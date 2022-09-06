Read full article on original website
Related
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Football: Penn State Review - Defensive Line
Man, what could have (should have?) been last Thursday night. Purdue still has everything to play for, but it feels like another important early season win slipped through their fingers. Under Jeff Brohm, Purdue struggles in the first 1⁄3 of the season, spends the middle 1⁄3 of the season figuring things out, and the final 1⁄3 of the season dominating. I was hopeful this season would be different, but the Penn State game felt like a replay of a few other early season disasters (the Nevada game in particular).
hammerandrails.com
Indiana State at Purdue Preview
After a tough opener that was a hard fought loss Purdue gets a bit of a break this week. All respect possible to Indiana State, but this game serves two purposes. First, the Sycamores will get a check to help finance their athletic department. Second, it is expected to be a tune-up for Purdue before the meat of the schedule hits.
hammerandrails.com
Was the Penn State Loss Jeff Brohm’s Fault?
After allowing the loss to Penn State simmer in our minds for a couple days Casey and I are back with our thoughts on the week 1 loss to the Nittany Lions. Both of us picked this as a Purdue victory so you can imagine our disappointment with the loss. This also may knock us out of the possible 10 win season that strangely enough both us predicted. There was no collusion!
Indiana basketball: Hoosiers land highest seed in Big Ten in updated ESPN Bracketology
Is Indiana basketball back to relevance? Joe Lunardi, ESPN’s resident “bracketologist”, placed the Hoosiers as the highest seed of all eight Big Ten teams in his latest ESPN Bracketology update. As we approach less than nine weeks from the 2022-23 college basketball season tips off, Indiana basketball...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wamwamfm.com
2022 Washington High School Homecoming Court
Meet your 2022 Washington High School Homecoming Court!. Front Row: (Senior Homecoming Representatives) Macy Niehaus, Elle Stowers, Ellie Matteson, Emma Kenworthy, Sydney Melton. Back Row: (Freshman) Ayla Owens, (Sophmore) Jasara Turner, (Junior) Canaj Ajradinoska. The Washington Hatchets will take on the Pike Central Chargers on September 16, 2022 at 7:00...
viatravelers.com
14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Lafayette, Indiana
Located 125 miles southeast of Chicago, Lafayette, Indiana, is a bustling city that is rich in national history and a wide array of cultures. Named for the famous French general and revolutionary war hero Marquis de Lafayette, the city was founded in 1825 on the bank of the Wabash River.
earnthenecklace.com
Footballer Aidan O’Connell Is Married! Meet His Wife, Jael O’Connell
Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell has recently joined the married athletes club. The footballer got hitched to his long-time girlfriend on July 30, 2022, in Spencer. It’s football season, and supporters want to know everything they can about Aidan O’Connell’s wife, Jael Johnson O’Connell. So, in this Jael O’Connell wiki, we look deep into her background.
Palmer Arena board fires general manager Joe Dunagan
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The general manager of Danville’s David S. Palmer Arena was fired – and the board chairman isn’t happy about it. He disagrees with the board’s decision to terminate Joe Dunagan without telling him first. “I was just totally blindsided by the whole thing, to be honest with you,” Board Chairman John […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 rape investigations underway on ISU’s campus
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University Police Department is investigating two reports of rape on campus. According to ISUPD’s daily crime log from September 7, two rape investigations are underway based on reports made on September 6. The crime log stated the first report stemmed from an alleged incident on August 20 at […]
Roam Around an Abandoned Indiana Sanatorium During the Day and Take a Flashlight Tour at Night
Have you ever wanted to see an abandoned place up close and personal? Here's how you can tour the old Indiana State Sanatorium. You've heard of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, but have you ever heard of Indiana State Sanatorium? Located in Rockville, Indiana is a big old abandoned building that used to be the Indiana State Sanatorium.
MyWabashValley.com
The Wabash Valley Musicians Hall of Fame 2022
Please join us to honor these musicians 12pm to 6pm, September 18, 2022 , Zorah Shrine, 420 N 7th St, Terre Haute, IN 47807. Tickets are $15 and available at The Music Shoppe at 1427 So. 25th St, State Farm Insurance at 400 E Margaret Ave Suite A.
4 arrested during football game on alcohol-related charges
Four people were arrested last night during the Purdue football game on alcohol-related charges. Purdue student Damian Barkas, 18, was arrested in Ross Ade Stadium on preliminary charges of minor consumption of alcohol and resisting law enforcement at 8:53 p.m., according to Purdue Police logs and online jail logs. He...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 59
First BJ’s Wholesale Club in Indiana coming to Noblesville
INDIANAPOLIS — Audrey McClelland of BJ’s Wholesale Club joined us Wednesday to talk about the perks of membership, including saving up to 25% off grocery store prices, 10 cents off a gallon of gas and having a one-stop shop for food, household items, clothes, books and more. McClelland...
If You Hear a Phone Ringing in This Indiana Cemetery Do Not Answer It
Ok, for the record, I consider ANY cemetery spooky, but experts in all things haunted, seem to think that this one in Terre Haute is extremely spooky. According to HauntedPlaces.Org, there are a couple of legendary ghosts that haunt the Highland Lawn Cemetery. Stiffy Green. The first one is about...
cbs4indy.com
Labor Day weekend events in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you plan on firing up the grill, soaking up the last of the summer sun or heading downtown… there are plenty of ways you can celebrate this Labor Day weekend. While it may well be the last of the summer holidays, after seeing what’s going...
wamwamfm.com
Car and Motorcycle Crash in Montgomery
A car and a motorcycle collided in Montgomery near N 650 E & E 350 N, resulting in injuries for the driver of the motorcycle. The subject was in the road when officers responded and was taken by AirEvac to St. Vincent’s in Evansville. The owner of the car...
12 arrested on OWI charges over Labor Day weekend
At least 12 people were arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated over Labor Day weekend. Xiatong Yao, 22, was pulled over by Purdue Police on South River Road around 4:41 a.m. Saturday. PUPD Capt. Song Kang said he drove through a red light and crossed over the centerline on the road. His eyes were reportedly red and watery, and he failed a field sobriety test. He was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Lawrence County woman killed in I-69 crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrence County woman was killed in a crash near Interstate 69 in Greene County Tuesday. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a 64-year-old man from Tennessee was driving a Honda Pilot south on I-69 just before 3:30 p.m. when he exited at U.S. 231, then crossed the road to get back onto the interstate.
Hamilton County celebrates the Great Squirrel Stampede of 1822
A once destructive part of Hamilton County's past is now a point of celebration for central Indiana Hoosiers.
Crashes close two area interstates early Thursday morning
CASEY, Ill. (WCIA) – Two Central Illinois interstates were closed after authorities report on serious crashes affecting travel on Thursday morning. The first crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night on I-70 east of Casey. Illinois State Police tell WCIA that a vehicle rear-ended a commercial motor vehicle which was parked on the side of […]
Comments / 0