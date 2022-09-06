ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Nick Kyrgios and Ajla Tomljanović fly flag for Australia as US Open draws open up

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H0ukM_0hjNSlJj00
Nick Kyrgios and Ajla Tomjlanovic will both play for a place in the semi-finals at the US Open on Tuesday (Wednesday AEST).

A lot has happened for Australian tennis players at Flushing Meadows in the past 38 years. There has been heartbreak and breakthroughs, near-misses and titles. Sam Stosur went all the way in 2011, Lleyton Hewitt in 2001, Pat Rafter in 1997 and ‘98.

One thing, though, hasn’t happened. Australia has not had both a man and woman in the final eight of the US Open singles competition at the same time. Not since Pat Cash and Wendy Turnbull in 1984.

In 2022, Nick Kyrgios and Ajla Tomljanović have ensured it will occur again, with both to continue their tilt in earnest on Wednesday morning (AEST). And the purple patch could yet continue, as the pointy end of the draw opens up for both players.

Kyrgios, on the fast track to qualifying for a second consecutive grand slam final after his run to this year’s Wimbledon decider, is in a rich vein of form after stunning world No 1 Daniil Medvedev in four sets on Monday. The 27-year-old’s fourth-round win not only means he moves back into the world’s top 20 but also that he replaces Alex de Minaur as Australia’s No 1.

He will next meet another Russian in 27th seed Karen Khachanov, who has a 1-1 record against Kyrgios but is backing up from a taxing five-setter against Spaniard Pablo Carreño Busta.

Success against Khachanov will mean a semi-final against 13th seed Matteo Berrettini or fifth seed Casper Ruud. Given Rafael Nadal’s loss to American Frances Tiafoe on Tuesday, the sole favourite on the other side of the draw is now Carlos Alcaraz.

“Now I’ve won two against two quality opponents I’ve been able to showcase [my talent],” Kyrgios said. “There’s a lot of celebrities here, a lot of important people here watching. I wanted to get on that court and show them I am able to put my head down and play and win these big matches.

“For the tennis world I think it’s important as well. People were really starting to doubt my ability to pull out matches like this at majors. It hasn’t been easy dealing with all the criticism. I’m just proud of the way that I’ve bounced back after everything, honestly. I’ve been in some really tough situations mentally, and in some really scary places.

“I just sat there in the locker room after and I’m just super proud of the performance because there was really a time where I didn’t think I was capable of producing and doing this any more.”

Tomljanović is on a similarly head-turning roll, having ended Serena Williams’s decorated career in round three before executing a round-of-16 fightback from 5-2 down in the first set against Liudmila Samsonova to claim it on a tie-break and then beat the Russian 6-1 in the second set. The win guarantees her a career-high ranking inside the world’s top 35.

The 29-year-old will now face Tunisian fifth seed and Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur on the hunt for maiden a grand slam semi-final berth, in the knowledge she has the resilience to win under the spotlight. Defeat Jabeur, and Tomljanović will face either American 12th seed Coco Gauff or French 17th seed Caroline Garcia in the semis.

While reluctant to properly consider her chances of going all the way, she acknowledged her success has brought with it more ambition.

“I definitely don’t have the feeling that maybe I had last year where I was maybe a little bit ­satisfied with making the quarters at majors for the first time,” she said. “Now I’m obviously great and happy – first time in the US Open – but I’m feeling still really hungry, which I like.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Here come Miss Ann’: Black people know the likes of Margaret Court all too well

Tennis fans had yet to shed their party clothes from the Serena Williams farewell fest when Margaret Court crashed the party and released a funk that got folks up in arms. In an interview with the Daily Telegraph’s Oliver Brown published on Monday, Court said of Serena, “I’ve admired her as a player … But I don’t think she has ever admired me.” Has Court called Serena to express this admiration? If not, why speculate what Serena may or may not feel? In the interview Court – a 24-time grand slam singles champion – also raises her issues with Serena’s sportsmanship, abilities after giving birth and the comforts of life on tour in the modern era.
TENNIS
The Guardian

Nick Kyrgios fined again for racket-smashing finale at US Open

Nick Kyrgios has been fined $14,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct following his US Open quarter-final loss to Karen Khachanov, when the fiery Australian demolished two rackets after the defeat. The fine was the largest levelled by the tournament so far this year and brings Kyrgios’s total up to $32,500 for his...
TENNIS
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Tennis Star Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe has been absolutely electric in this year's US Open, much to the delight of his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield. Broomfield has been supporting Tiafoe throughout the final Grand Slam tournament of the year. As you'd expect, Broomfield was fired up after Tiafoe upset Rafael Nadal at Arthur Ashe Stadium...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Coco Gauff
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Pat Rafter
brides.com

Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline

They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
TENNIS
The Independent

Nick Kyrgios and his US Open outburst showed he is now trapped by a fear of failure

The demolition began within moments of match point. Nick Kyrgios started with the racket in his hand, pounding it into the court four times, each smash breaking through the hush that had quickly descended among the midnight crowd. Then he found a second and wrecked it too, almost splitting it in half, its bent frame telling the story of a plan that had gone to pieces. After wanting to give New York a show in his US Open quarter-final against Karen Khachanov, this final act of destruction was the closest Kyrgios got to producing his explosive game. It was...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Australian#Russian#Spaniard#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Carlos Alcaraz hits shot of the tournament at US Open

Carlos Alcaraz is known for his impressive “tweener” shots on the court. On Wednesday at the US Open, he impressed by going behind-the-back. Alcaraz was facing Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals of the tournament Wednesday. Sinner was serving down 6-5 in the second set and trying to hold. He served Alcaraz out wide, causing a short return near the service line. Sinner then smacked a forehand towards the middle of the court. Alcaraz was running where he thought the ball was going and actually overran the ball, causing him to go behind his back for the shot.
TENNIS
AOL Corp

Serena Williams gets well-earned rest following US Open exit

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams has reached her break point — she caught up on her rest following her last match at the U.S. Open. The 40-year-old Williams posted a photo on Instagram Monday of herself under a “Moana” blanket and seemingly asleep as she used a stuffed animal as a pillow. The mother of 5-year-old Olympia, Williams wrote, “How was your weekend? This was mine."
NFL
The Guardian

The Guardian

435K+
Followers
99K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy