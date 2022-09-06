Read full article on original website
The Man Who Hasn't Bathed for Almost 70 Years Looks for Love
Amou Haji shocked the world when it was reported that the eighty-year-old Iranian bachelor was looking for love. Amou hasn’t washed or showered for over six decades. Not only did he have an aversion to cleanliness, but he also hated eating clean food and drink. He ate roadkill for food; his favorite dish was a rotten porcupine. In addition, Amou smoked animal feces from a pipe whenever he wanted to sit and relax.
Miracle baby born with two heads, two hearts, and three hands
A baby was born with two heads, two hearts, and three hands in the Ratnam district of Madhya Pradesh in India. The child, which had its third hand in the back in between its heads, was born to a woman named Shaheen Khan. Shaheen was left speechless when she saw her first child after being told she would have twins.
Mom Gives Birth To Baby The Size Of A Toddler
Mothers love to complain to their children about all of the pain that they went through to bring them into this world. While most mothers are making good-natured jokes, there are some mothers who can legitimately complain a bit. Take the mother in this story, for instance. She took to TikTok to open up about her past experiences and you won’t be able to believe what she has to say.
Cancer warning: Popular drink equates to five to 10 cigarettes
The grim reality about cancer is that anyone can get it. That’s not to say that the risk is not modifiable. A range of lifestyle factors have been associated with an increased risk of cancer. Drinking a bottle of wine has been implicated in a way that causes some consternation.
The ‘best’ drink for diabetes – lowers high blood sugar levels by 30%
It adds” People with diabetes insipidus also have a heightened dehydration risk, but this is not linked to high blood glucose levels.”. Diabetes insipidus is a rare condition where you pee a lot and often feel thirsty. If you find water uninspiring, why not spruce it up with a...
Golden Retriever's Trick of Mimicking Other Animals Is Downright Impressive
One of the things kids learn growing up is what sounds different animals make. Once they know the different sounds, you can start asking them. They'll start rattling off barks, meows and moos. You get so excited because it's honestly just as big of accomplishment to learn as it is memorizing colors and ABCs. The craziest part is that kids aren't the only ones who learn about different animal sounds. Turns out dogs can do it too!
Tiny Chihuahua's Response to Realizing She's Going on an Adventure Is Just Precious
There are perks to having dogs of every size, but owners of teacup pups tend to love how easy is it to travel with them. Luckily, some of those dogs love traveling, too! Just take a look at @pennythebluechi, an adorable little lady who cannot wait to accompany her parents on their latest adventure. By the looks of the video, they look just as happy to have her along!
Video of Little Bird Claiming Kitten As Her Own Gives Us All the Feels
Nothing is more delightful than duos of unlikely friends. When two animals are usually at odds with each other, but, in an unusual occurrence, turn out to be pals, it is so heartwarming! One duo that would usually resemble the relationship Tweety and Sylvester Pussycat in Looney Tunes are choosing friendship instead, which we get a glimpse of in one recent TikTok.
Great Pyrenees 'Scolds' Newfoundland for 'Messing With His Goats' and It's Too Cute
If there's one thing that we've learned from watching one video on TikTok, it's don't mess with one Great Pyrenees' goats! The dog was not having it when a Newfie (that's Newfoundland) was trying to mess with his BFFs and he wasn't afraid to let her know it. Now video of the Great Pyrenees showing the Newfie the door has people cracking up online.
Video of Two Cockatoos Playing 'Peek-a-Boo' Is a Total Breath of Fresh Air
When you think of the different kinds of games animals play, your mind most likely thinks of tug-of-war, fetch or keep-away. Yes, those are dog games but that's what we think of because dogs are normally the most playful. But of course, other animals can love games and toys just as much. One animal in particular that we didn't expect to be so playful was the cockatoo. We all know they're vocal creatures. And now thanks to a video from TikTok user @housechickens, we're seeing them in a different, playful light.
Video of Cat Casually Walking Home With 'His Buddy' Totally Made Our Day
When we were kids, we always loved having a best friend who lived in the same neighborhood as us. Any time we were bored or wanted to get into some mischief, we knew our neighborhood bestie is the first one we would turn to. Outdoor cats seem to have a similar mindset, as seen with one neighborhood duo in Norway.
Service Dog's Unbreakable Bond With Her Kitten Is Too Precious for Words
There is nothing more special than seeing your pet embrace a new member of the family. It doesn't always work out that way! But when it does, it's not only heartwarming — it's such a relief. On Instagram, one woman is celebrating the blossoming friendship between her service dog Autumn and her new kitten Trixie. And we're so thankful that she shared this adorable footage of their relationship.
First Time Rescue Dog Is Comfortable Enough to Give Mom Kisses Has Us in Tears
With a new pet, every milestone you reach together is an important one. Sometimes, though, there's that extra special 'first' that tugs on your heartstrings more than normal...even if it's not your dog!. All of TikTok has been in awe of @marxmichelle's viral video with MJ, her Australian Cattle Dog...
Chihuahua's Adorable Way of Begging Mom for Chicken Is Winning Everyone Over
Dogs can be fairly predictable. When they want food, they're usually going to beg for it until their owners give in or they are shooed out of the room. One pup took her request for a taste of chicken a step further in this hilarious video. TikTok user @ericaroslyn recently...
Video of Mastiff Rummaging Around in Mom's Closet Is Too Cute to Resist
While we love our dogs very much, we're the first to admit they can be some serious troublemakers. They love to stick their noses in unusual places, and it can lead to some unexpected situations. One dog was causing some mischief at home, and his reaction to getting caught is too good.
Sheep Patiently Waits for Livestock Guardian Puppy to Give Her Kisses in Sweet Video
TikTok user @blueheronfarms has a 5-month-old Livestock Guard Dog who is in training. Based on a recent clip, we'd say the dog seems comfortable enough being in the barn with the sheep and lambs but she still seems a little distracted. We wouldn't say she's fully embraced all the animals yet. It takes time! On the plus side, some of the animals are already loving on her!
Video of Bunny Playfully Chasing the Family Cat Is Downright Adorable
Have you ever heard of a bunny being best friends with a cat? We definitely haven't, but we totally believe it's possible after watching a viral video on TikTok. The footage shows two pals — one bun and one cat — having the best time playing around together. And when you see the footage you'll crack up over the unique dynamic these two have.
Dogs' On-Point Reactions to Hearing the Words 'Peanut Butter' Make Us LOL
We need to give our dogs more credit for how slick and smart they are. Besides learning tricks, they picked up on some of the words we say - outside, walk, treat, etc. Whether or not they want to listen to some of the words we say, no that's a different story. LOL! Let's just call it selective hearing. One thing we all know is that hearing works anytime there's food involved!
New York City Dog Shelter in 'Crisis Mode' Is Desperate for People to Foster or Adopt
The Animal Care Centers of NYC, known on TikTok as @nycacc, is sending out a cry for help as shelters in the city are in 'crisis mode' due to the overcrowding of animals. In a recent TikTok, the ACC said their shelters specifically need help with the overpopulation of dogs. The worst part is that this isn't just a New York City problem. It's, unfortunately, happening all across the country.
Dalmatian's Reaction to Hearing a Brass Band Leaves His Mom in Stitches
Dogs can have some very funny reactions to new and unusual events, especially when they are young and are still having a lot of first experiences. As dog owners, we always look forward to those moments to witness their hilarious reactions. One woman captured footage of her dog experiencing a 'first' and we can't stop laughing.
