehouse) and the Deseret News printing plant were moved to accommodate the construction of the Hotel Utah, which is now the Joseph Smith Building. The basement of the Deseret Store, displayed agriculture products including, “large hens from Land’s End England.” The handicraft products were displayed on the first floor, including, “a very handsome bridle, saddle and buckskin suit” and on the second floor were fruits of the orchard and garden, and household items.

UTAH STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO