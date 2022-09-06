Read full article on original website
Details emerge on murder investigation following arrest
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– More information has come out on the investigation of a murder that led to an arrest Wednesday night in Terre Haute. Richard Sandlin was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of Donald Riley, who was shot and killed at a home in the 1100 block of 8th […]
Police identify weekend Terre Haute murder victim as search continues for suspect
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the person killed in a weekend shooting. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, Donald Riley, from Terre Haute, was the person killed on 8th Avenue. The shooting happened Saturday night. Terre Haute Police are searching for Richard "Tony" Sandlin in connection...
Daviess Co. Arrest Report
Robert Peters, 50, of Linton, was arrested by the Daviess Co. Sheriffs Department on counts of OVWI Controlled Substance, OVWI Endangerment, Possession of a Schedule II Substance, and Possession of a Schedule III Substance. Bond was set at $2,500. Current Jail Population: 155.
Marshall officials warn as fake cash reported in the community
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Officials are warning people in Marshall, Illinois, about counterfeit bills. A bank contacted the Marshall Chamber of Commerce about fake $100 bills being used at a local business. The chamber is now warning people how to identify them. You'll want to look for hidden watermark lines,...
New information released in Parke County murder investigation
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Parke County deputies made an arrest in a death investigation. The sheriff's office arrested 54-year-old Angela Thomas of Indianapolis on Saturday. That's after discovering the body of Timothy Tomey on Friday. Tomey's body was found in a camper parked on Hideaway Lane in eastern Parke...
Officials identify the man who died in Labor Day drowning in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Conservation officers released the name of a man who died at Sullivan Park and Lake on Labor Day. Police say 45-year-old Nkosi Ziba had gone underwater and did not resurface. Divers used sonar equipment and found his body. Ziba was from Paxton in Sullivan County.
Joliet man charged in rape of 18-year-old IU student
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 27-year-old man has been arrested by the Bloomington Police Department after an 18-year-old woman told officers she was sexually assaulted in a parking garage on Sept. 1. Andre J. Hardy of Joliet, Illinois, was arrested at 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday. Hardy was taken into custody in Joliet and is awaiting extradition […]
Parke Co. couple charged with neglect, drug charges
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people have been arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent among other drug-related charges. According to court documents, Crystal Pope, 36, as well as Wade Bumgarner, 36, were arrested following a search of their residence on Main Street in Marshall, Indiana on September 6. During the search, deputies […]
Rockville man arrested, accused of driving over four times the legal alcohol limit
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Rockville man is facing charges after police said he drove drunk - over four times the legal limit. The traffic stop happened on Monday night just after 9:30 near U.S 41 and Parkway Drive. That is where the Rockville Police Department pulled 50-year-old Christopher Bollenbacher.
Vincennes man sentenced to federal prison time for trafficking drugs from California to Indiana
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vincennes man was sentenced to federal prison time after he was convicted of drug trafficking. The Department of Justice says 54-year-old Christopher Wrought will spend over 11 years in prison. Wrought entered a guilty plea after he was busted for trafficking meth. Police in...
Man arrested on Child Molesting charges
A Sullivan County man is facing Child Molesting charges. 25-year-old Bryce Robinson allegedly molested a girl under the age of 14. Indiana State Police report that an arrest warrant was issued for him after the Sullivan County Prosecutor reviewed an investigation. He was taken into custody without incident over Labor...
Son Charged With Killing Mother By Shoving Her Down
TERRE HAUTE, Ind.—A shove may be what caused the death of a woman in Terre Haute. Her son is charged with her murder. Court documents say Kevin Stevenson got into an argument with his mother, Etta, Aug. 19. During the argument he shoved her, she fell and hit the back of her head. That injury was what caused her death Sept. 2.
Crashes close two area interstates early Thursday morning
CASEY, Ill. (WCIA) – Two Central Illinois interstates were closed after authorities report on serious crashes affecting travel on Thursday morning. The first crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night on I-70 east of Casey. Illinois State Police tell WCIA that a vehicle rear-ended a commercial motor vehicle which was parked on the side of […]
Man sentenced for gun, drug offenses
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to gun and drug charges in Vermilion County. Lerone Johnson was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and delivery of a controlled substance. The charges stemmed from two separate crimes Johnson admitted to committing in […]
One dead, three hurt in Greene County crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and three more were hurt after a Tuesday crash in Greene County. It happened on I-69 and 231. The Greene County Sheriff's office says the driver of a vehicle was going south on I-69 and got off at the 231 exit.
