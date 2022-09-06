Finding a unique way to capture both the history of America and the antics of a reality show, the History Channel found success in American Pickers. Featuring hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, the pair traveled all over the country, finding and educating viewers on a past many of them didn’t even know existed. From cars to children’s toys, the series incorporated hundreds of years’ worth of history into a single episode. And with 23 seasons and over 300 episodes, American Pickers appeared to be a hit until the announcement of Fritz’s firing. Since the departure of Fritz, the series found itself struggling with viewers, even with Wolfe returning. Still, as the ratings aren’t what they used to be, recently, Mike Wolfe dropped a hint about what the future might hold.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO