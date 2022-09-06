ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

WTWO/WAWV

Details emerge on murder investigation following arrest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– More information has come out on the investigation of a murder that led to an arrest Wednesday night in Terre Haute. Richard Sandlin was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of Donald Riley, who was shot and killed at a home in the 1100 block of 8th […]
wamwamfm.com

Daviess Co. Arrest Report

Robert Peters, 50, of Linton, was arrested by the Daviess Co. Sheriffs Department on counts of OVWI Controlled Substance, OVWI Endangerment, Possession of a Schedule II Substance, and Possession of a Schedule III Substance. Bond was set at $2,500. Current Jail Population: 155.
vincennespbs.org

Domestic battery charges upgraded to murder

A man facing domestic battery charges is now charged with murder. 55-year-old Kevin Stevenson was arrested last month after allegedly shoving his mother, 83-year-old Etta Stevenson at their residence in Northern Vigo County. She fell and hit her head. The alleged crime took place on August 19th. Ms. Stevenson died...
WTHI

Marshall officials warn as fake cash reported in the community

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Officials are warning people in Marshall, Illinois, about counterfeit bills. A bank contacted the Marshall Chamber of Commerce about fake $100 bills being used at a local business. The chamber is now warning people how to identify them. You'll want to look for hidden watermark lines,...
WTHI

New information released in Parke County murder investigation

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Parke County deputies made an arrest in a death investigation. The sheriff's office arrested 54-year-old Angela Thomas of Indianapolis on Saturday. That's after discovering the body of Timothy Tomey on Friday. Tomey's body was found in a camper parked on Hideaway Lane in eastern Parke...
WTHI

Terre Haute man faces murder charge, accused of killing his mom

VIGO COUNTY, Imd. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man will face charges for allegedly killing his own mom. The Vigo County Sheriff's Office arrested Kevin Stevenson. The investigation started on August 19 when police were called to a Vigo County home for a domestic battery. That is where Kevin Stevenson...
WGN News

Joliet man charged in rape of 18-year-old IU student

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 27-year-old man has been arrested by the Bloomington Police Department after an 18-year-old woman told officers she was sexually assaulted in a parking garage on Sept. 1. Andre J. Hardy of Joliet, Illinois, was arrested at 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday. Hardy was taken into custody in Joliet and is awaiting extradition […]
WTWO/WAWV

Parke Co. couple charged with neglect, drug charges

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people have been arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent among other drug-related charges. According to court documents, Crystal Pope, 36, as well as Wade Bumgarner, 36, were arrested following a search of their residence on Main Street in Marshall, Indiana on September 6. During the search, deputies […]
vincennespbs.org

Man arrested on Child Molesting charges

A Sullivan County man is facing Child Molesting charges. 25-year-old Bryce Robinson allegedly molested a girl under the age of 14. Indiana State Police report that an arrest warrant was issued for him after the Sullivan County Prosecutor reviewed an investigation. He was taken into custody without incident over Labor...
WIBC.com

Son Charged With Killing Mother By Shoving Her Down

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.—A shove may be what caused the death of a woman in Terre Haute. Her son is charged with her murder. Court documents say Kevin Stevenson got into an argument with his mother, Etta, Aug. 19. During the argument he shoved her, she fell and hit the back of her head. That injury was what caused her death Sept. 2.
MyWabashValley.com

‘Person of interest’ sought after Terre Haute shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police have identified a person of interest following a shooting Saturday night in the 1100 block of 8th Avenue in Terre Haute. Terre Haute Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of Richard “Tony” Sandlin in connection to the incident. “If you see...
WCIA

Crashes close two area interstates early Thursday morning

CASEY, Ill. (WCIA) – Two Central Illinois interstates were closed after authorities report on serious crashes affecting travel on Thursday morning. The first crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night on I-70 east of Casey. Illinois State Police tell WCIA that a vehicle rear-ended a commercial motor vehicle which was parked on the side of […]
WCIA

Man sentenced for gun, drug offenses

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to gun and drug charges in Vermilion County. Lerone Johnson was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and delivery of a controlled substance. The charges stemmed from two separate crimes Johnson admitted to committing in […]
WTHI

One dead, three hurt in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and three more were hurt after a Tuesday crash in Greene County. It happened on I-69 and 231. The Greene County Sheriff's office says the driver of a vehicle was going south on I-69 and got off at the 231 exit.
WTHR

Lawrence County woman killed in I-69 crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrence County woman was killed in a crash near Interstate 69 in Greene County Tuesday. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a 64-year-old man from Tennessee was driving a Honda Pilot south on I-69 just before 3:30 p.m. when he exited at U.S. 231, then crossed the road to get back onto the interstate.
