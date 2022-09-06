Two people were injured in a crash Wednesday night on Interstate 5 north of Castle Rock. At about 10:15 p.m., a 2019 Kia Forte hit the 2021 Toyota Corolla in front of it as they were both driving southbound on I-5, according to the Washington State Patrol. The Kia continued off the right side of the road into the tree line, hitting a deer and a tree.

CASTLE ROCK, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO