Clemson, SC

Clemson at Georgia Tech: Halftime Analysis

By Will Vandervort
AllClemson
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Te5Xv_0hjNQgpg00

ATLANTA -- Clemson's offense did not get off to a good start, but the Tigers were still able to build a 14-3 lead on Georgia Tech in the first half of Monday's season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

*Clemson's first four possessions were a three-and-out, a fumble, a three-and-out and a three-and-out. The Tigers finally got on the board on their fifth possession, but it took four plays from the Georgia Tech five-yard line after a Carson Donnelly blocked punt and a 13-yard Brannon Spector return.

*The blocked punt set up Will Shipley's one-yard touchdown run with 9:53 to play in the second quarter for a 7-0 lead.

*The Tigers had their best drive of the half when Uiagalelei engineered an eight-play, 67-yard drive that took 2:19 off the clock. Uiagalelei capped the drive with a six-yard touchdown pass to Beaux Collins in the back of the end zone. The Collins' touchdown came with 3:52 to play before the break.

*The first quarter ended scoreless with Clemson tallying 43 total yards compared to Tech's 28. The Tigers averaged just 3.3 yards per play. Tech averaged 1.6 yards and had five rushing yards.

*Clemson started K.J. Henry and Myles Murphy at defensive end. Fred Davis and Sheridan Jones started at cornerback and Jeremiah Trotter started at middle linebacker for the Tigers.

*Clemson started Beaux Collins, Brannon Spector and Joseph Ngata at wide receiver.

Clemson, SC
