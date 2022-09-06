ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Mom Gives Birth To Baby The Size Of A Toddler

Mothers love to complain to their children about all of the pain that they went through to bring them into this world. While most mothers are making good-natured jokes, there are some mothers who can legitimately complain a bit. Take the mother in this story, for instance. She took to TikTok to open up about her past experiences and you won’t be able to believe what she has to say.
Lefty Graves

Woman is horrified when boyfriend asks why she came back home after she left for work, showered, but didn't talk to him

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Living in a small town, it doesn’t take long for everyone to become comfortable with everyone else. However, sometimes, some people become too comfortable. For example, my friend was living in a duplex in a small town, and sometimes her boyfriend would stay the night.
Maya Devi

Miracle baby born with two heads, two hearts, and three hands

A baby was born with two heads, two hearts, and three hands in the Ratnam district of Madhya Pradesh in India. The child, which had its third hand in the back in between its heads, was born to a woman named Shaheen Khan. Shaheen was left speechless when she saw her first child after being told she would have twins.
Jax Hudur

The Man Who Hasn't Bathed for Almost 70 Years Looks for Love

Amou Haji shocked the world when it was reported that the eighty-year-old Iranian bachelor was looking for love. Amou hasn’t washed or showered for over six decades. Not only did he have an aversion to cleanliness, but he also hated eating clean food and drink. He ate roadkill for food; his favorite dish was a rotten porcupine. In addition, Amou smoked animal feces from a pipe whenever he wanted to sit and relax.
Distractify

Mom Says Son Came Home “Starving” on First Day of School Because Other Student Ate His Lunch

There's something utterly primal about another being swooping in and eating our food. Sure, an argument can be made that there are plenty of metaphors for that in the workplace, the creative arts, or in the world of cutthroat business deals. But there are certainly folks out there who will have no problem literally taking the food of another person, just ask people in jail or in school.
survivornet.com

Woman, 38, Suffering From 15 Years Of Tiredness And Headaches Thought It Was ‘Stress, Worries, and Work:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

38-year-old Irene Grey suffered through 15 years of tiredness and headache before finding out she had essential thrombocythemia, a rare type of blood cancer. Essential thrombocythemia (ET), which is incurable, occurs when your bone marrow makes a large number of platelets. If you are experiencing profuse night sweats, constant headaches,...
The Independent

Fearne Cotton on how kids can find happiness from head to toe

Since writing her first book, Happy, in 2017, Fearne Cotton has been on a mission to spread joy far and wide.The broadcaster, author and mum talks to celebrity guests about what happiness means to them on her podcast Happy Place (happyplaceofficial.co.uk), and has written a series of books designed to help people find calm. Now, she’s extending her joyful quest to kids, with the new children’s book Happy From Head To Toe.The book is designed to teach children that a happy, healthy mind is closely connected to the body.“I think the world our kids are navigating is incredibly complex, and that’s...
