TERRE HAUTE, Ind.—A shove may be what caused the death of a woman in Terre Haute. Her son is charged with her murder. Court documents say Kevin Stevenson got into an argument with his mother, Etta, Aug. 19. During the argument he shoved her, she fell and hit the back of her head. That injury was what caused her death Sept. 2.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO