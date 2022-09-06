ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Mitch Trubisky officially named starting QB on Pittsburgh's depth chart

By Adam La Rose
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37lL5e_0hjNR04k00
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubiski (10) looks to take a ball before playing the Detroit Lions at Acrisure Stadium. Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh’s Week 1 depth chart lists Mitch Trubisky as the starter, as noted by ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. That was the expected decision throughout the offseason; the veteran signed a two-year, $14M deal in free agency after one season as a backup in Buffalo. That, of course, was preceded by his four-year stint as the Bears’ starter which included a pair of playoff appearances but not enough production to warrant his draft status as a No. 2 pick or a new deal from Chicago.

Things became more complicated at the draft when the Steelers became the only team to use a first-round pick on a signal-caller, selecting Kenny Pickett 20th overall. Widely seen as the most NFL-ready prospect available, the move came as no surprise, and expectations have persisted that the Pitt alum will see action at some point. That became especially true when Trubisky struggled in training camp, though he – like Pickett and fourth-year returnee Mason Rudolph – acquitted himself relatively well during the preseason.

As was the case in June, Rudolph is listed as the backup ahead of Pickett. The veteran was thought to be a cut, or perhaps more likely, trade candidate in the past few weeks, but the team elected to keep him. Rudolph has put up underwhelming numbers in his 17 career appearances, leading to speculation about whether or not he would be active on gamedays.

As Mark Kaboly of The Athletic writes (subscription required), Trubisky (who was also elected a team captain) is likely to get a multi-game run with the first team to start the season. While he also “guarantees” that Pickett will see the field in 2022, he adds that Trubisky will receive a long leash before being replaced.

Head coach Mike Tomlin is expected to confirm the news tomorrow, but the Steelers appear set to move forward into a season once again featuring playoff expectations without a surprise at the game’s most important position.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Football Rumors

Titans give star RB Derrick Henry $2M raise for 2022

Derrick Henry will collect a bit more money than expected this season. The Titans authorized a $2M raise for the two-time rushing champion, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com tweets. Tennessee is taking $2M off Henry’s 2023 salary, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk (on Twitter), bumping his 2022 wages from $12M to $14M. Thursday’s agreement does not change Henry’s contractual timeline, however. Henry remains signed through the 2023 season, but this deal bumps him to the top of the running backs list for 2022 cash, ESPN.com’s Jeremy Fowler adds (via Twitter).
NASHVILLE, TN
Pro Football Rumors

Are Bengals losing patience with former second-round pick Jackson Carman?

The Bengals fell just short of their first ever Super Bowl win this past year and many blamed the loss on a less than stellar offensive line. This issue is something that the Bengals have certainly been attempting to address in the last few drafts selecting four offensive linemen in the last two years and seven in the last four. One of those draft investments may be nearing the end of his opportunities, despite the fact that he is only headed into his second NFL season.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Pro Football Rumors

The Miami Dolphins' 2022 offseason in review

The post-Ryan Tannehill era in Miami has seen the Dolphins go 24-25 through three seasons. The organization is looking to take that one final step of their rebuild and return to the playoffs in 2022, and their offseason moves indicate that they’re serious about that goal. They have a new coach in Mike McDaniel leading the way, and they made a number of moves (including acquiring wideout Tyreek Hill and offensive tackle Terron Armstead) to put QB Tua Tagovailoa in a position to succeed (despite their continual flirtation with other quarterback options).
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Espn#Athletic
Pro Football Rumors

Davante Adams says trade request was about more than money

After years of Davante Adams–Derek Carr reunion rumors, the Raiders made that happen this year by completing a tag-and-trade transaction with the Packers. Rejoining his ex-Fresno State teammate, Adams will begin play on his five-year, $140M contract this week. The ninth-year wide receiver had already confirmed the Packers offered...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Bengals claim OL Max Scharping, two others off waivers

The Bengals have made some notable additions in the aftermath of Tuesday’s roster cutdowns. Per the waiver wire, they have claimed tight end Devin Asiasi, guard Max Scharping and defensive tackle Jay Tufele. Asiasi came to New England with significant expectations, given his draft status and the organization’s success...
CINCINNATI, OH
Pro Football Rumors

49ers to waive former third-rounder RB Trey Sermon

The Oklahoma and Ohio State product only topped 1,000 scrimmage yards once in his four-year college career. However, his 870 rushing yards (on an average of 7.5 per carry) with the Buckeyes in 2020 helped boost his draft stock. The 49ers selected him in the third round – having traded up to do so – adding another back to Kyle Shanahan‘s well-known committee system.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Pro Football Rumors

Titans Pro Bowler Harold Landry tears ACL

Months after re-signing with the Titans, Harold Landry does not look like he will suit up for the team this season. The veteran edge rusher went down with a torn ACL in practice, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweets. Landry sustained the injury Wednesday. This is obviously a crushing blow for...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Jets WR Denzel Mims reiterates desire to start as trade talks fizzle

“I feel like I already pretty much [showed I could start], from OTAs until now,” Mims said (via ESPN’s Rich Cimini). “I mean, they’re pretty set on who they want. “I feel like, yeah, I feel like [the coaches] have made their mind up, honestly. But I feel like I can change their mind on that. I feel like I’ve been doing that. Their minds are pretty made up, though.”
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Giants' Tyrod Taylor injury not serious, rookie TE Daniel Bellinger has concussion

In a sequence of events that no one ever wants to see, the Giants had four players leave their final preseason game this Sunday with injuries. Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor was carted off the field after a vicious hit to the chest by Jets pass rusher Micheal Clemons. New York also saw three players leave the game with concussions, but only one of them made the final roster: tight end Daniel Bellinger.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Pro Football Rumors

Commanders place RB Brian Robinson on Reserve/NFI List

The Commanders’ 53-man roster included Brian Robinson, but the rookie running back is now off it. The team moved the third-round pick to its reserve/NFI list Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com tweets. Robinson had put together a strong preseason, but he suffered two gunshot wounds in a robbery attempt...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy