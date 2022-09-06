Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Local Restaurant Hostess Finalist in Nationwide Contest
Chillicothe – A “Best Host” contest is going on nationally and one of Chillicothe’s own is a front runner. A few weeks ago a local Chillicothe restaurant reported a contest was occurring nationwide for front-of-house host employees and the company submitted several employees for the contest. On Wednesday Gina was selected as 1 of the 5 finalists out of THOUSANDS of submissions. Gina is the ONLY finalist from Ohio.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe Utility Director announces new road closure
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Sewer repairs continue on Chillicothe’s east side. The city Utility Director Brad Long announced Thursday that East Water Street will be closed from Sycamore Street to Rose Street. The closure, Long said, goes into effect today. Anyone with questions regarding the ongoing repair project can...
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Are you looking for some fantastic donuts in Ohio?. If so, you should visit these places in the state. This long-running bakery in central Ohio is known for their great cookies, pies, and of course, donuts. Check out their delectable apple fritters, Davy Crockett (a cinnamon braided donut with maple frosting), honey buns, and peanut butter cream filled donuts. They also have other goodies like Hungarian strudel, cream horns, maple pecan braids, and more.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
-Local News
Dewayne Eddie Scaggs, 51, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 as a... Pike Sheriff holding food drive for battered women. Pike County Sheriff Charles S. Reader is hosting a food drive later this month to benefit... by The Guardian. October 1, 2020.
614now.com
Peach Cobbler Factory announces location of first-ever Columbus restaurant
The Peach Cobbler Factory is coming to Columbus, and now we know where. The popular national chain for cobbler, cinnamon rolls, banana pudding and more announced its intent to come to Columbus earlier this year, but did not initially provide a location. Late last week, however, the Peach Cobbler Factory...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
BREAKING: Crash leaves biker in serious condition in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Emergency crews responded to the intersection of High Street and West Second Street Thursday afternoon to a motor vehicle accident. The call came into dispatchers shortly after 11:30 a.m. regarding a motorcycle that had been struck by another vehicle. At least one person was injured in...
myfox28columbus.com
City of Circleville issues dead woman notice to demolish property in response to complaint
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — A dead woman in Circleville now has two weeks left to respond to a "Notice of Demolition Order" issued by the city's Public Service Department. City leaders issued the order after neighbors started calling ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers regarding a hazardous property on Hayward Street. The three-bedroom home once owned by Nora Copley was destroyed by fire last March. According to the Pickaway County Auditor, Copley is still the owner of record.
Times Gazette
Parts of N. West St. closed
One-block sections of North West Street will be closed in Hillsboro for the next few months as part of a waterline replacement project. The project area runs from West Main Street to Fenner Avenue and is scheduled to take 90 to 120 days to complete, according to Hillsboro Public Works Superintendent Shawn Adkins.
Woman shot in neck while driving in Milo-Grogan neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old woman was shot in the neck on Wednesday while driving in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. Officers responded to the area of E. Fifth Avenue and I-71 around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found a woman, 30, suffering […]
WSAZ
Ohio River Revival in Ironton this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Summer might be wrapping up, but it’s still the perfect time for live music. Bob Delong stopped by First Look at Four to talk about Ohio River Revival, a free concert on the Ironton River Front this weekend. You can learn more here.
614now.com
Columbus bar and grill officially closes after more than 30 years
This weekend marked the end of an era. On Sept. 7, the longtime Columbus bar, grill and nightlife spot Rosie O’Grady’s officially closed its doors after operating for more than three decades. The bar and eatery was located at 2411 Morse Rd. on the city’s far North Side....
Farm and Dairy
EHD-positive deer have been found in 13 Ohio counties
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of epizootic hemorrhagic disease in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting deer, and the...
WSYX ABC6
25-year-old killed in east Columbus bar shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 25-year-old man has died following a shooting outside an east Columbus bar Thursday morning. The shooting happened at Donericks Pub House, located along East Broad Street just before 1 a.m. Police arrived on scene and found Allen Wright, 25, who had been shot multiple...
Broad Street intersection closed after multiple-vehicle crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — E. Broad Street between Maplewood Avenue and Robinwood Avenue was shut down on Wednesday due to a four-car crash. Four cars were involved in a crash at the intersection of E. Broad Street and Collingwood Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Whitehall Police. Authorities had advised drivers to […]
Ohio Is Getting the Country’s First Urban Via Ferrata
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Five miles northwest of downtown Columbus, Ohio, a once unremarkable limestone cliff is about to make an innovative mark on the world of outdoor recreation. The wall, part of...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Vehicle fire shuts down route 23 in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters are battling a vehicle fire along route 23 in Pickaway County. According to initial reports, a sedan was on fire in the median just north of South Bloomfield. Crews on the scene said the southbound lanes of the highway were currently closed due to...
5 transported to local hospitals after Hilltop crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five people were transported to local hospitals after a car crash in the Hilltop neighborhood on Tuesday. Police responded to the scene around 6 p.m. on Tuesday after at least two cars collided at S. Powell Avenue and Fremont Street, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Two people were transported […]
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Columbus Area
If you're in the mood for a burger, you should check out these places in Columbus. If you're looking for a delicious burger, you should visit this joint. Fans of smash-burgers will love the classic burger, which has their special sauce, American cheese, shaved onion, iceberg lettuce, and house pickle. Other tasty options include the mushroom & swiss, which also has lemon thyme mayo, shaved onion, iceberg lettuce, and house pickle; spicy boi, which is topped with sambal jam, pimento cheese, shaved onion, and house pickle; and pastrami bacon, which also has the special sauce, American cheese, shaved onion, iceberg lettuce, and house pickle. If you're gluten-intolerant, they also have gluten-free buns.
Jackson, Ohio police crack down on illegally ‘reserved’ Apple Festival parking
JACKSON, OH (WOWK) – The Jackson Police Department in Ohio says they will be actively patroling the streets during the Apple Festival for illegally blocked off parking. According to JPD Chief Brett Hinsch, they often see objects blocking street parking in front of homes and businesses such as cones, chairs, ropes, recycling bins, saw horses, […]
