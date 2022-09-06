Read full article on original website
Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse
When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
Cubs explore Ben Zobrist return in baseball ops role
Can Jed Hoyer recreate continuity that bridges the 2016 championship with his "next great Cubs team" even after jettisoning the entire core of that team?. If so, part of the process may already be underway. The Cubs president said he talked this summer with 2016 World Series MVP Ben Zobrist...
Yankees could have to fend off arch-rival for Aaron Judge on monster extension
The New York Yankees may be struggling to put together wins at the present moment, but star slugger Aaron Judge continues to rake, hitting his 54th homer of the season against the Minnesota Twins on Monday afternoon. In fact, Judge has elevated his batting average to .302, tied for 11th...
Watch: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. throws runner out with smooth behind-the-back toss
Since a position change to first base, Toronto Blue Jays' first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has seen a marginal improvement in his defensive game over the past few seasons. With some increased confidence in the field, the fourth-year pro might be getting a little cocky. On Wednesday night against the...
Cubs get tough Willson Contreras update
The Chicago Cubs placed All-Star catcher Willson Contreras on the 10-day IL with an ankle sprain, per Meghan Montemurro. Michael Hermosillo was activated from the IL and Nicholas Padilla was designated for assignment in a pair of corresponding moves. Contreras is arguably the best offensive catcher in baseball. He was...
Shohei Ohtani had awesome gesture for position player who struck him out
In addition to being a standout pitcher and a standout hitter, Shohei Ohtani is also a standout sportsman. The Los Angeles Angels sensation Ohtani went viral this week because of his cool gesture for Detroit Tigers infielder Koby Clemens. With Detroit trailing the Angels 9-0 heading into the eighth inning on Monday, they turned to the position player Clemens to pitch the frame. Clemens responded by somehow striking out Ohtani, who had already homered twice in the contest, on a 68 mph floater. Clemens got Ohtani looking and pumped his fist in celebration.
The Raisel Iglesias trade was more brilliance from Alex Anthopoulos
For the most part, the Braves were silent at the trade deadline. They made a couple of minor moves, like adding Robbie Grossman and Ehire Adrianza. The club also swapped Will Smith for Jake Odorizzi, but the blockbuster deal came right as the bell rang on August 2nd when reliever Raisel Iglesias was acquired in exchange for Tucker Davidson and Jesse Chavez.
Joey Gallo Gives His Thoughts on Cody Bellinger's Struggles
When the Dodgers acquired outfielder Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees, it left many fans scratching their heads. Gallo struggled with the Yankees, but now Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is going through a similar dry spell. During his time with the Yankees, Gallo was batting a .159 average with...
RUMOR: Orioles’ offseason wish-list after rapid rise up AL East standings
The Baltimore Orioles are embracing the chaos this season. A year removed from their “tankathon” season, the Os have returned with a vengeance in 2022. Behind the heroics of Adley Rutschman and a quietly improved roster from head-to-toe, Baltimore is looking to fight for one of the Wild Card spots in the American League.
Joe Maddon: 'If (teams) only want middle managers, I'm not going to fit anymore'
The Los Angeles Angels have yet again been one of the biggest disappointments in baseball in 2022. Entering Tuesday with a 59-76 record, the Halos are all but eliminated from postseason contention and are bound to finish with a sub-.500 mark. The brutal campaign in Los Angeles included the dismissal...
Josh Hader Got An Important First Wednesday Night
It hasn’t exactly been a smooth transition from Milwaukee to San Diego for Josh Hader. The San Diego Padres acquired him for left-hander Taylor Rogers at the trade deadline and his ERA immediately skyrocketed thanks to some uncharacteristically bad outings. After recording a 1-2-3 inning on August 2 in...
Tigers Claim Former Top Prospect from Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies designated a former top prospect for assignment, who was claimed by the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.
Yankees call up reserve outfielder, Luis Severino makes injury progress
The New York Yankees are preparing to face off against the Minnesota Twins in a doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon. After Tuesday’s game was postponed due to inclement weather, the Bombers are able to expand their roster to 29 players to help during both games on Wednesday. As part of...
Red Sox To Select Abraham Almonte
The Red Sox are going to select outfielder Abraham Almonte to their roster for tonight’s game, according to Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe. Almonte isn’t yet on the 40-man roster, meaning corresponding moves will be required. It’s possible that outfielder Franchy Cordero will head to the 10-day or maybe even the 60-day injured list. Abraham reported yesterday that Cordero has a sprain on both sides of his ankle and could be done for the season.
Thoughts on the first place Braves, Vaughn Grissom, and more
The SportsTalkATL Podcast is back, led by Chase Irle, Jake Gordon, and Alex Lord. Topics include:. — Full Falcons/Saints breakdown with predictions. You can find the SportsTalkATL Podcast wherever you get your favorite podcasts. A video version is also available on our YouTube channel. Both links can be found below. Like and subscribe!
The Yankees have a Gleyber Torres problem
The Yankees have strung together two consecutive wins, stealing a game against the Tampa Bay Rays to finish off a three-game series down south and securing the series opener against the Minnesota Twins over a four game set. Wins have been hard to come by for a struggling Yankee team...
Arizona’s MLB Issues Can’t Be Swept Under the Roof
The Arizona Diamondbacks are at a crossroads. Like most mid- to small-market Major League Baseball franchises, the D-backs have suffered since the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out all non-media revenue during a 2020 season shortened to 60 games. The losses in 2020 and 2021, when attendance at Chase Field was either eliminated or greatly curtailed, ran to more than $100 million. Meanwhile, the 25-year-old stadium and the mobility of its flip-top roof remains an issue. The D-backs took over operations and maintenance a few years ago in settling a lawsuit against Maricopa County. In exchange, the team earned the right to search outside downtown Phoenix...
Jose Quintana Is Making History With The Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals had a glaring need for starting pitching at the trade deadline just over a month ago. With injuries to Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz, St. Louis needed to act, and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak swung deals to acquire left-handers Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery.
MLB Reportedly Voting On Significant Rule Changes Tomorrow
MLB games could look far different next year. According to ESPN's Jesse Rogers, the sport's competition committee will vote on key rule changes that would go into effect next year. They most notably include a pitch clock and restrictions on defensive shifting. Rogers said the changes are expected to pass.
Ozzie Albies can’t catch a break during rehab assignment
Despite less than a month to go in the season, I don’t expect the Braves to change anything with how they would typically bring Albies back. First and foremost, the team is clicking on all cylinders right now. They are winners of six straight, and Vaughn Grissom has been a tremendous fill-in at second base. There’s no reason to rush Albies back until he feels 100% in all aspects of the game, even if that means waiting until the last week or so of the season.
