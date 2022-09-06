Read full article on original website
thejoltnews.com
Support your local artists this weekend in Tenino
Pablo Picasso once said, “The purpose of art is washing the dust of daily life off our souls.”. This weekend you can take a bath from the daily humdrum by visiting the Creative Market at 147 Olympia Street North featuring local artists in and around the region. There will...
Get lost: Kraken-themed corn maze will benefit charities
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — If you like the sound of whispering wind and rustling leaves as you lose yourself in the corn rows, love the Seattle Kraken — or both — this activity might be for you. This year, the design for the Stocker Farms corn maze will...
Kentucky Woman Shares Coolest Photos of Glass You’ll Ever See
Sandra Snow, who lives in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, just took the trip of lifetime to the Pacific Northwest. The trip was a Christmas present from her fiancé, Chris Plummer and, according to Sandra, it turned out to be "A M A Z I N G." That trip included a fun visit to Tunnel Beach in Oregon (in the photo above) and a sightseeing extravaganza in Seattle, Washington. See, Chris is from Ohio County as well, but lived in Washington for ten years before moving back home. Clearly, he knew all the must-see places to visit.
KING-5
Vashon Island is home to many unexpected gems
VASHON, Wash. — Tara Morgan, a barber who has learned her way around by making house calls on Vashon island takes Evening's Saint Bryan on what she calls "The Vashon Unexpected" Tour. "One of my favorite things about Vashon is it's kind of a make your own adventure kind...
thejoltnews.com
What's happening coming up for the 2nd week of September?
September is a very exciting month for us. Let us take a peek at some events next week that might interest you and your family. Hale Ekinci at SPSCC Leonor R. Fuller Gallery, August 29-September 23. Collaging together ﬁber techniques, found textiles, and images from family archives, the exhibition explores...
thejoltnews.com
Upcoming Events of Interest for Seniors:
How do you celebrate this special day? How did it come about?. In 1978, the United States Congress passed legislation proclaiming the first Sunday after Labor Day as National Grandparents Day, said Donna Butts, the executive director of Generations United. This organization focuses on intergenerational strategies. President Jimmy Carter signed the proclamation that began the observation.
Stay in This Sexy 1920s Vacation Cabin in Washington [PHOTOS]
If you’re looking to book a cozy romantic getaway this fall or winter, this cute little 1920s cabin is a perfect choice. This Hood Canal hideaway has been recently remodeled and sits in the woods perched on the shores of Hood Canal near Seabeck, Washington. Imagine relaxing in the...
seattlemet.com
Property Watch: An Artsy Houseboat with Vaulted Ceilings
We’re approaching the end of houseboat listing season, but there are still some adorable homes available on the lake—including the Haida Bird, an intricate and offbeat home docked a few blocks up the shoreline northeast of Gas Works Park. The boat, created in 2005 by small Port Townsend–based...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
MOD Pizza hopes to capture busy parents during back-to-school season with its latest offer
For most families, back-to-school means pizza. Really, all seasons mean pizza for families with young children, but the fast-casual MOD Pizza is positioning to win busy parents who need help getting dinner on the table this time of year. Seattle-based MOD Pizza, for example, on Wednesday rolled out a limited-time...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Looking Back: Deception Pass, before and after
For me, old books hold a special place in my heart. A few years ago, as a volunteer at Humble House, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society’s library at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park, I was straightening some of the books on the shelves, when I found treasure in the form of a photo in a 1912 publication. Now in public domain, the book was published by Robert A. Reid of Seattle—also compiled and written by him.
thejoltnews.com
Local theater group to break ground on new theatre hall site
Tenino Young-at-Heart Theater (TYT) will unveil its plans for its community theater building on Saturday, September 10, at 2 p.m. at the building site on Sussex Avenue between Keithahn and Ritter Streets, Tenino. “Thanks to the donation of a generous supporter in 2021,” said the group’s press release, “TYT was...
Another Seattle Diner Permanently Closes: 'We'll Forever Be Grateful'
'We wouldn't take back this experience for anything in the world,' the owners said in a heartfelt Instagram post.
The Suburban Times
Record Breaking Adoptions for Tacoma Animal Shelter
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County set a record-breaking milestone with the most adoptions in a single month in over 20 years. The shelter had a total of 701 adoptions in August, with 422 of those adoptions occurring during...
Washington State has only striking teachers nationwide; educators share similar concerns
Washington State is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now. (Though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month.) Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
425magazine.com
Tacoma's Iconic Windhover Farm for Sale
An iconic Tacoma estate recently went on the market for $4.9 million. Windhover Farm is the brainchild of Tacoma business magnate James Wiborg, who got his start in manufacturing. In addition to founding Western Plastics, Wiborg also is notable for serving as president of United Pacific Company and heading a Van Meter & Rogers merger that resulted in the present-day chemical distribution company Univar.
thejoltnews.com
Called by the sirens?
Port of Olympia officials are reassuring community members of the noise that will be coming this Friday evening at the docks. “When you see lights flashing and hear sirens sounding on the Port of Olympia docks on Sept. 9, 7:45 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., there’s no need to be alarmed!,” the Port assured. “It is not an emergency, but rather a celebration.”
thejoltnews.com
Old building in review for a mixed-use commercial space Capitol Way in Olympia
Olympia Site Plan Review Committee reviewed the possible adaptive reuse of a three-story office building at 521 Capitol Way S Wednesday, September 7. Project Architect Roussa Cassel said the proposal is to renovate the building on the corner of Capitol and Legion Way during the committee’s pre-submission conference Wednesday, September 7.
southsoundmag.com
KettleFish Comes to Gig Harbor
Get ready to enjoy seafood the KettleFish way with the launch of a soon-to-open location at 7806 Pioneer Way in Gig Harbor. After debuting about three years ago on Kitsap Peninsula at Dyes Inlet in Old Town Silverdale, the restaurant is bringing its unique steam kettle cooking and casual seafood dining to the Harbor.
q13fox.com
When will fall weather arrive in the Puget Sound area?
FOX 13's Abby Acone breaks down a preview of what fall will look like in the Seattle area. FOX 13's Brian MacMillan says the weather will be in the upper 70s for your Wednesday, with some summer weather in the 80s coming this weekend.
MyNorthwest.com
Local hospice nurse says death is not what you see in the movies
In our culture, death can be a taboo topic. For those who haven’t witnessed it up close, the only reference might be seeing death on TV or in movies. “I would love some kind of realness about death for people,” said Katie Bracken, a hospice nurse from University Place.
