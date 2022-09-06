Man, what could have (should have?) been last Thursday night. Purdue still has everything to play for, but it feels like another important early season win slipped through their fingers. Under Jeff Brohm, Purdue struggles in the first 1⁄3 of the season, spends the middle 1⁄3 of the season figuring things out, and the final 1⁄3 of the season dominating. I was hopeful this season would be different, but the Penn State game felt like a replay of a few other early season disasters (the Nevada game in particular).

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO