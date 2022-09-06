ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
KOLD-TV

Sahuaro kicker mourns brother and fellow Cougar Athlete Adam Boehme

Palo Verde varsity football returns after missing 2021 season. How Wildcat defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen went from high school quarterback to quarterback terror. Arizona WR Jacob Cowing is a triple threat: Student, Athlete, Father. What It's All About. Updated: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:41 PM MST. Sabino football players lift...
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Arizona legend Aari McDonald rejoins program as director of recruiting operations

Information from the Arizona media-relations department contributed to this report:. Arizona coach Adia Barnes has announced the addition of All-American Aari McDonald to the Wildcats’ staff as director of recruiting operations. McDonald capped her iconic career with the Wildcats in the 2020-21 season as a consensus All-American and Pac-12...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pima, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
City
Willcox, AZ
City
Pima, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Olson remains important figure to former players

Lute Olson is viewed as one of college basketball’s greatest coaches, and in Tucson, where he built his legacy at the University of Arizona, there was no bigger celebrity. His former players, though, view him as the patriarch of a family bigger than basketball. For Golden State Warriors coach...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Javier Morales
thecapitalsportsreport.com

B-Rad missing 2022 Tucson NPK race

Street Outlaws No Prep Kings competitor Brad “B-Rad” Eglian will not be competing this weekend when the tour makes its next visit. The No Prep stars will be at Tucson Dragway in Tucson, Arizona. At this time, he did not say why he missed the last race at...
TUCSON, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These New Arizona Restaurants Were Named Some of The Best in America

Food magazine Bon Appétit published its annual list of the 50 Best New Restaurants of 2022 and two Arizona spots made the cut. For the list, the magazine's writers and contributors traveled around the country gathering research on regional dishes, new chefs, and restaurants opened over the past year by some of the nation's most creative culinary minds.
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Five Fall Drives in Arizona

Get on the road again with five handcrafted sojourns perfect for your Arizona autumn. Highway 83 from Tucson to Bisbee by way of Sonoita and Sierra Vista. The southern half of the state can’t compete with Flagstaff’s autumnal glow. And yet. This south-of-Tucson trip is freighted with scenic vistas – a meandering route amid honey-hued grasslands, vineyard-threaded hills and lush riparian corridors.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#Tennis Player#Tucson High School#Aztecs#Cochise College#Accac#Gateway Community College#Badgers#The Liberal Arts#Rincon University
etxview.com

Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted. Anderson, Patricia A., 75, Aug. 28, Hudgel’s Swan. Banes, Leonard, 92, family and marriage counselor, Aug. 18, East Lawn. Cossin, Donald, 81, senior master sergeant, Aug. 1, East Lawn. Crawford, Hobart, 93, electric engineer, Aug. 26, East Lawn. Cross, James D.,...
TUCSON, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Buttigieg Touts New Tucson Bridge in Video About Infrastructure

A former Democrat candidate for president and the current secretary of transportation posted a video touting a bridge in Tucson as a successful example of the Biden administration’s infrastructure spending package. “The 22nd Street Bridge project in Tucson, Arizona is an example of what infrastructure investment looks like in...
TUCSON, AZ
webcenterfairbanks.com

Mysterious object spotted flying low over several states

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – An unusual object flew over Tucson Wednesday morning, leaving many people questioning what they saw. According to KOLD, the first object was seen around 5:20 a.m. As seen in the University of Arizona Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences webcam, it appears to be flying to...
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NCAA
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Plenty of new grub to savor during Sonoran Restaurant Week

It’s 1 a.m. Saturday and while most of us are having a good time or sleeping, Scott Martley is prepping his northwest Tucson kitchen for the hours of hot, hard work ahead. He turns on the commercial ovens he has at his home. He gives his commercial mixer a twirl. Then it’s measure, scoop, mix, grease, knead and everything else that goes into baking a fragrant, delicious loaf of crusty, German dark rye bread. Sometimes it’s different. Perhaps today it will be a jalapeno and polenta loaf.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Bomb threat reported in downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bomb threat has been reported near Pima Community College’s downtown campus on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6. According to an alert from PCC, the bomb threat was sent to St. Elizabeth’s Health Center near the corner of Stone Avenue and Speedway Boulevard.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy