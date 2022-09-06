ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkland, WA

KOMO News

Seattle parents scrambling to find childcare during SPS strike

SEATTLE, Wash. — A stressful situation for parents who were trying to find a safe place for their kids as Seattle Public Schools went on strike. Edward Mclellan was nervous to start his first day of 6th grade at a new school, but he’s happy he got to spend the day around people he knows at the Boys and Girls Club.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Chinatown-International District residents grow tired of crime, homeless plans

SEATTLE — Chinatown-International District community members are growing tired of the ongoing crime wave and don’t support a new plan for the homeless. Community members like Julie Neilson, Gary Lee, and Tanya Woo say they're not happy about plans to expand shelter operations next to the CID and near the Salvation Army's SODO shelter, which King County officials had said is slated to close.
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Local cities named among most ethnically diverse in the country

Three local cities were named among the most ethnically diverse in the country. According to a new report from WalletHub, Kent is the seventh-most ethnically diverse city — out of more than 500 — in the United States, while Federal Way and Renton ranked Nos. 12 and 16, respectively.
KENT, WA
KOMO News

Eric's Heroes: How a Tacoma park and a man helped save each other

TACOMA, Wash. — Nobody knows for sure where or when they will find their purpose in life. A guy named Danny Patnode found his just in the nick of time. Every morning he walks out to a small garage next to his home in Tacoma's Eastside. He fires up a little tractor that has a little trailer hooked up to it, filled with shovels and tools.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Local reaction to Seattle PD's search for a new chief

SEATTLE, Wash. — After 24 years as a business owner in downtown Seattle, Amir Yousuf is throwing in the towel. He recently sold his cigar shop near Third and Pine after years of dealing with looting and destructive customers, even sharing surveillance video of a man recently destroying thousands of dollars in computer equipment and inventory.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Water to be dyed red around Whidbey Island for Wash. DOH study

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) will dye the water red around Whidbey Island from Friday to Wednesday for a wastewater study. Crews are evaluating "wastewater movement near the newly-reconstructed Oak Harbor Clean Water Facility and its potential impacts on nearby shellfish growing areas," according to a DOH press release.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport TSA agent honored for saving traveler

SEATTLE — A TSA agent who also served in the United States military saved a traveler at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport this Labor Day weekend. It was a busy Friday morning to start off the weekend, around 9 a.m., when we find Lead TSA officer (LTSO) Harry Specht working routine screening duties at Security Checkpoint 3.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

2 new elementary schools to open in Tacoma School District

TACOMA, Wash. — When kids head back to class in Tacoma, some will be heading not just to a new classroom, but to a whole new building. The new Skyline Elementary and Downing Elementary schools are part of a $535 million construction bond that will fund construction or renovation of six additional schools.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Early-morning earthquake rocks Western Washington, measures at 3.8

POULSBO, Wash. — An earthquake shook the Puget Sound region early Thursday morning. The earthquake measured at 3.8 on the Richter Scale at 1:08 a.m. about 8 miles north of Poulsbo. Several KOMO News viewers called to say they felt it, including several in Seattle. It was primarily felt...
POULSBO, WA
KOMO News

Weather: Fall-like feel Thursday before late-season, 90-degree temps return this weekend

Weather is quiet Thursday with a fall-like feel to the air as some areas see daytime temperatures stay in the 60s. But conditions warm by 10 degrees on Friday as strong high pressure passes over the Pacific Northwest. On Saturday, a few spots may hit 90 degrees in the Puget Sound. Daily high temperature records will be threatened, and if Seattle hits 90 on Saturday it would break the record for the most 90-degree days in a year.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

The Weekend Report: What's Cookin' Sept. 9th to 11th

Welcome to the Weekend Report, where we tell you what's up in Seattle this weekend — new and fun things to do, see and try. We're guaranteed to miss some, so email us at hello@seattlerefined.com if there is something wonderful we need to know about!. Friday, Sept. 9. Wanda...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

No school in Eatonville tomorrow as bargaining continues

EATONVILLE, Wash. — There will be no school tomorrow as the Eatonville School District and the Eatonville Education Association (EEA) continued bargaining today from 10 a.m. until 7:30 pm but could not reach an agreement. Bargaining is scheduled again tomorrow, September 9th at 10:00 am. A mediator is working...
EATONVILLE, WA
KOMO News

Fashion Week at The Bellevue Collection

You are invited to Fashion Week at The Bellevue Collection - The Region’s Premier Runway Shows and Style Events. Discover the latest fall style trends with Fashion Week at The Bellevue Collection. See runway shows and fashion events unlike anywhere else in the Pacific Northwest. Experience high-energy runway shows, exclusive parties, trend reports and irresistible shopping all featuring the brands you love. This year’s Fashion Week line-up includes Posh Party Trend Show, The Collective Runway Show, and Style and Beauty Workshops.
BELLEVUE, WA

