Hanford Sentinel
Lemoore girls golf hosts tournament | Lemoore Roundup
The Lemoore High girls golf team held their 11th annual Lemoore High School Girls golf tournament on Aug. 29. The Tigers finished in second place with a team score of 494. Clovis West (Cardinal) won the tournament with a team score of 420. The tournament had 19 teams compete. Lemoore...
kymkemp.com
Doubleheader at Redwood Acres Raceway This Weekend
North Coast race fans have a lot to look forward to this Friday and Saturday with Redwood Acres Raceway hosting two nights of racing. Friday, RAR will salute its fans with Fan Appreciation Night. Saturday’s event will feature the debut of the Gunslinger Sprint Cars while the Upstate Bomber Series will be racing in the Rumble In The Woods 50. Both events are being presented by Shafer’s Ace Hardware.
Historic heat wave sweeps Valley, but cooldown on the horizon
During the Labor Day holiday weekend and beyond, Valley cities Fresno, Merced and Hanford saw record-breaking heat, setting new records for high maximum temperatures.
KMPH.com
Paquita La Del Barrio and Pancho Barraza coming to Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fiestas Patrias is back with a celebration of Hispanic heritage bringing a concert with Paquita La Del Barrio and Pancho Barraza at the Selland Arena starting from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, September 17. Tickets are $40 and are available now through Ticketmaster.com.
GV Wire
Fresno Survives Record-Breaking Heat. Will Weekend Cooldown Bring Rain?
California’s merciless heat wave delivered record-breaking temperatures on Tuesday, but the state’s stressed electrical grid withstood the demand without rolling blackouts. Today’s forecast calls for a drop in temperatures, and the California Independent System Operator, which oversees the grid, is indicating it will have sufficient power at peak...
clovisroundup.com
Karen Pelayo Palmer; First-Generation College Student to receive master’s degree
Karen Pelayo Palmer, is now in her last semester at California State University (CSU) Stanislaus, where she will be graduating with her master’s degree in nursing and she credits her father’s decision to send her to school in Clovis Unified as to why she was able to navigate the educational system as a first generation college student.
No AC is forcing this Fresno school to release early
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – HVAC issues at a Fresno Unified school forced the early release of students on Tuesday. The move comes as Central Valley temperatures are expected to reach 113 degrees. Fresno Unified officials confirm that Starr Elementary School in northwest Fresno was releasing students ahead of schedule due to the high temperatures in […]
Madera District Fair will be FREE opening night
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The upcoming Madera District Fair is offering a discount that may be too good to resist. Through their website and social media, they have announced that on Thursday, September 8, on their opening day, admission will be free for everyone of all ages. This is special in honor of what they […]
HEAT WAVE: Old Town Clovis Farmers Market canceled
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Old Town Clovis Farmers Market has been canceled Friday due to the heat advisory in effect, the Business Organization of Old Town (B.O.O.T) officials announced Thursday. The organization made the decision for the safety of vendors and visitors. BOOT officials say Saturday’s Farmers Market on Pollasky is still on from […]
21-year-old woman hit and killed by semi-truck on Highway 99 in west central Fresno, CHP says
A woman has died after being hit by a semi-truck on Highway 99 in west central Fresno.
GV Wire
Heat Wave Sets Temperature Record. Will Emergency Power Generators Be Enough?
September has seen a brutal string of days with temperatures topping 105 in the Fresno area, with Tuesday’s forecast high of 113 setting a new all-time record. The previous record of 111 was already matched on Sept. 2. Tuesday’s hot temperatures are expected to peak between 3 p.m. and...
Flex Alert issued for 8th straight day amid heat wave
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The California Independent System Operation is still asking people to save electricity to alleviate the grid and avoid power outages. A Level 2 Energy Emergency alert was issued on Wednesday, effective from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. A Flex Alert was also issued for the 8th day in a row, also in effect […]
Hanford Sentinel
West Hills Coalinga gets funds for STEM projects
Thanks to a $100,000 gift from Chevron, West Hills College Coalinga is opening a maker’s space and 3D simulation lab on-campus in Coalinga and a STEM Lab on-campus at the newly constructed WHCC Firebaugh Center, according to a release sent by the school. The public is welcome to attend...
KMJ
Businesses In The Dark After Blown Transformer In Southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A number of businesses were forced to close early due to a power outage in Southeast Fresno. According to Fresno Fire, a transformer blew out, causing an air conditioning unit at a shopping center to catch fire near Kings Canyon Rd. and Clovis Ave. Tuesday night.
Fresno Police search for robbery suspect
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are searching for the suspect who allegedly robbed a Fresno convenience, according to Fresno Police officers. It happened early Tuesday morning at the “FastRip” at Clinton and Chestnut avenues. Police have not released info on a suspect. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. If you have any […]
2 men killed in central Fresno shooting identified
The two men who were killed in a shooting in central Fresno have been identified. Both police and neighbors told Action News the house where it happened is a magnet for trouble.
