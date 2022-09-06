ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: CM Punk met with Tony Khan Tuesday, expected to be suspended or fired

The wild storm of speculation around the future of CM Punk with AEW could be cleared up today, and signs point toward either a suspension or departure for the AEW World Champion. Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated filed a story this morning reporting that Punk met with AEW CEO, GM and head of creative Tony Khan Tuesday to discuss what happens next after Punk unloaded on Hangman Adam Page and the company’s EVPs, the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, during a press conference after All Out in Chicago. That led to a physical altercation afterward, including Punk, the Bucks, Omega and longtime...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

One Of Braun Strowman's Former Tag Partners Reacts To His WWE Return

Braun Strowman is letting WWE control his narrative once again. The former WWE Universal Champion came back on last night's edition of "WWE Raw" by steamrolling the tag team division on the red brand. Strowman's former tag partner, Nicholas, took to Twitter to share an eyeball emoji. Strowman won the...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Star And Others React To Doudrop Winning Rare Match

A lot of wrestlers and fans alike are thrilled to see Doudrop finally win a match on WWE TV. During the 9/6 episode of "NXT 2.0," Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. defeated Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne), barely days after they lost to "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter at the Worlds Collide event.
WWE
The Spun

Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Pool Photo

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
UFC
thecomeback.com

Former WWE star’s arrest includes disturbing details

It wasn’t that long ago that Velveteen Dream was a rising star in WWE’s NXT promotion and seemed destined to be one of the company’s top performers one day. However, he was released from the promotion in 2020 and now he’s been arrested for allegedly attacking a gym employee.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Signs Contract Extension

All Elite Wrestling has signed a number of talented wrestlers since the company launched in 2019, and it looks like AEW is locking a few names down for the foreseeable future. Chris Jericho recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about Jericho Appreciation Society members Matt Menard and Angelo Parker signing contract extensions, and during the interview he confirmed that Jake Hager signed an extension as well.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Sami Zayn Reacts To Solo Sikoa Joining The Bloodline

The Bloodline appeared to gain a new member at WWE's Clash At The Castle when "WWE NXT" Superstar Solo Sikoa made a surprise appearance to cost Drew McIntyre the main event against Roman Reigns. It's a move that shocked the WWE Universe, despite the fact that Sikoa, who is the Usos' younger brother, makes perfect sense as a member of The Bloodline. His presence but proved beneficial to the Tribal Chief on a night where neither the Usos nor Paul Heyman were in his corner, but his honorary Bloodline member didn't share Reigns' appreciation for the group's newest inductee.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Drew McIntyre Accuses Roman Reigns Of Listening To A Bunch Of 'Yes Men'

Drew McIntyre isn't letting his controversial loss to Roman Reigns at WWE's Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday take his eyes off the title prize. McIntyre appeared on the verge of ending Reigns' two-year run as World Champion, but Reigns pulled out the win with the help of Solo Sikoa, the youngest Uso brother. After the defeat, McInytre spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport to discuss Reigns again making his World Title run a family affair.
WWE
Fightful

Eddie Kingston Before AEW All Out: CM Punk Is A Bitch, Maybe Phillip Wants To Be Loved Like Me

Eddie Kingston and CM Punk spent the fall of 2021 feuding with each other, leading to a match at AEW Full Gear 2021, which was won by Punk. During a promo on the August 17 episode of AEW Dynamite, Punk brought Kingston's name back into the mix while building his match with Jon Moxley, saying Kingston was the "second best Kingston and the third best Eddie" he's ever been in the ring with. Kofi Kingston, Eddie Guerrero, and Fast Eddie were the names Punk considered above Kingston.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bayley Celebrates Michael Cole Losing A Friend In WWE

Bayley has been a thorn in Michael Cole's side for quite a while now, pestering the WWE play-by-play man every chance she gets. For the past year and a half, Cole has been doing "WWE SmackDown" commentary alongside Pat McAfee, who also wrestles once in a while (McAfee has competed in three matches so far this year). Many have praised Cole and McAfee as a commentary duo, with Cole thanking McAfee and showing his gratefulness to the former Indianapolis Col's punter. However, McAfee recently accepted a position at ESPN College GameDay, which will temporarily take him away from his commentary role within WWE, effective immediately, and Bayley tweeted out her celebration of Cole not having McAfee on commentary for this season of WWE.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Liv Morgan Names The Former WWE Star She Hopes Returns

Liv Morgan is aware of the major shift in WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement. We've seen big returns from the likes of Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Dexter Lumis. We've also seen some key NXT call-ups such as IYO SKY. More recently, Braun Strowman made his return during the September 5 episode of "Raw."
WWE
PWMania

Backstage Latest on WWE Plans for Dexter Lumis, Solo Sikoa and Imperium

Since taking over as WWE’s creative director, now known as Chief Content Officer, Triple H has made numerous changes to the company’s product. Former WWE superstars such as Braun Strowman, Hit Row, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and others have returned. He has also made the product appear more genuine.
WWE
411mania.com

Bully Ray Says CM Punk Put Tony Khan In A Bad Spot & Buried Khan’s Decision Making, Says Khan Needs to Get Control of Punk, Young Bucks, & Kenny Omega

On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed the backstage drama between CM Punk and The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) in AEW that led to an altercation between them in the locker room after AEW All Out on Sunday night. Bully felt that Punk went into business for himself and put Tony Khan in a bad spot by getting into his issues with Colt Cabana. He also said that Punk buried Khan’s decision making by trashing the EVPs that Khan put in place. Highlights from his comments are below.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Reportedly Released

Recently there’s been a lot of talk about backstage drama in All Elite Wrestling, and it was recently reported that Malakai Black had requested his release. Originally it was reported that his release request was not granted, but now Fightful Select is reporting that Black is effectively done with AEW for now.
WWE
Yardbarker

Roman Reigns’ next opponent revealed after WWE Raw

WWE surprised a lot of fans when they had Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed Universal Title over Drew McIntyre at this past Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event in the UK, as many thought this is where Reigns would drop the title. It appears Kevin Owens will be Reigns’...
WWE
