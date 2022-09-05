ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos bring in QB Carson Strong, 4 other players for tryouts

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Denver Broncos brought in five players for tryouts on Monday, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

Denver hosted quarterback Carson Strong and wide receivers Bailey Gaither, Tyshaun James, Reggie Roberson, Vyncient Smith at the team’s UCHealth Training Center. After the tryout, Smith was signed to the practice squad.

After signing Smith, the team’s 16-player practice squad is now full, so Strong does not appear to be an immediate candidate to join the team. The Broncos might view him as a potential fallback option in case anything happens to one of their three quarterbacks during the season.

Strong (6-3, 226 pounds) earned Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year honors in back-to-back seasons to close out his college career at Nevada. In three seasons (30 starts), Strong completed 68.1% of his passes for 9,379 yards and 74 touchdowns against 19 interceptions with the Wolf Pack.

After going undrafted in April, Strong signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as a college free agent, but he failed to make their 53-man roster after being barely used in preseason.

Denver is carrying Russell Wilson and Brett Rypien on the active roster at the moment with Josh Johnson filling QB3 duties on the practice squad.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

