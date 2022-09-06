The Kingsburg Vikings moved to 3-0 with a 21-14 win over the Dinuba High School Emperors on Sept. 2 in Dinuba. The Vikings fell behind 14-7 midway through the third quarter before scoring the final two touchdowns of the game. After a two-yard touchdown run from Trace Jackson tied the game at 14 late in the third quarter, Kingsburg’s Ethan Winslow connected with Caleb Irigoyen on a 10-yard touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter to give Kingsburg a 21-14 lead. They held on for the win.

KINGSBURG, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO