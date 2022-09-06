Read full article on original website
thereflector.com
Kalama Fire on south side of Mount St. Helens estimated to be 4 acres in size
The Kalama Fire was estimated to be about 4 acres in size on Wednesday. The fire, located southeast of the Kalama Horse Camp on the south side of Mount St. Helens, was first discovered on the evening of Aug. 31. It is being managed as a type four fire, stated...
q13fox.com
When will fall weather arrive in the Puget Sound area?
FOX 13's Abby Acone breaks down a preview of what fall will look like in the Seattle area. FOX 13's Brian MacMillan says the weather will be in the upper 70s for your Wednesday, with some summer weather in the 80s coming this weekend.
‘Rotten odor’ closes Discovery Park while crews repair nearby sewage plant
Some closures are coming this week to Seattle’s Discovery Park, as park officials announce repairs on infrastructure at the West Point Treatment Plant with an unfortunate side effect: the smell of rotten eggs. King County officials announced the north and south beaches will close Wednesday at 3 a.m. due...
q13fox.com
Several exits to close for construction on northbound I-5 in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Several exits along northbound I-5 in Tacoma will be closed for construction this weekend. Starting 10 p.m. Friday, closures will move up northbound I-5 every day while crews resurface the off-ramps around the I-5 Puyallup River Bridge. The Washington State Department of Transportation urges drivers to plan ahead, as they expect major backups.
Chronicle
Construction Delays to Continue on Cowlitz River Bridge on Interstate 5
Residents and travelers on Interstate 5 near Toledo and Vader will need to keep planning ahead due to ongoing concrete patch work being done on the Cowlitz River Bridge. Work began at the end of August and is expected to be completed later this fall, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).
Chronicle
Mount Rainier Not Erupting, Park Service Says After Images Stir Interest
Early Wednesday morning, some Seattle area residents noticed what appeared to be volcanic venting occurring on Mount Rainier. Images of the mountain stirred interest online, with some concerned the activity was a precursor to an eruption. In a news release posted to the official Mount Rainier National Park Facebook page,...
Suspected impaired driver veers into deer, tree along I-5 in Cowlitz County
A man suspected of driving impaired and his passenger were injured Wednesday night after crashing on Interstate 5 in Cowlitz County, authorities said said.
The Suburban Times
Plan for weekend I-5 ramp closures at S. 38th Street, SR 16 and I-705 in Tacoma
TACOMA – Upcoming work on Interstate 5 ramps in Tacoma this weekend, Sept. 9 through Sept. 11, means travelers will need to plan to help prevent delays. Construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will refresh I-5 exits and on-ramps at South 38th Street and the northbound I-5 exit to I-705.
Chronicle
‘This Place Is Sacred to Us’: Offut Lake Landowners Want Higher Taxes to Fix Water Quality Issues
Over a dozen Offut Lake property owners told the Thurston County Board of Commissioners last week that they want to be taxed to help reduce toxic algae blooms and weed growth. The landowners spoke in support of their petition to form an Offut Lake Management District during a Board of Commissioner meeting.
Chronicle
Two Injured in Wednesday Night Crash North of Castle Rock
Two people were injured in a crash Wednesday night on Interstate 5 north of Castle Rock. At about 10:15 p.m., a 2019 Kia Forte hit the 2021 Toyota Corolla in front of it as they were both driving southbound on I-5, according to the Washington State Patrol. The Kia continued off the right side of the road into the tree line, hitting a deer and a tree.
KOMO News
Early-morning earthquake rocks Western Washington, measures at 3.8
POULSBO, Wash. — An earthquake shook the Puget Sound region early Thursday morning. The earthquake measured at 3.8 on the Richter Scale at 1:08 a.m. about 8 miles north of Poulsbo. Several KOMO News viewers called to say they felt it, including several in Seattle. It was primarily felt...
Residents report small rumble from 3.7 magnitude earthquake near Poulsbo
PORT LUDLOW, Wash. — The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN) and U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 3.7 magnitude earthquake in Jefferson County early Thursday morning. According to the USGS, the earthquake happened at 1:08 a.m. Thursday at a depth of about 14.6 miles, 8.6 miles northwest of Poulsbo.
US 101 reopens after deadly crash involving dump truck near Shelton
SHELTON, Wash. — Two people were killed and two others were “seriously injured” in a head-on crash involving a commercial dump truck on US Route 101 near Shelton Wednesday morning. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) said the dump truck rolled in the crash. Two other vehicles, a...
Body found near Green River in Kent
The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found near the Green River in Kent on Wednesday. A passerby told deputies they saw the body in the 25000 block of Frager Road. The sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation to uncover the circumstances behind the...
Multiple Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Pierce County (Pierce County, WA)
According to the Tacoma Police Department, a multi-vehicle collision occurred in Pierce County on Tuesday morning. The officials stated that a car and a Pierce Transit bus were involved in the collision. A car traveling eastbound on 38th Street crashed into the rear tire of the bus while taking a...
Chronicle
Thurston County Commissioners Join Hundreds Outside DNR Office in Rally to Save Washington’s ‘Legacy Forests’
“We’ve got the whole world in our hands, we’ve got to save our forests and public lands,” sang the Raging Grannies outside the Department of Natural Resources building on the Capitol Campus in Olympia on Tuesday. “Pressure the DNR and make demands, we’ve got the forest in our hands.”
waterlandblog.com
Firefighters extinguish blaze in homeless encampment Sunday
Puget Sound Fire and South King Fire & Rescue teamed up on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 to extinguish a homeless encampment fire in the 24300 block of Pacific Highway South in Kent (map below). Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away. The cause of the fire is...
gigharbornow.org
Harbor Happenings: Several “lasts” coming up this week
For many, Labor Day signals the end of summer as many seasonal activities wind down and indoor events begin. This week brings several “lasts,” and a couple of firsts to mark on the calendar:. Final Summer Sounds, farmers market. Summer Sounds at Skansie wraps up the season Tuesday,...
Coast Guard announces suspension of search after Seattle-area plane crash leaves 9 missing
The Coast Guard announced on Monday that it was suspending its search for nine people missing following a plane crash in the Seattle area that left one person dead. The Coast Guard said in a release on Sunday that they had responded to an incident of a float plane crash that occurred that afternoon in…
State Patrol re-opens 2 lanes of SB I-5 near Northgate amid vehicular homicide investigation
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) arrested a driver on suspicion of vehicular homicide Tuesday morning after a passenger car collided with two semi-trucks and another passenger car, leaving one dead. After closing all lanes of SB I-5 near the Northgate Way exit, troopers have re-opened two lanes of the interstate.
