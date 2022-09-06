MOORHEAD (KFGO) – A multi-jurisdictional pursuit and search led to four men being taken into custody in Moorhead overnight. At 9:19pm Wednesday, Fargo Police responded to a call at an apartment building in the 3100 block of 32nd St. S. after shots were fired into an empty, stolen vehicle. No one was injured in the shooting. Three men in dark clothing were seen leaving the area and officers set up surveillance at a nearby apartment building where two individuals known to Fargo police live. A woman approached the officers and said that men fitting the description of those who were seen leaving the shooting had gone into the building. Moments later, four men exited the building and ignored verbal police commands to stop, and sped away in a black SUV without its lights on. The SUV was spotted by another FPD officer who responded and followed it into Moorhead.

MOORHEAD, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO