Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Destiny Wimpye Soars to New Heights at Pacific Northwest BalletKristyn BurttSeattle, WA
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Related
KOMO News
Seattle parents scrambling to find childcare during SPS strike
SEATTLE, Wash. — A stressful situation for parents who were trying to find a safe place for their kids as Seattle Public Schools went on strike. Edward Mclellan was nervous to start his first day of 6th grade at a new school, but he’s happy he got to spend the day around people he knows at the Boys and Girls Club.
KOMO News
Chinatown-International District residents grow tired of crime, homeless plans
SEATTLE — Chinatown-International District community members are growing tired of the ongoing crime wave and don’t support a new plan for the homeless. Community members like Julie Neilson, Gary Lee, and Tanya Woo say they're not happy about plans to expand shelter operations next to the CID and near the Salvation Army's SODO shelter, which King County officials had said is slated to close.
KOMO News
Local cities named among most ethnically diverse in the country
Three local cities were named among the most ethnically diverse in the country. According to a new report from WalletHub, Kent is the seventh-most ethnically diverse city — out of more than 500 — in the United States, while Federal Way and Renton ranked Nos. 12 and 16, respectively.
KOMO News
Tacoma City Council proposes ordinance that would prohibit camping near temporary shelters
TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma City Council is proposing an ordinance that would prohibit camping and storage of belongings within 10 blocks of temporary shelters. The proposed ordinance was drafted in response to an uptick in public health and safety concerns received from people who live in these specific areas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMO News
Seattle families grateful for community resources after delayed school start due to strike
SEATTLE - The City of Seattle says it will begin offering a range of services to help support Seattle Public School (SPS) families after the announcement that classes will be delayed amid an ongoing teachers' strike. No matter people's views on the teacher strike, families tell us they're grateful for...
KOMO News
'It's embarrassing,' as Seattle welcomes visitors on Monday, homeless encampments still se
SEATTLE, Wash. — We are now just five days away from Russell Wilson returning to Seattle for the first time as a visiting quarterback. It will be one of the biggest games of the NFL season and the city will be under the national spotlight. However, just outside of...
KOMO News
Eric's Heroes: How a Tacoma park and a man helped save each other
TACOMA, Wash. — Nobody knows for sure where or when they will find their purpose in life. A guy named Danny Patnode found his just in the nick of time. Every morning he walks out to a small garage next to his home in Tacoma's Eastside. He fires up a little tractor that has a little trailer hooked up to it, filled with shovels and tools.
KOMO News
Local reaction to Seattle PD's search for a new chief
SEATTLE, Wash. — After 24 years as a business owner in downtown Seattle, Amir Yousuf is throwing in the towel. He recently sold his cigar shop near Third and Pine after years of dealing with looting and destructive customers, even sharing surveillance video of a man recently destroying thousands of dollars in computer equipment and inventory.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMO News
Water to be dyed red around Whidbey Island for Wash. DOH study
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) will dye the water red around Whidbey Island from Friday to Wednesday for a wastewater study. Crews are evaluating "wastewater movement near the newly-reconstructed Oak Harbor Clean Water Facility and its potential impacts on nearby shellfish growing areas," according to a DOH press release.
KOMO News
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport TSA agent honored for saving traveler
SEATTLE — A TSA agent who also served in the United States military saved a traveler at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport this Labor Day weekend. It was a busy Friday morning to start off the weekend, around 9 a.m., when we find Lead TSA officer (LTSO) Harry Specht working routine screening duties at Security Checkpoint 3.
KOMO News
Gov. Inslee, local leaders break ground on I-90/SR18 interchange improvements project
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee along with tribal and local leaders broke ground Thursday on a project to improve the Interstate 90/State Route 18 interchange. The Washington Department of Transportation says it will be building a diverging diamond interchange and widening SR 18 to four lanes between the interchange and Deep Creek.
KOMO News
2 new elementary schools to open in Tacoma School District
TACOMA, Wash. — When kids head back to class in Tacoma, some will be heading not just to a new classroom, but to a whole new building. The new Skyline Elementary and Downing Elementary schools are part of a $535 million construction bond that will fund construction or renovation of six additional schools.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOMO News
Early-morning earthquake rocks Western Washington, measures at 3.8
POULSBO, Wash. — An earthquake shook the Puget Sound region early Thursday morning. The earthquake measured at 3.8 on the Richter Scale at 1:08 a.m. about 8 miles north of Poulsbo. Several KOMO News viewers called to say they felt it, including several in Seattle. It was primarily felt...
KOMO News
Weather: Fall-like feel Thursday before late-season, 90-degree temps return this weekend
Weather is quiet Thursday with a fall-like feel to the air as some areas see daytime temperatures stay in the 60s. But conditions warm by 10 degrees on Friday as strong high pressure passes over the Pacific Northwest. On Saturday, a few spots may hit 90 degrees in the Puget Sound. Daily high temperature records will be threatened, and if Seattle hits 90 on Saturday it would break the record for the most 90-degree days in a year.
KOMO News
The Weekend Report: What's Cookin' Sept. 9th to 11th
Welcome to the Weekend Report, where we tell you what's up in Seattle this weekend — new and fun things to do, see and try. We're guaranteed to miss some, so email us at hello@seattlerefined.com if there is something wonderful we need to know about!. Friday, Sept. 9. Wanda...
KOMO News
No school in Eatonville tomorrow as bargaining continues
EATONVILLE, Wash. — There will be no school tomorrow as the Eatonville School District and the Eatonville Education Association (EEA) continued bargaining today from 10 a.m. until 7:30 pm but could not reach an agreement. Bargaining is scheduled again tomorrow, September 9th at 10:00 am. A mediator is working...
KOMO News
No classes again Thursday as Seattle Public Schools strike drags into second day
SEATTLE — The first two days of school for Washington state’s largest school district have been cancelled. Seattle Public Schools (SPS) announced the district will not start school as planned as teachers are going on strike for what they say is a stand to give students the support and resources they need.
KOMO News
Seattle, King County police officers guilds address 'crisis engulfing' the area
SEATTLE — The Seattle and King County police officers guilds held a news conference about public safety Wednesday. They were also joined by the King County Corrections Guild and Federal Way Mayor Jim Farrell. The unions say a crisis is engulfing Seattle and King County and they plan to...
KOMO News
Fashion Week at The Bellevue Collection
You are invited to Fashion Week at The Bellevue Collection - The Region’s Premier Runway Shows and Style Events. Discover the latest fall style trends with Fashion Week at The Bellevue Collection. See runway shows and fashion events unlike anywhere else in the Pacific Northwest. Experience high-energy runway shows, exclusive parties, trend reports and irresistible shopping all featuring the brands you love. This year’s Fashion Week line-up includes Posh Party Trend Show, The Collective Runway Show, and Style and Beauty Workshops.
KOMO News
Crews respond to fire at vacant building in Lynnwood; cause under investigation
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Investigators are working to figure out what caused a fire that burned through an abandoned building in Lynnwood early Thursday morning. The fire occurred around 1:41 a.m. the old Alfy’s Pizza on 196th Street SW, a couple of blocks east of Scriber Lake. The restaurant closed and fenced off years ago.
Comments / 0