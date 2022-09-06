ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

NDSU’s Mauch Named MVFC Offensive Lineman of the Week

ST. LOUIS – North Dakota State left tackle Cody Mauch was named Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week by the league office Monday, Sept. 5. Mauch, a senior from Hankinson, N.D., played 33 snaps in North Dakota State’s 56-14 win over Drake with no sacks, quarterback pressures or tackles for loss allowed, and graded out with 12 plus-physical plays.
Dragons hit the road to Upper Iowa Saturday

(MSUM Athletics) The Minnesota State University Moorhead football team takes its first road trip of the 2022 season when it plays at Upper Iowa on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. on Saturday at Harms-Eischeid Stadium in Fayette, Iowa. Live stats and video are available at msumdragons.com. An MSUM...
Sheyenne, Northern Cass top opening ND high school volleyball polls

(KFGO/KNFL) West Fargo Sheyenne and Northern Cass top the opening North Dakota high school volleyball rankings from the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters. (NDAPSSA). The Mustangs are off to a 9-0 start and tallied seven of nine first-place votes in Class A. Northern Cass tops the Class B...
No charges against ND Highway Patrol trooper in July shooting

FARGO (KFGO) – Cass County State’s Attorney Birch Burdick has cleared a state trooper of a crime in the shooting of a man during a July crime spree in south Fargo. Burdick said his review of the investigation into the July 19 shooting of Maichael Yousa showed that Yousa displayed unpredictable, erratic and dangerous behavior and that North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Miles Rhonemus “could reasonably conclude Yousa posed an immediate threat to public safety and the trooper.”
Lost black cat

Kineo is a male neutered black cat who is appox 15 lbs and is micro chipped. He has been missing since Tuesday evening around 20th Ave and 17th St in South Moorhead. He is not wearing a collar. He is completely black and has a little less hair on his front legs due to allergies.
One person arrested in custody after high-speed pursuit and search

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – A multi-jurisdictional pursuit and search led to four men being taken into custody in Moorhead overnight. At 9:19pm Wednesday, Fargo Police responded to a call at an apartment building in the 3100 block of 32nd St. S. after shots were fired into an empty, stolen vehicle. No one was injured in the shooting. Three men in dark clothing were seen leaving the area and officers set up surveillance at a nearby apartment building where two individuals known to Fargo police live. A woman approached the officers and said that men fitting the description of those who were seen leaving the shooting had gone into the building. Moments later, four men exited the building and ignored verbal police commands to stop, and sped away in a black SUV without its lights on. The SUV was spotted by another FPD officer who responded and followed it into Moorhead.
