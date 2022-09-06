ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

q13fox.com

When will fall weather arrive in the Puget Sound area?

FOX 13's Abby Acone breaks down a preview of what fall will look like in the Seattle area. FOX 13's Brian MacMillan says the weather will be in the upper 70s for your Wednesday, with some summer weather in the 80s coming this weekend.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Several exits to close for construction on northbound I-5 in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Several exits along northbound I-5 in Tacoma will be closed for construction this weekend. Starting 10 p.m. Friday, closures will move up northbound I-5 every day while crews resurface the off-ramps around the I-5 Puyallup River Bridge. The Washington State Department of Transportation urges drivers to plan ahead, as they expect major backups.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Construction Delays to Continue on Cowlitz River Bridge on Interstate 5

Residents and travelers on Interstate 5 near Toledo and Vader will need to keep planning ahead due to ongoing concrete patch work being done on the Cowlitz River Bridge. Work began at the end of August and is expected to be completed later this fall, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).
Chronicle

Mount Rainier Not Erupting, Park Service Says After Images Stir Interest

Early Wednesday morning, some Seattle area residents noticed what appeared to be volcanic venting occurring on Mount Rainier. Images of the mountain stirred interest online, with some concerned the activity was a precursor to an eruption. In a news release posted to the official Mount Rainier National Park Facebook page,...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Plan for weekend I-5 ramp closures at S. 38th Street, SR 16 and I-705 in Tacoma

TACOMA – Upcoming work on Interstate 5 ramps in Tacoma this weekend, Sept. 9 through Sept. 11, means travelers will need to plan to help prevent delays. Construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will refresh I-5 exits and on-ramps at South 38th Street and the northbound I-5 exit to I-705.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Two Injured in Wednesday Night Crash North of Castle Rock

Two people were injured in a crash Wednesday night on Interstate 5 north of Castle Rock. At about 10:15 p.m., a 2019 Kia Forte hit the 2021 Toyota Corolla in front of it as they were both driving southbound on I-5, according to the Washington State Patrol. The Kia continued off the right side of the road into the tree line, hitting a deer and a tree.
CASTLE ROCK, WA
KOMO News

Early-morning earthquake rocks Western Washington, measures at 3.8

POULSBO, Wash. — An earthquake shook the Puget Sound region early Thursday morning. The earthquake measured at 3.8 on the Richter Scale at 1:08 a.m. about 8 miles north of Poulsbo. Several KOMO News viewers called to say they felt it, including several in Seattle. It was primarily felt...
POULSBO, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Body found near Green River in Kent

The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found near the Green River in Kent on Wednesday. A passerby told deputies they saw the body in the 25000 block of Frager Road. The sheriff’s office is conducting a death investigation to uncover the circumstances behind the...
KENT, WA
waterlandblog.com

Firefighters extinguish blaze in homeless encampment Sunday

Puget Sound Fire and South King Fire & Rescue teamed up on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 to extinguish a homeless encampment fire in the 24300 block of Pacific Highway South in Kent (map below). Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away. The cause of the fire is...
KENT, WA
gigharbornow.org

Harbor Happenings: Several “lasts” coming up this week

For many, Labor Day signals the end of summer as many seasonal activities wind down and indoor events begin. This week brings several “lasts,” and a couple of firsts to mark on the calendar:. Final Summer Sounds, farmers market. Summer Sounds at Skansie wraps up the season Tuesday,...
GIG HARBOR, WA

