WATCH NOW: Sioux City North vs Des Moines North football highlights
Sioux City North plays Des Moines North in football action Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Elwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
WATCH NOW: In homecoming game, Sioux City North football best Des Moines North; South Sioux picks up first win in blowout
SIOUX CITY — The North High School football team made its homecoming a memorable one. The Stars (2-1) defeated Des Moines North 45-22, bouncing back from a loss last week to East. Dayton Harrell got the scoring started on a short touchdown run with 7 minutes, 16 seconds left...
Bishop Heelan grad John Harty will be Cy-Hawk honorary captain
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former University of Iowa defensive lineman John Harty will serve as honorary captain when Iowa hosts Iowa State in an Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series matchup on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m. (CT) and the game will be televised on BTN.
Newell-Fonda rolls like thunder over Correctionville River Valley 48-6
Newell-Fonda controlled the action to earn an impressive 48-6 win against Correctionville River Valley in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 9. Last season, Newell-Fonda and Correctionville River Valley faced off on September 10, 2021 at Newell-Fonda High School. For more, click here. You're reading a news brief...
Dolincheck throws five touchdowns in 49-21 win over Dordt
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – It was a four-touchdown first half by Joe Dolincheck that led Morningside to a 49-21 win over Dordt Saturday night in Sioux Center. Dolincheck had touchdown passes of 52, 41, 30 and 11 yards in the first half to get the Morningside offense on the board early and often.
What are the chances of another Dordt and Morningside last-second football thriller?
SIOUX CITY — It’s no surprise that teams that play the Morningside University try to run the football as many times as it can so that the Mustangs offense can’t do what it does best. Take last week, for example. Northwestern ran the ball 37 times for...
Harlan scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42-14
Harlan jump-started its momentum from the beginning to defeat Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42-14 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High on September 9 in Iowa football action. The first quarter gave Harlan a 21-0 lead over Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored. The gap...
Conner Kraft and Keaten Bonderson's strong connection helps lead Gehlen Catholic football
LE MARS, Iowa – The best quarterback-wide receiver connection in Class A, maybe even in the state. That is the belief Gehlen Catholic senior quarterback Conner Kraft and senior wide receiver Keaten Bonderson have in each other on the football field. “Honestly, we have the best receiver, quarterback connection...
High school football roundup: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock thumps Class 1A No. 1 West Sioux
ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa — The Central Lyon/George-Little Rock co-op football team earned another dominating win on Friday. The Class 2A third-ranked Lions defeated Class 1A top-ranked West Sioux 44-6, moving their record to 3-0 on the season. The Lions led 31-0 at the lahf, and nearly shut out the...
Northwestern football dominates in 54-7 win over Dakota Wesleyan
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Northwestern College football team wasted little time scoring on Saturday. The Red Raiders scored 20 first-quarter points in a 54-7 win over Dakota Wesleyan. “We were able to be very balanced offensively and I thought our offense really executed at a high level,” Northwestern...
Three Sioux City high schools turned 50, the first graduating class members recall sadness and excitement
SIOUX CITY – For 50 years, North, West and East high schools have been educating Sioux City students. The construction of those three new schools was full of firsts for the city, with strong community support, major learning changes and even some accidents. The massive project was unprecedented at...
REVIEW: Charlie Berens wins over Sioux City audience with Wisconsin wit
Siouxlanders got a crash course in all things Wisconsin Friday night and, along the way, comedian Charlie Berens managed to get a jab in at all teams not-the-Packers. Known as the creator of the “Manitowoc Minute,” a series of YouTube videos that point up the quirks of Wisconsinites and Midwesterners, Berens spent a good amount of his opening at the Orpheum Theatre just riffing with audience members. “Don’t you wish when you come to a comedy show the comedian would have material?” he asked.
Bulletin Board
*Please call ahead to ensure the programs are available.*. Volunteer tutors, part-time instructors and substitute instructors to help persons learn to read, write or spell, learn math, receive high school diploma through G.E.D. program, or learn to read and write English. 494-1964. Connections Area Agency on Aging, needs volunteer drivers...
Celebrate Siouxland bring focus on community's Latino culture
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Araceli Lopez Valdivia was valiantly trying to work the wrinkles out of flags that hanged on the hallway wall of her 3900 Dakota Ave. office. As executive director of Unity in Action, a nonprofit providing support for Latino and immigrant families, she is also in charge of the second annual Celebrate Siouxland, a three-day Latino festival that is taking place in South Sioux City, Thursday through Saturday.
Parking rates back on Sioux City Council's agenda
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to increase rates for municipal parking ramps and parking meters, and increase overtime parking fines and other related parking fines. City staff say the rate increases are needed to provide revenue to service the debt for repairs to the...
1 killed in motorcycle crash near Hudson
HUDSON, S.D. -- One person was killed and another injured Saturday in a motorcycle accident near Hudson. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was westbound on 294th Street at 1:18 p.m., when the driver turned left turn onto Spur Avenue and failed to negotiate the curve. The motorcycle left the road and went into the west ditch.
Sioux City police say crashes are declining near new speed kiosks on Floyd and Hamilton Boulevard
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City police say two new mobile speed kiosks recorded more than 900 speeding violations during their first roughly seven weeks in operation and that crashes at nearby intersections are "trending down." The kiosks were put in place in May in the 3000 block of Floyd...
Latest Woodbury County court report
Marica Lashawn Joaquin, 41, Sioux City, forgery (two counts); sentenced Aug. 26, 10 years prison suspended, four years probation. Makayla Corynne Nellist, 27, Sioux City, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Sept. 2, five years prison suspended, two years probation for eluding, 20 days jail for OWI. Dillon Robert Huck, 30,...
Sioux City police make arrest in downtown handgun discharge incident
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City Police arrested a man in connection with a handgun that was discharged in downtown Sioux City on Aug. 28. The dispute was over a love interest between the two men, according to the Sioux City Police Department. Rico M. Willis of Sioux City has...
