Read full article on original website
Related
Report: CM Punk met with Tony Khan Tuesday, expected to be suspended or fired
The wild storm of speculation around the future of CM Punk with AEW could be cleared up today, and signs point toward either a suspension or departure for the AEW World Champion. Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated filed a story this morning reporting that Punk met with AEW CEO, GM and head of creative Tony Khan Tuesday to discuss what happens next after Punk unloaded on Hangman Adam Page and the company’s EVPs, the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, during a press conference after All Out in Chicago. That led to a physical altercation afterward, including Punk, the Bucks, Omega and longtime...
411mania.com
Stephanie McMahon Says She Offered to Take the Role as CEO of WWE, Notes Vince McMahon Still Majority Shareholder
– As previously reported, WWE announced the company’s second quarter earnings earlier today. Also, Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took part in a financial earnings call today, and she discussed her role as the new CEO of WWE. Below are some highlights from the earnings call (via Fightful):. Stephanie McMahon on...
wrestlinginc.com
One Of Braun Strowman's Former Tag Partners Reacts To His WWE Return
Braun Strowman is letting WWE control his narrative once again. The former WWE Universal Champion came back on last night's edition of "WWE Raw" by steamrolling the tag team division on the red brand. Strowman's former tag partner, Nicholas, took to Twitter to share an eyeball emoji. Strowman won the...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star And Others React To Doudrop Winning Rare Match
A lot of wrestlers and fans alike are thrilled to see Doudrop finally win a match on WWE TV. During the 9/6 episode of "NXT 2.0," Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. defeated Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne), barely days after they lost to "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter at the Worlds Collide event.
RELATED PEOPLE
John Cena & Wife Shay Shariatzadeh Hold Hands At Vince McMahon’s 77th Birthday
The 'Peacemaker' actor looked loved up at the big bash for his buddy Vince, who was seen for the first time since retiring as the head of the WWE last month.
Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Pool Photo
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
UFC・
thecomeback.com
Former WWE star’s arrest includes disturbing details
It wasn’t that long ago that Velveteen Dream was a rising star in WWE’s NXT promotion and seemed destined to be one of the company’s top performers one day. However, he was released from the promotion in 2020 and now he’s been arrested for allegedly attacking a gym employee.
Yardbarker
At least 7 people suspended by AEW, including Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Christopher Daniels, third-party investigation underway
AEW has suspended Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Pat Buck, Chris Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, and Brandon Cutler following the backstage fight involving several top stars at AEW All Out this past Sunday night. Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN confirmed Justin Barrasso’s report on SI.com this morning regarding the names mentioned above...
IN THIS ARTICLE
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Signs Contract Extension
All Elite Wrestling has signed a number of talented wrestlers since the company launched in 2019, and it looks like AEW is locking a few names down for the foreseeable future. Chris Jericho recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about Jericho Appreciation Society members Matt Menard and Angelo Parker signing contract extensions, and during the interview he confirmed that Jake Hager signed an extension as well.
411mania.com
Ric Flair Reacts To CM Punk’s Comments After AEW All Out, Backstage Brawl With Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks
On a recent edition of To Be The Man, Ric Flair discussed his reaction to CM Punk’s comments after AEW All Out, the situation escalating into a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, and much more. You can read his comments below. Ric Flair on his...
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Reacts To Solo Sikoa Joining The Bloodline
The Bloodline appeared to gain a new member at WWE's Clash At The Castle when "WWE NXT" Superstar Solo Sikoa made a surprise appearance to cost Drew McIntyre the main event against Roman Reigns. It's a move that shocked the WWE Universe, despite the fact that Sikoa, who is the Usos' younger brother, makes perfect sense as a member of The Bloodline. His presence but proved beneficial to the Tribal Chief on a night where neither the Usos nor Paul Heyman were in his corner, but his honorary Bloodline member didn't share Reigns' appreciation for the group's newest inductee.
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Accuses Roman Reigns Of Listening To A Bunch Of 'Yes Men'
Drew McIntyre isn't letting his controversial loss to Roman Reigns at WWE's Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday take his eyes off the title prize. McIntyre appeared on the verge of ending Reigns' two-year run as World Champion, but Reigns pulled out the win with the help of Solo Sikoa, the youngest Uso brother. After the defeat, McInytre spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport to discuss Reigns again making his World Title run a family affair.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eddie Kingston Before AEW All Out: CM Punk Is A Bitch, Maybe Phillip Wants To Be Loved Like Me
Eddie Kingston and CM Punk spent the fall of 2021 feuding with each other, leading to a match at AEW Full Gear 2021, which was won by Punk. During a promo on the August 17 episode of AEW Dynamite, Punk brought Kingston's name back into the mix while building his match with Jon Moxley, saying Kingston was the "second best Kingston and the third best Eddie" he's ever been in the ring with. Kofi Kingston, Eddie Guerrero, and Fast Eddie were the names Punk considered above Kingston.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Celebrates Michael Cole Losing A Friend In WWE
Bayley has been a thorn in Michael Cole's side for quite a while now, pestering the WWE play-by-play man every chance she gets. For the past year and a half, Cole has been doing "WWE SmackDown" commentary alongside Pat McAfee, who also wrestles once in a while (McAfee has competed in three matches so far this year). Many have praised Cole and McAfee as a commentary duo, with Cole thanking McAfee and showing his gratefulness to the former Indianapolis Col's punter. However, McAfee recently accepted a position at ESPN College GameDay, which will temporarily take him away from his commentary role within WWE, effective immediately, and Bayley tweeted out her celebration of Cole not having McAfee on commentary for this season of WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Names The Former WWE Star She Hopes Returns
Liv Morgan is aware of the major shift in WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement. We've seen big returns from the likes of Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Dexter Lumis. We've also seen some key NXT call-ups such as IYO SKY. More recently, Braun Strowman made his return during the September 5 episode of "Raw."
PWMania
Backstage Latest on WWE Plans for Dexter Lumis, Solo Sikoa and Imperium
Since taking over as WWE’s creative director, now known as Chief Content Officer, Triple H has made numerous changes to the company’s product. Former WWE superstars such as Braun Strowman, Hit Row, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and others have returned. He has also made the product appear more genuine.
411mania.com
Bully Ray Says CM Punk Put Tony Khan In A Bad Spot & Buried Khan’s Decision Making, Says Khan Needs to Get Control of Punk, Young Bucks, & Kenny Omega
On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed the backstage drama between CM Punk and The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) in AEW that led to an altercation between them in the locker room after AEW All Out on Sunday night. Bully felt that Punk went into business for himself and put Tony Khan in a bad spot by getting into his issues with Colt Cabana. He also said that Punk buried Khan’s decision making by trashing the EVPs that Khan put in place. Highlights from his comments are below.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Reportedly Released
Recently there’s been a lot of talk about backstage drama in All Elite Wrestling, and it was recently reported that Malakai Black had requested his release. Originally it was reported that his release request was not granted, but now Fightful Select is reporting that Black is effectively done with AEW for now.
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns’ next opponent revealed after WWE Raw
WWE surprised a lot of fans when they had Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed Universal Title over Drew McIntyre at this past Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event in the UK, as many thought this is where Reigns would drop the title. It appears Kevin Owens will be Reigns’...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
197K+
Followers
109K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0