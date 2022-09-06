Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
Sahuaro kicker mourns brother and fellow Cougar Athlete Adam Boehme
Palo Verde varsity football returns after missing 2021 season. How Wildcat defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen went from high school quarterback to quarterback terror. Arizona WR Jacob Cowing is a triple threat: Student, Athlete, Father. What It's All About. Updated: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:41 PM MST. Sabino football players lift...
allsportstucson.com
Arizona legend Aari McDonald rejoins program as director of recruiting operations
Information from the Arizona media-relations department contributed to this report:. Arizona coach Adia Barnes has announced the addition of All-American Aari McDonald to the Wildcats’ staff as director of recruiting operations. McDonald capped her iconic career with the Wildcats in the 2020-21 season as a consensus All-American and Pac-12...
allsportstucson.com
Beautiful Bliss Aesthetics Volleyball Player of the Week: CDO Senior Alina Nuñez
Canyon del Oro senior outside Alina Nuñez finished with 32 kills in a 3-1 victory over Catalina Foothills on Wednesday, August 31. Nuñez was selected the Player of the Week for August 29-September 3. Nuñez earned a Player of the Week poster and a Free Teen Facial from...
allsportstucson.com
Pima Update: Men’s soccer wins in OT; Volleyball falls short in conference opener
The top-ranked men’s soccer team beat Yavapai 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday. The match, held on the Roughrider campus, pushed the Aztec record to 3-0 on the year. Former Rincon/UHS standout Brian Vu scored in the 92nd minute off an assist from Nicholas Bianchi, who graduated from Pinnacle High School.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Olson remains important figure to former players
Lute Olson is viewed as one of college basketball’s greatest coaches, and in Tucson, where he built his legacy at the University of Arizona, there was no bigger celebrity. His former players, though, view him as the patriarch of a family bigger than basketball. For Golden State Warriors coach...
Pac-12 Players of the Week include Arizona QB de Laura, ASU K Brown
Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week for his team’s season opener, while Arizona State kicker Carter Brown took the conference’s special teams player of the week award. De Laura went 22-of-35 for 299 yards, four touchdowns and an interception...
Elijah Rushing, nation's No. 1 edge-rusher, visiting in-state Arizona Wildcats this weekend
Less than a year after signing one of the nation's top-25 recruiting classes, the Arizona Wildcats opened their football season with a bang. Arizona registered a 38-20 victory over San Diego State, highlighted by the play of its newcomers - a four-touchdown passing performance from quarterback ...
allsportstucson.com
Old Pueblo Abuelo: Eliminating the Reid Park Annex Baseball Fields is a very, very bad idea
This is the 28th installment of “Old Pueblo Abuelo,” a thought on positive things happening in the Old Pueblo from a sometimes cranky and often times humorous grandfather actually born in Tucson and writing from my desk in Tucson, the Old Pueblo.…. Sometime Monday morning, while most in...
thecapitalsportsreport.com
B-Rad missing 2022 Tucson NPK race
Street Outlaws No Prep Kings competitor Brad “B-Rad” Eglian will not be competing this weekend when the tour makes its next visit. The No Prep stars will be at Tucson Dragway in Tucson, Arizona. At this time, he did not say why he missed the last race at...
Phoenix New Times
These New Arizona Restaurants Were Named Some of The Best in America
Food magazine Bon Appétit published its annual list of the 50 Best New Restaurants of 2022 and two Arizona spots made the cut. For the list, the magazine's writers and contributors traveled around the country gathering research on regional dishes, new chefs, and restaurants opened over the past year by some of the nation's most creative culinary minds.
phoenixmag.com
Five Fall Drives in Arizona
Get on the road again with five handcrafted sojourns perfect for your Arizona autumn. Highway 83 from Tucson to Bisbee by way of Sonoita and Sierra Vista. The southern half of the state can’t compete with Flagstaff’s autumnal glow. And yet. This south-of-Tucson trip is freighted with scenic vistas – a meandering route amid honey-hued grasslands, vineyard-threaded hills and lush riparian corridors.
Three Days of Cowboy Competition at the 107th Sonoita Rodeo
The 107th annual Sonoita Labor Day Rodeo drew 5,300 guests, 531 pro rodeo entries, 248 junior rodeo entries and 70 vendors over the three-day weekend. The Sonoita Fairgrounds also hosted two dances and steak fry dinners, prepared by the Elgin Club. Attendees at the Sonoita Fairgrounds watched contestants in the...
etxview.com
Deaths in Southern Arizona
The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted. Anderson, Patricia A., 75, Aug. 28, Hudgel’s Swan. Banes, Leonard, 92, family and marriage counselor, Aug. 18, East Lawn. Cossin, Donald, 81, senior master sergeant, Aug. 1, East Lawn. Crawford, Hobart, 93, electric engineer, Aug. 26, East Lawn. Cross, James D.,...
arizonasuntimes.com
Buttigieg Touts New Tucson Bridge in Video About Infrastructure
A former Democrat candidate for president and the current secretary of transportation posted a video touting a bridge in Tucson as a successful example of the Biden administration’s infrastructure spending package. “The 22nd Street Bridge project in Tucson, Arizona is an example of what infrastructure investment looks like in...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Mysterious object spotted flying low over several states
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – An unusual object flew over Tucson Wednesday morning, leaving many people questioning what they saw. According to KOLD, the first object was seen around 5:20 a.m. As seen in the University of Arizona Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences webcam, it appears to be flying to...
University of Arizona creates program to make writing wills easier
The average life expectancy in the United States is experiencing the steepest decline in a century. Life expectancy has decreased by nearly three years, from 78.8 years in 2019 to 76.1 years in 2021.
1 Man Hospitalized Following A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Arizona state troopers, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday in Tucson. The officials stated that a pickup truck rolled over and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Plenty of new grub to savor during Sonoran Restaurant Week
It’s 1 a.m. Saturday and while most of us are having a good time or sleeping, Scott Martley is prepping his northwest Tucson kitchen for the hours of hot, hard work ahead. He turns on the commercial ovens he has at his home. He gives his commercial mixer a twirl. Then it’s measure, scoop, mix, grease, knead and everything else that goes into baking a fragrant, delicious loaf of crusty, German dark rye bread. Sometimes it’s different. Perhaps today it will be a jalapeno and polenta loaf.
KOLD-TV
Amped-Up: Southern Arizona Residents Share Concerns as Construction on 550-Mile Transmission Line Nears
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A multi-billion dollar project is generating a lot of ‘buzz.’. SunZia Transmission is the largest clean energy infrastructure project in U.S. history, and it’s happening in our own backyard. Soon, the 550-mile transmission line will bring wind energy from New Mexico to...
KOLD-TV
Bomb threat reported in downtown Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bomb threat has been reported near Pima Community College’s downtown campus on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6. According to an alert from PCC, the bomb threat was sent to St. Elizabeth’s Health Center near the corner of Stone Avenue and Speedway Boulevard.
